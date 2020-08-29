morning-leadoff Sun, 8-30-20

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Lindsey Ness, the Bismarck Demons' senior center, is well aware that her primary task is to go to the boards and get the ball. However, Ness exceeded expectations against Dickinson. She tallied 21 points and yanked down 11 rebounds to lead BHS to a 80-54 victory over visiting Dickinson. Natalie Brunner paced the Demons with 27 points. Ashley Fridley tallied 14 for Dickinson.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan ran into the four-hit pitching of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, hurler Tom Holland and was eliminated from the Region 6 American Legion baseball tournament by a 4-1 margin at Aberdeen, S.D. Mandan surrendered all four runs during a four-run first-inning Cedar Rapids rally that benefited from two errors and a wild pitch. Mandan scored its final run of the season in the ninth inning. Broque Peake doubled down the right field line and Tom Assel followed with an RBI single.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Al Geiberger earned the nickname "Mr. 59" by shooting a 59 on the second round of the 1977 Danny Thomas Memphis Classic. Geiberger had 11 PGA Tour wins in his career, including the 1966 PGA Championship. He won 10 times on the Senior PGA Tour.

