morning-leadoff, Sun, 7-12-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 12
Baseball: Bismarck Reps, Mandan A’s at West Fargo Tournament; Capital City Tournament, Dwyer Field: Bismarck Senators vs. Hettinger, 10 a.m.; Bismarck B Capitals vs. Stephen-Argyle, 12:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals vs. Stephen-Argyle, 3 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 12:35 p.m.
Monday, July 13
Baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Williston at Mandan A’s, Noon, Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals B at Beulah, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Baseball: Williston at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Reps, 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Capitals at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Baseball: Mandan at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Senators, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capital B at Belfield, 5 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No live area events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN -- Formula One, Styrian Grand Prix, Spielburg, Austria, 8:05 a.m.
FOX -- NHRA, E3 Spark Plugs Nationals, Indianapolis, 11 a.m.
NBC -- IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis., 11:30 a.m.
NBC -- NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400, Indianapolis, 1:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open, final round, noon
CBS -- PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open, final round, 2 p.m.
NBC -- American Century Championship Golf, final round, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 -- America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m.
NBCSN -- Trackside Live, 4 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
ESPN -- MLS is Back Tournamnet, Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 8 a.m.
ESPN -- Serie A, SPAL at Genoa, 10 a.m.
NBCSN -- Premier League, Arsenal at Tottenham, 10:25 a.m.
ESPN -- Serie A, Bologna at Parma, 12:25 p.m.
NBCSN -- Premier League, Leicester City at Bournemouth, 12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 -- USL, Pittsburgh at Louisville City FC, 4 p.m.
ESPN -- MLS is Back Tournament, Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
NBCSN -- Premier League, Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, 8:10 p.m.
ESPN -- MLS is Back Tournament, Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN -- PBR, Monster energy Team Challenge, 8:30 a.m.
CBS -- PBR, Monster energy Team Challenge, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN2 -- WTT, Orlando vs. Springfield, 11 a.m.
CBSSN -- WTT, Chicago vs. Vegas, 3 p.m.
ESPN2 -- WTT, Orange County vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): It's been a magical year for recent Bismarck High School graduates Esley Thorton and Jake Miller. A second consecutive state football championship, the state basketball crown. The boys track title. A win over Montana in the Badlands Bowl football game. And now a 13-10 comeback win representing the West in the Shrine Bowl. Thorton picked off an East pass and threw for a touchdown to Miller as the West rallied. The East led 10-0 in the first quarter.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Prairie Rose State Games winners at Grand Forks: Michael Anson, Arvilla, fencing. Ron Gibbens, Grand Forks, silhouette open high power rifle. Lance Thompson, Bismarck, boys 13-14 100 freestyle. Bret Burkholder, Grand Forks, men's 35-39 100-meter dash. Wendy Koetz, Leonard, women's 35-39 100-meter dash. Fred Thoelke, Crystal, men's 50-65 pole vault. Donna Hutchinson, Grand Forks, women's 40-49 hurdles.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson's American Legion baseball game scheduled for New England has been cancelled due to a conflict with a previously scheduled amateur contest. "Some of New England's American Legion ballplayers are also playing amateur ball, so the conflict completely tied us up," Dickinson coach Morris Martin said.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Five of Seve Ballesteros' nine PGA victories were in golf's major tournaments.
SPORTS HISTORY
1901 — Cy Young of the Boston Red Sox wins his 300th game with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia A’s.
1930 — Bobby Jones wins the U.S. Open. Jones, who also won the British Open, the American Amateur and the British Amateur, becomes the only golfer to take all four events in the same year.
1954 — The Major League Baseball Players Association is founded.
1964 — Mickey Wright wins the U.S. Women’s Open for the fourth time by defeating Ruth Jessen by two strokes in a playoff.
1970 — Jack Nicklaus wins his second British Open, beating Doug Sanders by one stroke in an 18-hole playoff at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.
1975 — Tom Watson wins an 18-hole playoff by one stroke over Jack Newton to win the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.
1980 — Mary Decker has her fourth record-setting performance of the year, setting an American mark in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:01.17 at an international meet at Stuttgart.
1995 — Noureddine Morceli of Algeria shatters his world record for 1,500 meters at the Nikaia Grand Prix in Nice, France, with a time of 3:27.37. It is the second world record for Morceli in 10 days.
1998 — France wins soccer’s World Cup, beating heavily favored Brazil 3-0 in the championship match.
1999 — The U.S. men’s basketball team wins its sixth straight World University Games gold medal and 40th straight game — both records — by routing Yugoslavia 79-65 in the final.
2009 — Eun Hee Ji of South Korea sinks a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole, finishing off an even-par 71 to win the U.S. Women’s Open. Ji makes three birdies over the final six holes to finish at even-par 284. Candie Kung of Taiwan shoots a 2-under 69 to finish second at 1-over 285.
2012 — Every country competing at the London Games includes female athletes for the first time in Olympic history. Saudi Arabia agreed to send two women to compete in judo and track and field.
2014 — Mario Goetze volleys in the winning goal in extra time to give Germany its fourth World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Argentina. The win is Germany’s first as a united country. West Germany won the World Cup in 1954, 1974 and 1990.
2015 — Novak Djokovic gets the better of Roger Federer at Wimbledon, beating him in four sets to win his third Wimbledon title and ninth Grand Slam championship. In a repeat of the 2014 final, won by Djokovic in five sets, the top-ranked Serb overcomes the loss of seven set points in the second set and pulls away to beat the seven-time champion 7-6 (1), 6-7 (10), 6-4, 6-3.
2016 — Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer homers and drives in two runs, Royals teammate Salvador Perez also hits a two-run homer, and the American League wins its fourth consecutive All-Star Game, beating the NL 4-2.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!