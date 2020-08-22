morning-leadoff, Sun, 8-23-20

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Sunday, Aug. 23
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Aug. 24
High school boys tennis: Williston at Minot, 4:15 p.m.
High school girls golf: Dickinson Invitational, 9 a.m., Heart River Golf Course, Dickinson.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at Kansas City
TV TODAY
12 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NBC -- IndyCar, Indianapolis 500
NBCSN -- NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drydene 200
3 p.m.
NBCSN -- NASCAR Cup Series, Drydene 311
GOLF
7/10:30 a.m.
GOLF/NBC -- LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, final round
10:30a.m./1:30 p.m.
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Northern Trust, final round
CBS -- PGA Tour, Northern Trust, final round
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon
TBS -- Toronto at Tampa Bay
1 p.m.
FSN -- Minnesota at Kansas City
3 p.m.
ESPN -- Houston at San Diego
6 p.m.
ESPN -- Philadelphia at Atlanta
MEN'S SOCCER
9 p.m.
FS1 -- MLS, Seattle at Portland
NBA PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
ABC -- Game 4: Boston vs. Philadelphia
2:30 p.m.
ABC -- Game 4: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas
5:30 p.m.
TNT -- Game 4: Toronto vs. Brooklyn
8 p.m.
TNT -- Game 4: Denver vs. Utah
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBC -- Game 1: Tampa Bay vs. Boston
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN -- Game 1: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2 -- ATP, Western and Southern Open, first and second rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Michelle Jones scored twice and had an assist as the University of Mary breezed to a 4-0 exhibition women's soccer win over Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont. Jessica Curl added a goal and an assist for the winning Marauders. U-Mary had a 7-5 edge in shots on net.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck's offensive problems are officially over. The Demon attack looked crisp as ever in a convincing 6-2 rout of St. Mary's at the Community Bowl. The Demons peppered St. Mary's keeper Jake Maher with 26 shots, at least half of which were high-quality chances. Terrance Wolbaum finished with two goals and an assist for Bismarck. Tyler Kalberer made 12 saves to pick up the win for BHS.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mike Cook improved to 13-1 as Mandan defeated Ellendale 11-1 in the winners’ bracket of the state American Legion baseball tournament in Fargo. Cook gave up only one run, which was unearned, while surrendering six hits, walking one and striking out nine. Al Fasching paced the Mandan attack with two hits and two RBIs. Ellendale was charged with eight errors, resulting in nine unearned runs.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Beattie Feathers, a Chicago Bears rookie, became the NFL's first 1,000-yard rusher in 1934. He needed only 119 attempts to pile up 1,004 yards in 11 games.
