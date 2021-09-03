 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Leadoff: Sept. 4
0 Comments

Morning Leadoff: Sept. 4

  • 0

MORNING LEADOFF 

Saturday, Sept. 4

College football: North Dakota at Idaho State, 2 p.m.; Albany at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

College volleyball: U-Mary vs. Colorado State-Pueblo, Fort Hays State (Kan.) at Pueblo, Colo.

 

Sunday, Sept. 5

No local events scheduled.

 

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Idaho State

1:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Albany at NDSU

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Tampa Bay

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Darlington Raceway

 

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Triplets vs. Tri-State, Consolation, Bahamas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Tulane

BTN — Fordham at Nebraska

ESPN — Western Michigan at Michigan

FOX — Penn St. at Wisconsin

FS1 — Stanford vs. Kansas State

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Albany at NDSU

BTN — Indiana at Iowa

ESPN — West Virginia at Maryland

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech vs. Houston

FS1 — Oregon St. at Purdue

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia vs. Clemson

BTN — UTSA at Illinois

7:30 p.m.

FOX — LSU at UCLA

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — BYU vs. Arizona

FS1 — Nevada at California

 

GOLF

6 a.m./11:30 p.m.

GOLF/NBC — LPGA Tour: Solheim Cup, Day 1, U.S. vs. Europe, Toledo

12/1:30 p.m.

GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

 

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

3 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

 

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century scored the final 20 points to overtake West Fargo 20-12 in AAA football. Jared Fischer connected with Drew Wiseman on a two-yard touchdown pass for Century's first score. Christopher Kraft scored on a pair of seven-yard runs in the second half to put the Patriots in the lead. Kraft carried the ball 24 times for 64 yards.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Scranton's defense scored eight points as the Miners defeated visiting Elgin-New Leipzig 22-8 in high school football. Josh Powell scored on a safety in the first quarter and Austin Krinke returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The game was tied 8-8 going into the final period. Josh Teigen put the Miners up 14-8, grabbing a 12-yard pass from Chase Kelner. Kelner passed to Lucas Palczewski for a two-point conversion.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bowman took a 14-6 halftime lead and held on through a scoreless second half to defeat Hettinger 14-6. Bowman scored first on a four-yard run by Tim Rath and a conversion run by Chuck Stebbins. Hettinger scored in the first period on Chuck Senn's 80-yard kickoff return. Stebbins tallied Bowman's second touchdown in the second quarter on a four-yard run.

TRIVIA ANSWER

C.C. Finnegan 13 years from 1928-1940. Craig Bohl (11 years, 2003-13) is second.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News