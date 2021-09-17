Morning Leadoff: Sept. 18

MORNING LEADOFF
Saturday, Sept. 18
College football: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.; Drake at North Dakota, 4 p.m.; North Dakota State at Towson, 5 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 2 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Iowa Lakes CC, North Iowa Area CC, Wahpeton.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Century, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Minot, 3 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Legacy at Williston, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 11 a.m.
High school cross country: Shiloh Christian Invitational, McDowell Dam.
High school girls swimming: Fargo South at Mandan, 10 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Williston, 2:30 p.m.
Marathon: Bismarck Marathon, 7:30 a.m., Cottonwood Park (start/finish line).
NAHL: Bismarck Bobcats vs. Springfield Jr. Blues, 3:45 p.m., Blaine, Minn.
Rodeo: Bucking Battle in Bismarck, 7 p.m., Event Center.
Sunday, Sept. 19
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 1 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – Drake at UND
4 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – NDSU at Towson
5:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at SW Minn. St.
NAHL
3:45 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck vs. Springfield
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Playoffs Round of 16, Bristol
BOXING
6 p.m.
FS1 — Lightweights: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Michigan State at Miami
ESPN — Cincinnati at Indiana
ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Buffalo
FOX — Nebraska at Oklahoma
1:30 p.m.
NBC — Purdue at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia Tech at Clemson
CBS — Alabama at Florida
ESPN — Florida St. at Wake Forest
FOX — USC at Washington St.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Memphis
5 p.m.
ABC — NDSU at Towson
6 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina at Georgia
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Auburn at Penn St. (after NDSU game)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulane at Mississippi
9:15 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at BYU
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA: Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA: Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
BSN -- Minnesota at Toronto
6 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Elizabeth Meyer pounded 22 kills for Mandan in its 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11 win over Jamestown. Lexi Goldade totaled 12 kills and six blocks for the Braves. Kari Tveito added 38 digs and 17 assists.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Loren Senger poured in 27 points to lead Linton-HMB’s 87-59 win over Kulm. Erica Horner added 21 points for the Lions. Amber Land topped Kulm with 24 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Pete Allan was named club champion at Apple Creek Country Club’s award night. Jay Green was runner-up. Clyde Winter had the most wins on the season with 12.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Johnny Bench hit 45 home runs for the Reds in 1970.
