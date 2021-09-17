 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: Sept. 18
Morning Leadoff: Sept. 18

MORNING LEADOFF 

Saturday, Sept. 18

College football: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.; Drake at North Dakota, 4 p.m.; North Dakota State at Towson, 5 p.m.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 2 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Iowa Lakes CC, North Iowa Area CC, Wahpeton.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Century, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Minot, 3 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Williston, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 11 a.m.

High school cross country: Shiloh Christian Invitational, McDowell Dam.

High school girls swimming: Fargo South at Mandan, 10 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Williston, 2:30 p.m.

Marathon: Bismarck Marathon, 7:30 a.m., Cottonwood Park (start/finish line).

NAHL: Bismarck Bobcats vs. Springfield Jr. Blues, 3:45 p.m., Blaine, Minn.

Rodeo: Bucking Battle in Bismarck, 7 p.m., Event Center.

Sunday, Sept. 19

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 1 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – Drake at UND

4 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – NDSU at Towson

5:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at SW Minn. St.

NAHL

3:45 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck vs. Springfield

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Playoffs Round of 16, Bristol

 

BOXING

6 p.m.

FS1 — Lightweights: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Michigan State at Miami

ESPN — Cincinnati at Indiana

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Buffalo

FOX — Nebraska at Oklahoma

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Purdue at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Georgia Tech at Clemson

CBS — Alabama at Florida

ESPN — Florida St. at Wake Forest

FOX — USC at Washington St.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Memphis

5 p.m.

ABC — NDSU at Towson

6 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Georgia

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Auburn at Penn St. (after NDSU game)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulane at Mississippi

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at BYU

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA: Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA: Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado 

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

BSN -- Minnesota at Toronto

6 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

 

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Elizabeth Meyer pounded 22 kills for Mandan in its 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11 win over Jamestown. Lexi Goldade totaled 12 kills and six blocks for the Braves. Kari Tveito added 38 digs and 17 assists.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Loren Senger poured in 27 points to lead Linton-HMB’s 87-59 win over Kulm. Erica Horner added 21 points for the Lions. Amber Land topped Kulm with 24 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Pete Allan was named club champion at Apple Creek Country Club’s award night. Jay Green was runner-up. Clyde Winter had the most wins on the season with 12.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Johnny Bench hit 45 home runs for the Reds in 1970.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

