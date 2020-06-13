morning leadoff, Sun, 6-14-20

<h1>MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, June 14
Baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament: Seventh place, 8 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. Fifth place, 10:30 a.m., Municipal Ballpark. Third place, 1 p.m., Municipal Ballpark. Championship, 3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, June 15
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Aberdeen Smittys, 4 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Senators, 5 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League Baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 16
Baseball: Mandan at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; West Fargo at Bismarck 15’s, Haaland Field, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Williston Oilers, 12 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, Municipal Ballpark, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Minot Metros at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, June 18
Baseball: Bismarck Senators at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Minot Vistas at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No live local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
FS1 -- NASCAR Xfinity Series, Contender Boats 250, 11 a.m.
FOX -- NASCAR Cup Series, Dixie Vodka 400, 2:30 p.m.
NBCSN -- Monster Energy Supercross, Round 15, 6 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, noon
CBS -- PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 -- America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
FS1 -- America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m.
NBCSN -- Trackside Live, 3 p.m.
FS2 -- America's Day at the Races, 5 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN -- PBR, Monster Energy Team Challenge, 10 a.m.
CBS -- PBR, Monster Energy Team Challenge, noon
MEN'S SOCCER
FS1 -- Bundesliga, Augsburg at FSV Mainz, 8:20 a.m.
FS2 -- Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Schalke, 10:50 a.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Ty Breuer of Mandan is tied for first place after the first round of bareback competition at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. Breuer, who competes for Central Wyoming College, scored an 80.5 and is tied with Luke Creasy of Texas Tech. Four more days of preliminary competition is scheduled before the championship round.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Andrea Balliet of State champion Bismarck and Crystal Schmidt and Nikki Keller of runner-up St. Mary's are first-team choices for the coaches all-state girls soccer team. Joining them were Kelsie Niezwaag of Century and Lindsey Schafer of Mandan.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mike Cook earned a win and a save as Mandan swept a pair of American Legion baseball games at Grand Forks. Cook pitched a complete game in Mandan's 3-1 victory in the opener. He picked up the save as the Chiefs prevailed 9-7 in the nightcap. The two victories upped Mandan's season record to 7-1. Al Fasching and Mike Schwede knocked in runs in the first game for Mandan. Irv Loeb delivered four hits and knocked in three runs for the Chiefs in the second contest.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Right-hander Camilo Pascual completed eight consecutive starts for the Twins in 1964 en route to a 15-12 season. He was the winner in the first seven starts, defeating Kansas City, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Baltimore and Washington. He went the distance in a 3-2 loss to Cleveland on June 17. He pitched 267 1/3 innings that year, completing 14 of 36 starts. He averaged 7 1/3 innings per outing. All told the 1964 Twins racked up 47 complete games.
SPORTS HISTORY
1922 — Gene Sarazen edges Bobby Jones and John Black to win the U.S. Open golf tournament.
1934 — Max Baer stops Primo Carnera in 11th round in New York to win the world heavyweight boxing title.
1952 — Julius Boros shoots a 281 at Northwood Club in Dallas to win the U.S. Open golf tournament over Ed Oliver by four strokes.
1958 — Tommy Bolt beats Gary Player by four strokes to win the U.S. Open golf tournament.
1958 — Britain beats the United States 4-3 at Wimbledon to win the Wrightman Cup, the first win for Britain in the tennis event since 1930.
1981 — Donna Caponi Young wins the LPGA championship by one stroke over Jerilyn Britz and Pat Meyers.
1987 — The Los Angeles Lakers win their 10th NBA championship with a 106-93 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 at the Forum.
1990 — Vinnie Johnson scores 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a 15-footer with seven-tenths of a second left, to give the Detroit Pistons a 92-90 win and the NBA title over Portland in five games.
1991 — Leroy Burrell sets a world record in the U.S. Track and Field Championships in New York with a 9.90-second clocking in the men’s 100-meter dash. Carl Lewis, who held the record at 9.92 since the 1988 Olympics, finishes second.
1994 — The New York Rangers hold off the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup hockey championship in 54 years. MVP Brian Leetch, Adam Graves and Mark Messier score goals and Mike Richter makes 28 saves for New York.
1995 — The Houston Rockets complete the unlikeliest of NBA championship repeats, sweeping the Orlando Magic with a 113-101 victory. MVP Hakeem Olajuwon finishes with 35 points and 15 rebounds.
1998 — Michael Jordan scores 45 points, stealing the ball from Karl Malone and hitting a jumper with 5.2 seconds left to give the Chicago Bulls an 87-86 win and a 4-2 series victory over Utah for a sixth NBA title.
2005 — Asafa Powell breaks the world record in the 100 meters with a 9.77 clocking at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece. Powell shaves one hundredth of a second off Tim Montgomery’s record of 9.78 set in Paris in 2002, a mark that would later be wiped out because of doping charges.
2005 — Michelle Wie becomes the first female golfer to qualify for an adult male U.S. Golf Association championship, tying for first place in a 36-hole U.S. Amateur Public Links sectional qualifying tournament at Belle Vernon, Pa.
2007 — The San Antonio Spurs, who bounced over from the ABA in 1976, move in among the NBA’s greatest franchises with an 83-82 victory for a sweep of Cleveland in the NBA finals. With their fourth championship since 1999, the Spurs join the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls as the only teams in NBA history to win four or more titles.
2009 — The Los Angeles Lakers win their 15th championship, beating the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game 5 of the NBA finals. Kobe Bryant, the MVP, scores 30 points in winning his fourth title, the first without Shaquille O’Neal. It’s the 10th championship for coach Phil Jackson, moving him past Boston’s Red Auerbach for the most all-time titles.
2015 — Inbee Park shoots a final round 68 to finish at 19-under par while winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for the third consecutive year. Park finishes the season’s second major five strokes ahead of 22-year-old South Korean compatriot Sei Young Kim.
