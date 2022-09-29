Morning Leadoff: Sept. 30

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Sept. 30

Auto racing: Oktoberfest, Night 1, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

College hockey: University of Mary vs. Marian, 5:30 p.m., at Blaine, Minn.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 6 p.m.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 3 p.m.

High school boys tennis: West Region individual tournament at Minot.

High school football: Mandan at Bismarck, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Fargo Shanley at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Beulah at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck, Legacy at Fargo South, 5:30 p.m.; Century at Fargo North, 5 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Auto racing: Oktoberfest, Night 2, 6 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

College football: Missouri State at North Dakota, Noon; Youngstown State at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.; Northern State at University of Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl.

College hockey: Manitoba at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m. (exhibition); U-Mary vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m., at Blaine, Minn.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m.

High school boys soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s, state qualifiers: No. 4 Century vs. No. 5 Jamestown, Noon; No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Mandan, 2 p.m.; championship: No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 1 Minot, 4 p.m.

High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot.

High school cross country: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m., Souris Valley Golf Course; Shiloh Christian at Rugby Invitational.

High school girls swimming: West Fargo Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Williston, 2:30 p.m.

College women’s swimming: Jamestown at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Southern McLean at Killdeer

6:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Mandan at Bismarck

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Beulah at Shiloh

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit

TV TODAY

CFL

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ottawa at British Columbia

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Houston

ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth

7 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego State at Boise State

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland

8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: From The Colony, Texas, Second round

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: From Jackson, Miss., Second Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Detroit

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck’s boys and girls cross country teams had good days at the Mandan Kiwanis Invite, dominating both races by more than 30 points. Jake Leingang (15:35) took home medalist honors for the BHS boys. Brittany Brownotter (15:07) matched the feat on the girls side. Only Jackson Binistock of Williston prevented the Bismarck teams from going 1-2-3 atop the results.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Back-to-back 60-plus-yard touchdown runs by Saul Helgeson were more than enough offensively as Century blew out the visiting Minot 32-0. Helgeson had 60- and 61-yard touchdown runs as part of a 227-yard, four-TD game. Luke Holden caught Century’s lone passing touchdown on the day, earning a 22-yard score from Andy Miller late in the third.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A 32-yard field goal by Chuck Zander sealed Mandan’s 19-16 comeback win over Williston. Zander added a 9-yard rushing score and converted the two-point attempt in the second quarter for the Braves, who had trailed 16-0. Tom Tooley hit Wade Kincaid for a 46-yard passing touchdown. Tooley followed with a run to tie the game at 16-16.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Maris, born in Hibbing, Minn., hit 39 home runs in 1960.

