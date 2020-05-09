morning-leadoff Sun 5-10-20

MORNING LEADOFF
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Doing what they do best, the Bismarck Bobcats blanked Fairbanks 3-0 in the championship game of the NAHL's Robertson Cup tournament at Wenatchee, Wash. The focus of the Bobcats' spectacular defensive effort was goalie Ryan Faragher, who stopped 21 shots. Casey Kleisinger, Jason Fabian and Sean McKenzie accounted for the Bobcat goals. Fabian scored a shorthanded goal in the second period and McKenzie tallied an empty-netter in the third period. Kleisinger was named the tournament's most valuable player.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Hazen posted a 326 to take the team title in the Flasher Invitational boys golf tournament at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan. Dickinson Trinity finished second in the six-team field with a 339. Glen Ullin shot a 362 for third place. Medalist Derek Grimm paced the champion Bison with a 76. Matt Wolden of Hazen and Chris Filibeck of Glen Ullin shared second place with 79s. Ben Nordsven and Nathan Lynch of Trinity completed the top five with scores of 82 and 84. Six teams competed.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dale Kreager and Larry Dykema led the way with record-setting performances as Bismarck Junior College edged Wahpeton Science for the NJCAA Region 13 track and field title in Rochester, Minn. BJC won the mile relay, the final event of the day, to prevail 55 1/2 to 55. Dykema turned in a record long jump of 21-8 1/4 and Kreager ran a 4:26.7 mile to break another meet record. The Mystic mile relay team of Ron Yeager, Duane Sorenson, Brent Wallender and Doug Porter was clocked in a record time of 3:26.2.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Lee Trevino and Jerry Heard were stuck by a lightning bolt while sitting under an umbrella during a rain delay at the Western Open on June 27, 1975 at Chicago. The two were hospitalized and treated for burns. Play was suspended.
SPORTS HISTORY
1913 — Donerail, ridden by Roscoe Goose, comes from fifth place in the stretch to upset Ten Point by one-half length and win the Kentucky Derby, paying a record $184.90.
1919 — Sir Barton, ridden by Johnny Loftus, leads the whole way to win the Kentucky Derby by five lengths over Billy Kelly. Sir Barton, the first to capture the Triple Crown, is one of three maidens to win the Derby.
1941 — Whirlaway, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Preakness Stakes by 5 1/2 lengths over King Cole.
1969 — The plans for the NFL-AFL merger are completed. The NFL will consist of two conferences of 13 teams, the AFC and NFC. The NFL will move three franchises, Baltimore, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, to the AFC.
1970 — Bobby Orr’s goal gives Boston its first NHL Stanley Cup championship in 29 years. The Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 for a four-game sweep.
1973 — The New York Knicks win the NBA title in five games with a 102-93 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
1992 — Sweden wins its second straight world hockey championship with a 5-2 victory over Finland.
1997 — Ato Boldon speeds to a mark of 9.89 seconds in the 100 meters at the Modesto Relays track and field meet, becoming the sixth man in history to go faster than 9.90 seconds.
2001 — The XFL folds after one season. The football league, founded by the World Wrestling Federation and jointly owned by NBC, was a TV ratings disappointment.
2002 — Boston and Detroit play the lowest-scoring game in the NBA playoffs since the shot clock was introduced in the 1954-55 season. The Celtics edge the Pistons 66-64; the 130-point total is far below the previous low of 142 registered three times.
2005 — Miami’s Dwyane Wade becomes the fifth player in NBA history with at least 30 points, 15 assists and five rebounds in a playoff game, joining Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Walt Frazier and Oscar Robertson. Wade’s 31 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds lead the Heat to a 108-102 victory over Washington.
