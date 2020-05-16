morning-leadoff Sun, 5-17-20

MORNING LEADOFF
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Williston State College captured the Region 13 junior college baseball championship on its home turf, defeating Bismarck State College 8-4. Williston downed BSC, the tournament's last unbeaten, two days in a row. Dustin Caplette was the winning pitcher. He gave way to Jarrett Duchscher in the seventh inning. Colby Dennis, the first of three Mystic pitchers, took the loss. Dan Perron led the Teton attack, going 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Nick Spizawka singled and tripled. Matt Keller and Nick Waldin rapped two hits each for BSC, which finished the season 16-13.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): At 28 years of age, after 10 years as a professional boxer, Tocker Pudwill has earned a shot at his dream. Pudwill, 34-3, will fight Sven Ottke for the IBF super middleweight title in Karlsruhe, Germany, next month. Pudwill will receive $30,000 for the fight, the biggest payday of his career. Ottke, 18-0, was a three-time Olympian before turning pro.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Beulah's Vance Grishkowsky ripped to firsts in the 100- and 220-yard dashes, but was unable to lead the Miners to a successful defense of the Class B District 7 track title. New England St. Mary's edged the Miners 45-44 for the championship in Dickinson. The Saints also led the meet in state qualifying performances with eight. Grishkowsky was timed at 9.8 in the 100 and 23.55 in the 220. The meet's only other double winner was Tom Murphy of Beach, who ran a 2:05.8 in the 880 and a 4:43.5 in the mile.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Minnesota Twins record for hits in a game is six by Kirby Puckett. Puckett performed the feat twice, on Aug. 30, 1987 in a 10-6 win over Milwaukee and on May 23, 1991 in a 10-6 loss to Texas.
SPORTS HISTORY
1875 — Aristides wins the first Kentucky Derby by one-quarter length over Volcano. The day marks the opening of Churchill Downs with an estimated 10,000 spectators witnessing the first Derby. Aristides is ridden and trained by African Americans Oliver Lewis and Ansel Williamson, respectively.
1881 — James Rowe Sr., age 24, becomes the youngest trainer to saddle a Kentucky Derby winner after Hindoo takes the seventh Derby. Hindoo, regarded as one of the greatest racehorses of his era, retires in 1882 with 30 wins, three seconds and two thirds in 35 starts.
1915 — Rhine Maiden wins the Preakness Stakes, to produce the only Kentucky Derby-Preakness wins by fillies in the same year. The 1915 Derby was won by Regret, who did not compete in the Preakness.
1925 — Tris Speaker of the Cleveland Indians collects his 3,000th career hit off Tom Zachry in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Senators in American League baseball.
1930 — Gallant Fox wins the Kentucky Derby by two lengths over Gallant Knight to give Earl Sande his third Derby win.
1970 — Hank Aaron of Atlanta gets an infield single off Cincinnati’s Wayne Simpson in National League baseball action for his 3,000th hit.
1975 — 23-1 long shot Master Derby, ridden by Darrel McHargue, beats favored Foolish Pleasure by a length in the Preakness Stakes.
1979 — Dave Kingman of the Cubs hits three home runs and Mike Schmidt of the Phillies hits two, as Philadelphia beats Chicago 23-22 in 10 innings in a National League baseball game at Wrigley Field. The contest includes 11 home runs, 50 hits and 109 at-bats.
1983 — The New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 in NHL hockey to win their fourth consecutive Stanley Cup.
1988 — John Stockton of Utah ties Magic Johnson’s NBA playoff assist record with 24 in a 111-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.
1992 — Betsy King captures her first LPGA Championship by a record 11 strokes over JoAnne Carner, Liselotte Neumann and Karen Noble. King’s margin of victory breaks the LGPA championship mark of 10 set by Patty Sheehan in 1984.
1998 — David Wells pitches the 13th perfect game in modern major league history as the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 in American League baseball.
2000 — Australia’s Susie O’Neill breaks the oldest record in international swimming, winning the 200-meter butterfly and beating the 1981 mark by Mary T. Meagher. O’Neill is timed in 2 minutes, 5.81 seconds, topping the record by 0.15 seconds. Meagher’s record time was 2:05.96.
2003 — Funny Cide runs away from the field on the turn for home and finishes with a near-record 9¾-length victory in the Preakness. The gelding’s victory is second to Survivor’s 10-length victory in the first Preakness, in 1873.
2006 — Tim Duncan of San Antonio scores a team-playoff high 36 points, tying an NBA postseason record by hitting his first 12 shots. Duncan adds 12 rebounds as the Spurs stave off elimination with a 98-97 victory over Dallas in Game 5.
