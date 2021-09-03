Morning Leadoff: Sept. 4

MORNING LEADOFF
Saturday, Sept. 4
College football: North Dakota at Idaho State, 2 p.m.; Albany at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary vs. Colorado State-Pueblo, Fort Hays State (Kan.) at Pueblo, Colo.
Sunday, Sept. 5
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Idaho State
1:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Albany at NDSU
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Tampa Bay
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Darlington Raceway
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Triplets vs. Tri-State, Consolation, Bahamas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Tulane
BTN — Fordham at Nebraska
ESPN — Western Michigan at Michigan
FOX — Penn St. at Wisconsin
FS1 — Stanford vs. Kansas State
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Albany at NDSU
BTN — Indiana at Iowa
ESPN — West Virginia at Maryland
3:30 p.m.
FOX — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas
6 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech vs. Houston
FS1 — Oregon St. at Purdue
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia vs. Clemson
BTN — UTSA at Illinois
7:30 p.m.
FOX — LSU at UCLA
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — BYU vs. Arizona
FS1 — Nevada at California
GOLF
6 a.m./11:30 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Toledo
12/1:30 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
3 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century scored the final 20 points to overtake West Fargo 20-12 in AAA football. Jared Fischer connected with Drew Wiseman on a two-yard touchdown pass for Century's first score. Christopher Kraft scored on a pair of seven-yard runs in the second half to put the Patriots in the lead. Kraft carried the ball 24 times for 64 yards.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Scranton's defense scored eight points as the Miners defeated visiting Elgin-New Leipzig 22-8 in high school football. Josh Powell scored on a safety in the first quarter and Austin Krinke returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The game was tied 8-8 going into the final period. Josh Teigen put the Miners up 14-8, grabbing a 12-yard pass from Chase Kelner. Kelner passed to Lucas Palczewski for a two-point conversion.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bowman took a 14-6 halftime lead and held on through a scoreless second half to defeat Hettinger 14-6. Bowman scored first on a four-yard run by Tim Rath and a conversion run by Chuck Stebbins. Hettinger scored in the first period on Chuck Senn's 80-yard kickoff return. Stebbins tallied Bowman's second touchdown in the second quarter on a four-yard run.
TRIVIA ANSWER
C.C. Finnegan 13 years from 1928-1940. Craig Bohl (11 years, 2003-13) is second.
