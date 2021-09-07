Morning Leadoff: Sept. 8

MORNING LEADOFF
Wednesday, Sept. 8
College volleyball: Dawson Community College at Bismarck State, 7 p.m., Armory.
Thursday, Sept. 9
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Black Hills State, 2 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Century at Minot, 4:15 p.m.
High school football: Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Center-Stanton, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland
TV TODAY
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
MLBN — Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
5 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Cleveland
6 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
9 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland (Joined in progress)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Zurich, Switzerland
WNBA
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Minnesota at Las Vegas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Volleyball matches don't come much closer than a two-point win in the fifth game. But close was not good enough as Bismarck State College dropped a 3-2 decision to NDSCS-Wahpeton at the BSC Armory. Game scores were 26-28, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13. Moriah Skroch was Science's big hitter with 17 kills, followed by Heather Kakes with 16 and Shellina Irwin with 10. Kasi Eisenzimmer had 27 assists for the Wildcats and Katie Goetzinger registered 53 digs. Markie Henry and Jenna Maas logged 13 kills each for BSC, now 7-4 on the year. Payton Borud paced BSC with 45 assists and Dayna Froseth was credited with 38 digs.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Strasburg-Zeeland can brag about its offense or defense with equal validity. When the Clippers crushed Wilton-Wing-Tuttle in Wilton, they ran their season's scoresheet to 98-0 in three games. Joseph Kraft ran for two touchdowns to take care of the ground half of a balanced Clipper attack. David Van Boven led the air game, firing two TD passes to Rob Hummel and one to Brian Dykema. The S-Z defense limited WWT to 68 yards and nine first downs while intercepting three passes.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Kindred pitcher Gene Lykken won the Class A title in the North Dakota horseshoe tournament in Fargo over the Labor Day weekend. The 42-year-old pitcher dethroned last year's state champion, Lee Sharff of Jamestown, by fashioning a 9-0 record and tossing ringers at a 62.5 percent rate.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Pitcher Mickey Lolich and catcher Freeman started 324 games together for the Detroit Tigers from 1963 to 1975. Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals recently made their 300th appearance together.
