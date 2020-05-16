morning-leadoff Sun, 5-17-20

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Beulah's Vance Grishkowsky ripped to firsts in the 100- and 220-yard dashes, but was unable to lead the Miners to a successful defense of the Class B District 7 track title. New England St. Mary's edged the Miners 45-44 for the championship in Dickinson. The Saints also led the meet in state qualifying performances with eight. Grishkowsky was timed at 9.8 in the 100 and 23.55 in the 220. The meet's only other double winner was Tom Murphy of Beach, who ran a 2:05.8 in the 880 and a 4:43.5 in the mile.