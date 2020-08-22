morning-leadoff, Sun, 8-23-20

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mike Cook improved to 13-1 as Mandan defeated Ellendale 11-1 in the winners’ bracket of the state American Legion baseball tournament in Fargo. Cook gave up only one run, which was unearned, while surrendering six hits, walking one and striking out nine. Al Fasching paced the Mandan attack with two hits and two RBIs. Ellendale was charged with eight errors, resulting in nine unearned runs.