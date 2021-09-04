Morning Leadoff: Sept. 5

MORNING LEADOFF
Sunday, Sept. 5
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Sept. 6
College volleyball: Miles Community College at Bismarck State, 7 p.m., Armory.
College women’s soccer: Montana State-Billings at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Netherlands Grand Prix
12 p.m.
FOX — NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Darlington (S.C.) Raceway
5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: From Darlington Raceway
BOXING
5 p.m.
FS1 — Super Middleweights: Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor
7 p.m.
FOX — Super welterweights: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Florida St.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Toledo
11 a.m./12:30 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
NBC — Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
TBS — Cleveland at Boston
6 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco
SOCCER
10:50 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: England vs. Andorra, London
7 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Canada, Nashville, Tenn.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
2 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago
TV MONDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville vs. Mississippi St., Atlanta
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, U.S. vs. Europe, Toledo, Ohio
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Boston
3 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Colorado
5 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Cleveland
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.TENNIS
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Valley City scored first and marched to a 14-12 high school football victory over Dickinson Trinity at Dickinson. Joey Halgrimson scored on a seven-yard run in the second quarter and Ben Sorenson caught the all-important conversion pass from Kyle Knutson. Trinity took a 12-8 lead on a pair of scoring runs by Mason Schiff, but the Titans misfired on two two-point conversion attempts.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Minot came to the Community Bowl and delivered something bitter the Bismarck Demons aren't used to -- a soccer loss. The Magicians used defense to derail BHS 1-0, Bismarck's first setback in a regional soccer game in 52 starts dating back to 1996. Sophomore goalkeeper Matt Lowe, making his first start for Minot, turned away 23 Bismarck shots. The game's lone goal arrived in the 67th minute on a 20-yard free kick by Mike Bender that sailed just under the crossbar.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mrs. Harold Schafer claimed the championship and Mrs. Sam Westgate took runner-up honors in the ladies club tournament at Apple Creek Country Club. Remaining flight winners were Mrs. Al Van Vleet (first flight), Mrs. Al Olson (second flight), Mrs. Ed Spencer (third flight), Mrs. Don Froeschle (fourth flight) and Mrs. William Fairman (fifth flight).
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ted Williams with 12. Barry Bonds is second with 11.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com