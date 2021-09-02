Morning Leadoff: Sept. 3

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Josh Murray's three-yard scoring run with 2:46 to play lifted the University of Mary to a 31-24 college football victory over Chadron, Neb., State at the Community Bowl. Craig Bagnell's two-point conversion pass to Brady Martin provided the final two points of the game. Chadron led 24-23 when Murray scored. Murray carried eight times for 81 yards Bagnell completed 20 passes for 248 yards, including scoring strikes of 24 and 47 yards to Tyler Steffan.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): A remarkable defensive effort carried Devils Lake to a 14-6 Class A football victory over visiting Century. A 17-yard touchdown pass from John Sierks to Bryan Bye in the third period proved to be the game-winner for the host Satans. Devils Lake scored first on Justin Kraft's three-yard run in the second quarter and added a two-point conversion. Century cut the halftime deficit to 8-6 on Colin Deutscher's 50-yard punt return. Devils Lake limited the Patriots to five first downs and 98 yards of total offense.