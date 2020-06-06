morning leadoff, Sun, 6-7-20

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Former St. Mary's athlete Tim Olson was chosen in the seventh round of the major league baseball draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Olson, who had a brilliant season this spring as a junior at the University of Florida, was the 219th man chosen. This is the second time Olson has been drafted. He was picked in the 36th round in 1998 after his first season of junior college ball at Hutchinson, Kan. Olson expects to be sent to Missoula, Mont., where he'll play rookie ball in the Pioneer League.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): More than 130 athletes turned out for a transplanted AAU track and field meet at Hughes Field. The meet was moved to Bismarck after a last-minute cancellation in Jamestown. Among the top performers in the meet were high jumpers Dave Brintnel of Bismarck and Bob Heinz of Carson, both of whom cleared the bar at 6-1. Mark Aide of Bismarck won both the pole vault in both the senior and junior divisions, soaring 12-6 in the process. Dave Sande of Bismarck was a double winner in the 100 and 440. Lanae Larson of Carpio was a triple winner in the girls meet, finishing first in the 50 low hurdles and the 440 and 880 runs.