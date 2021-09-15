Morning Leadoff: Sept. 16

MORNING LEADOFF
Thursday, Sept. 16
College golf: U-Mary at Dickinson State Invitational.
High school boys soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Minot at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck Bobcats vs. Maine Nordiques, 2 p.m., Blaine, Minn.
Friday, Sept. 17
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Dakota County TC, Iowa Central CC, Wahpeton.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 4 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Century at Grand Forks Red River, at Grand Forks Central; Mandan at Williston, 4 p.m.
High school cross country: Becki Wells Invitational, 11 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.
High school football: West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Bowman County, 7 p.m.
High school girls golf: Minot Invitational, 10 a.m., Vardon Golf Club; Shiloh Christian at regional tournament.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck Multi Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck Bobcats vs. Corpus Christi IceRays, 8:15 p.m., Blaine, Minn.
Rodeo: Bucking Battle in Bismarck, 7 p.m., Event Center.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman
7 p.m.
ESPN — Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Atlanta
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco
NFL
7:20 p.m.
NFLN — N.Y. Giants at Washington
SOCCER
9 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: Luxembourg and Portoroz, Early rounds
WOMEN’S SOCCER
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Cleveland
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Bobcats opened their season with a bang. At the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn., Donald Olivieri scored two goals and Dan Zawacki dished out three assists in the Bobcats’ 7-3 win over New Mexico. Castan Sommer added a goal and an assist in the victory. Tommy Burke earned the win with 20 saves in goal.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Joseph Kraft scored on a five-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift Strasburg-Zeeland over Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 12-6. The Clippers, 4-0, got a 32-yard scoring strike from David Van Boven to Joey Baumgartner in the first quarter. Linton-HMB’s lone TD came on a 2-yard Brent Ohlhauser plunge.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Rick Trydahl hit a game-winning three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Bismarck Junior College to a 9-6 win over Lake Region. Vern Brew added three hits in the win for the Mystics.
