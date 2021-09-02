Morning Leadoff: Sept. 3

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, Sept. 3
College volleyball: U-Mary vs. Chadron State (Neb.), Rollins College (Fla.) at Pueblo, Colo.
High school boys tennis: West Fargo at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at Mandan, 1 p.m., Mandan Middle School.
High school cross country: Mandan Kiwanis meet, 11 a.m.
High school football: Bismarck at Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.; Century at Williston, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.
High school girls golf: Shiloh Christian at Beulah Invitational.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Mandan at St. Mary’s
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Heart River at Shiloh Christian
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Tampa Bay
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan St. at Northwestern
FS1 — South Dakota St. at Colorado St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Georgia at Nebraska
8 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Illinois
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Tampa Bay
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami
9 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco
TOKYO PARALYMPICS
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Men's Sitting Volleyball (Bronze-Medal Match); Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing, Tokyo
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Brussels, Belgium
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Josh Murray's three-yard scoring run with 2:46 to play lifted the University of Mary to a 31-24 college football victory over Chadron, Neb., State at the Community Bowl. Craig Bagnell's two-point conversion pass to Brady Martin provided the final two points of the game. Chadron led 24-23 when Murray scored. Murray carried eight times for 81 yards Bagnell completed 20 passes for 248 yards, including scoring strikes of 24 and 47 yards to Tyler Steffan.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): A remarkable defensive effort carried Devils Lake to a 14-6 Class A football victory over visiting Century. A 17-yard touchdown pass from John Sierks to Bryan Bye in the third period proved to be the game-winner for the host Satans. Devils Lake scored first on Justin Kraft's three-yard run in the second quarter and added a two-point conversion. Century cut the halftime deficit to 8-6 on Colin Deutscher's 50-yard punt return. Devils Lake limited the Patriots to five first downs and 98 yards of total offense.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dickinson coach Larry Rafferty sounds a note of optimism as he looks ahead to the season. The Midgets, runners-up to Fargo North at last year's state meet, lost four runners to graduation. However, Rafferty believes this year's senior class will form the nucleus of another strong team. Returning seniors are Roger Dick, Kent Nicholson, Ken Kuntz and Tom Huffman. Other promising runners include juniors Tim Vranna and Gary Link and sophomores Dennis Feldman and Don Stoltz.
TRIVIA ANSWER
UND holds a 5-3 lead over Idaho State.
