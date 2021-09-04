Morning Leadoff: Sept. 5

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Valley City scored first and marched to a 14-12 high school football victory over Dickinson Trinity at Dickinson. Joey Halgrimson scored on a seven-yard run in the second quarter and Ben Sorenson caught the all-important conversion pass from Kyle Knutson. Trinity took a 12-8 lead on a pair of scoring runs by Mason Schiff, but the Titans misfired on two two-point conversion attempts.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Minot came to the Community Bowl and delivered something bitter the Bismarck Demons aren't used to -- a soccer loss. The Magicians used defense to derail BHS 1-0, Bismarck's first setback in a regional soccer game in 52 starts dating back to 1996. Sophomore goalkeeper Matt Lowe, making his first start for Minot, turned away 23 Bismarck shots. The game's lone goal arrived in the 67th minute on a 20-yard free kick by Mike Bender that sailed just under the crossbar.