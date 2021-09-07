Morning Leadoff: Sept. 8

WNBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Las Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Volleyball matches don't come much closer than a two-point win in the fifth game. But close was not good enough as Bismarck State College dropped a 3-2 decision to NDSCS-Wahpeton at the BSC Armory. Game scores were 26-28, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13. Moriah Skroch was Science's big hitter with 17 kills, followed by Heather Kakes with 16 and Shellina Irwin with 10. Kasi Eisenzimmer had 27 assists for the Wildcats and Katie Goetzinger registered 53 digs. Markie Henry and Jenna Maas logged 13 kills each for BSC, now 7-4 on the year. Payton Borud paced BSC with 45 assists and Dayna Froseth was credited with 38 digs.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Strasburg-Zeeland can brag about its offense or defense with equal validity. When the Clippers crushed Wilton-Wing-Tuttle in Wilton, they ran their season's scoresheet to 98-0 in three games. Joseph Kraft ran for two touchdowns to take care of the ground half of a balanced Clipper attack. David Van Boven led the air game, firing two TD passes to Rob Hummel and one to Brian Dykema. The S-Z defense limited WWT to 68 yards and nine first downs while intercepting three passes.