morning-leadoff Sun 5-10-20

TRIVIA ANSWER

Lee Trevino and Jerry Heard were stuck by a lightning bolt while sitting under an umbrella during a rain delay at the Western Open on June 27, 1975 at Chicago. The two were hospitalized and treated for burns. Play was suspended.

SPORTS HISTORY

1913 — Donerail, ridden by Roscoe Goose, comes from fifth place in the stretch to upset Ten Point by one-half length and win the Kentucky Derby, paying a record $184.90.

1919 — Sir Barton, ridden by Johnny Loftus, leads the whole way to win the Kentucky Derby by five lengths over Billy Kelly. Sir Barton, the first to capture the Triple Crown, is one of three maidens to win the Derby.

1941 — Whirlaway, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Preakness Stakes by 5 1/2 lengths over King Cole.

1969 — The plans for the NFL-AFL merger are completed. The NFL will consist of two conferences of 13 teams, the AFC and NFC. The NFL will move three franchises, Baltimore, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, to the AFC.