morning leadoff, Sun, 6-7-20

Sunday, June 7
Baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Monday, June 8
Baseball: Bismarck Senators at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Dickinson Volunteers, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 9
Baseball: Mandan A’s at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Wednesday, June 10
Baseball: Fargo Post 2 at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Dickinson Roughriders at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Thursday, June 11
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark
FOX -- NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, 2 p.m.
NBCSN -- Monster Energy Supercross, Round 13, Salt Lake City, 4 p.m.
FS2 -- America's Day at the Races, noon
FS1 -- America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
FS2 -- America's Day at the Races, 5 p.m.
CBSSN -- PBR, Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, 9:30 a.m.
CBS -- PBR, Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, 11:30 a.m.
FS1 -- Bundesliga, Schalke at Union Berlin, 8:30 a.m.
FS1 -- Bundesliga, Koln at Augsburg, 10:50 a.m.
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Velva-Drake won its first state baseball championship since 1986, taking down Minot Ryan 13-3 for the title at Corbett Field in Minot. Four-run bursts in the first and seventh innings turned the tide for the winning Aggies. Garrett Wible socked a three-run home run and scored three times for Velva-Drake. Jon Mack and Ty Bruner rapped three hits apiece for the Aggies. Mack scored three times and Bruner, the winning pitcher, crossed the plate four times. Ryan had won three straight state championships.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Former St. Mary's athlete Tim Olson was chosen in the seventh round of the major league baseball draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Olson, who had a brilliant season this spring as a junior at the University of Florida, was the 219th man chosen. This is the second time Olson has been drafted. He was picked in the 36th round in 1998 after his first season of junior college ball at Hutchinson, Kan. Olson expects to be sent to Missoula, Mont., where he'll play rookie ball in the Pioneer League.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): More than 130 athletes turned out for a transplanted AAU track and field meet at Hughes Field. The meet was moved to Bismarck after a last-minute cancellation in Jamestown. Among the top performers in the meet were high jumpers Dave Brintnel of Bismarck and Bob Heinz of Carson, both of whom cleared the bar at 6-1. Mark Aide of Bismarck won both the pole vault in both the senior and junior divisions, soaring 12-6 in the process. Dave Sande of Bismarck was a double winner in the 100 and 440. Lanae Larson of Carpio was a triple winner in the girls meet, finishing first in the 50 low hurdles and the 440 and 880 runs.
The Washington Redskins and New York Giants combined for an NFL-record 113 points on Nov. 27, 1966. Washington won 72-41.
1930 — Gallant Fox, ridden by Earle Sande, wins the Belmont Stakes by three lengths over Whichone, becoming the second horse to capture the Triple Crown.
1941 — Whirlaway, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, becomes the fifth horse to win the Triple Crown, capturing the Belmont Stakes by 2½ lengths over Robert Morris.
1952 — One Count, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Belmont Stakes by 2½ lengths over heavily favored Blue Man.
1969 — Arts and Letters, ridden by Braulio Baeza, ends Majestic Prince’s bid for the Triple Crown with a 5½-length victory in the Belmont Stakes.
1980 — Temperance Hill, a 53-1 long shot ridden by Eddie Maple, wins the Belmont Stakes by two lengths over Genuine Risk.
1986 — Danzig Connection, ridden by Chris McCarron, wins the Belmont Stakes by 1¼ lengths over Johns Treasure to give trainer Woody Stephens his fifth straight Belmont win.
1995 — Hakeem Olajuwon’s tip-in with .3 seconds left gives Houston a 120-118 overtime win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Houston, trailing by 20 points in the first half, is led back by Kenny Smith, whose Finals-record seventh three pointer sends the game into overtime. Orlando’s Nick Anderson misses four free throws in the 10.5 seconds in regulation that allows Houston to stay in the game.
1998 — Utah breaks the record for fewest points in an NBA game since the inception of the shot clock, losing 96-54 to Chicago in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. It’s the highest margin of victory in NBA Finals history. Utah’s 54 points break the NBA-record of 55 set earlier in the season by Indiana.
2004 — Ruslan Fedotenko scores twice, including the critical first goal, and the resilient Tampa Bay Lightning hold off the Calgary Flames 2-1 in Game 7 to win their first Stanley Cup.
2006 — New Jersey becomes the first state to institute a statewide steroid-testing policy for high school athletes.
2008 — Da’ Tara spoils Big Brown’s bid for a Triple Crown by winning the Belmont Stakes. Da’ Tara, a 38-1 longshot ridden by Alan Garcia, goes wire-to-wire winning by 5 1/4 lengths over Denis of Cork and covers the distance in 2:29.65. Big Brown, the 1-4 favorite, is eased up in the homestretch by jockey Kent Desormeaux finishing so far behind at the end that his margin of defeat isn’t even charted.
2009 — Roger Federer completes a career Grand Slam, winning his first French Open title. Federer wins his 14th major title to tie Pete Sampras’ record by sweeping surprise finalist Robin Soderling 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
2014 — Maria Sharapova wins her second French Open title in three years, overcoming some shaky serving to beat fourth-seeded Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 in the final.
2014 — California Chrome fails in his bid to win the first Triple Crown in 36 years, losing in the Belmont Stakes to long shot Tonalist. The Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner finishes in a dead-heat for fourth with Wicked Strong.
2015 — Stan Wawrinka beats Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to win the men’s French Open title. Wawrinka, who beat No. 2 Roger Federer in the quarterfinals, ends No. 1 Djokovic’s 28-match winning streak in the final.
