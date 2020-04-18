morning-leadoff Sun, 4-19-20

<h1>MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, April 19
No events scheduled.
Monday, April 20
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, April 21
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, April 22
No local events scheduled.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Ryan Schnell earned a win as the University of Mary split a college baseball doubleheader at Winona State. Schnell scattered eight hits while winning the first game 6-3. The Marauders managed just four hits in a 9-3 loss in the second game. Tyler Steffan of U-Mary and Kyle Sill of Winona socked home runs in the second contest.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The pitchers had a rocky day as Center split a Class B baseball doubleheader against Shiloh Christian in Bismarck. Center won the first game 13-10 by overcoming an early 9-2 deficit. Shiloh claimed the second game 10-3 as David Brackett came up with the best pitching effort of the day, a five-inning two-hitter. There was only one home run hit in the 25-hit festival, a round-tripper by Center's Derrick Morast in the first game. Tate Meyhoff was double trouble in the first game for Center. He struck out eight batters in a three-inning relief stint and went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson bowlers have been doing a lot of damage on their home alleys. All but one of the leaders in the Paragon Bowl's six-line singles and four-man doubles tournament hails from Dickinson. With two of the tournament's six weeks in the books, Skor-Mor of Dickinson is the team leader with a 2,546. Duane Anner has the top game in the tournament, a 278. Dick Haug leads in two events (six-line singles, 1,379); (best-four-of six scratch, 925).
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
FOX -- eNASCAR iRacing, pro invitational series, noon.
FS1 -- eNASCAR iRacing, pro invitational series, noon.
HORSE RACING
FS1 -- America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m.
NBCSN -- Trackside Live, 3 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Harmon Killebrew is the only Minnesota Twins player to reach the 300-homer plateau. He swatted 573 home runs while in a Twins uniform. Kent Hrbek ranks second with 293.
SPORTS HISTORY
1897 — John J. McDermott wins the first Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 55 minutes, 10 seconds.
1930 — Clarence DeMar wins the Boston Marathon for a record seventh time, in 2:34:48.2.
1947 — The Toronto Maple Leafs post a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens to take the NHL Stanley Cup in six games.
1948 — Gerard Cote of Canada wins his fourth Boston Marathon with a time of 2:31:02.
1950 — Nineteen-year-old Ham Kee Yong of Korea becomes the youngest runner to win the Boston Marathon with a 2:32:39 clocking.
1965 — Five Boston Celtics players score 20 or more points in a 129-123 victory over Los Angeles in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. It’s the first time in the finals there are five 20-point scorers on one team. John Havlicek leads Boston with 24 points, Tom Sanders and Bill Russell each score 23, Tommy Heinsohn adds 22 and Sam Jones finishes with 20. Jerry West leads the Lakers with 45.
1982 — Alberto Salazaar breaks the 2:09 mark with a record 2:08:51 clocking in the Boston Marathon.
1986 — Michael Spinks wins a split decision against Larry Holmes to retain the world heavyweight title in Las Vegas.
1991 — Evander Holyfield retains the heavyweight title with a unanimous 12-round decision over 42-year-old challenger George Foreman in Atlantic City, N.J.
1992 — Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls wins his sixth straight NBA scoring title with a 30.1 average.
1993 — Kenya’s Cosmas N’deti, running his second marathon, beats Kim Jae-Yong of South Korea by 10 seconds to win the Boston Marathon. N'deti's winning time is 2:09.33. Olga Markova of Russia defends her women's title with a time of 2:25:27.
1998 — San Antonio beats Denver 96-82 to set an NBA record for the largest single-season turnaround. The Spurs improve by 36 games from 20 wins in 1997.
1998 — Chicago’s Michael Jordan scores 44 points to lead the Bulls over the Knicks, 111-109, in the final game of the regular season, securing his record 10th NBA scoring title with a 28.7 points-per-game average.
2000 — Minnesota’s Kevin Garnett becomes the ninth player in NBA history to average 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a season. The last to do it was Charles Barkley for Phoenix in 1992-93.
2009 — Rafael Nadal becomes the first player to win five straight Monte Carlo Masters titles by beating Novak Djokovic 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. The top-ranked Spaniard, however, loses a set at the clay-court tournament for the first time since the 2006 final against Roger Federer.
2010 — Kenya’s Robert Kiprono Cheruiyot wins the Boston Marathon, breaking the course record with a time of 2:05:52. Ethiopia’s Teyba Erkesso wins the women’s race in a time of 2:26:11, outsprinting Russia’s Tatyana Pushkareva to win by three seconds.
