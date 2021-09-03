Morning Leadoff: Sept. 4

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century scored the final 20 points to overtake West Fargo 20-12 in AAA football. Jared Fischer connected with Drew Wiseman on a two-yard touchdown pass for Century's first score. Christopher Kraft scored on a pair of seven-yard runs in the second half to put the Patriots in the lead. Kraft carried the ball 24 times for 64 yards.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Scranton's defense scored eight points as the Miners defeated visiting Elgin-New Leipzig 22-8 in high school football. Josh Powell scored on a safety in the first quarter and Austin Krinke returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The game was tied 8-8 going into the final period. Josh Teigen put the Miners up 14-8, grabbing a 12-yard pass from Chase Kelner. Kelner passed to Lucas Palczewski for a two-point conversion.