morning-leadoff Sun, 4-19-20

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Ryan Schnell earned a win as the University of Mary split a college baseball doubleheader at Winona State. Schnell scattered eight hits while winning the first game 6-3. The Marauders managed just four hits in a 9-3 loss in the second game. Tyler Steffan of U-Mary and Kyle Sill of Winona socked home runs in the second contest.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The pitchers had a rocky day as Center split a Class B baseball doubleheader against Shiloh Christian in Bismarck. Center won the first game 13-10 by overcoming an early 9-2 deficit. Shiloh claimed the second game 10-3 as David Brackett came up with the best pitching effort of the day, a five-inning two-hitter. There was only one home run hit in the 25-hit festival, a round-tripper by Center's Derrick Morast in the first game. Tate Meyhoff was double trouble in the first game for Center. He struck out eight batters in a three-inning relief stint and went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.