morning-leadoff Sun, 8-30-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, Aug. 30
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 12:35 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
High school girls golf: Legacy Invitaional, 9:30 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Beulah at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
ESPN -- Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix
11 a.m.
FS1 -- NASCAR Truck Series, CarShield 200
GOLF
Noon/2 p.m.
GOLF/NBC -- PGA Tour golf, BMW Championship
4 p.m.
GOLF -- LPGA Tour golf: Arkansas Championship
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 -- Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
TBS -- N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
FSN -- Minnesota at Detroit
3 p.m.
ESPN2 -- N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
6 p.m.
ESPN -- Atlanta at Philadelphia
NBA PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
ESPN -- Game 1: Boston vs. Toronto
2:30 p.m.
ESPN -- Game 6: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas
7:30 p.m.
TNT -- Game 6: Denver vs. Utah
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m.
NBCSN -- Game 4: Colorado vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.
7 p.m.
NBC -- Game 4: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN -- Game 4: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
9 p.m.
FS1 -- L.A. FC at Seattle
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The American Legion baseball season may have ended, but Tate Leapaldt's hitting streak will still be rolling the next time he picks up a bat. The Bismarck Governors outfielder closed the season with a 41-game hitting streak. Add on his 8-for-12 show in the state Class A high school tournament and you've got 44 straight games with at least one basehit. Leapaldt banged out 77 hits over the summer for the Governors, the state runners-up with a 40-10 record.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Lindsey Ness, the Bismarck Demons' senior center, is well aware that her primary task is to go to the boards and get the ball. However, Ness exceeded expectations against Dickinson. She tallied 21 points and yanked down 11 rebounds to lead BHS to a 80-54 victory over visiting Dickinson. Natalie Brunner paced the Demons with 27 points. Ashley Fridley tallied 14 for Dickinson.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan ran into the four-hit pitching of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, hurler Tom Holland and was eliminated from the Region 6 American Legion baseball tournament by a 4-1 margin at Aberdeen, S.D. Mandan surrendered all four runs during a four-run first-inning Cedar Rapids rally that benefited from two errors and a wild pitch. Mandan scored its final run of the season in the ninth inning. Broque Peake doubled down the right field line and Tom Assel followed with an RBI single.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Al Geiberger earned the nickname "Mr. 59" by shooting a 59 on the second round of the 1977 Danny Thomas Memphis Classic. Geiberger had 11 PGA Tour wins in his career, including the 1966 PGA Championship. He won 10 times on the Senior PGA Tour.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!