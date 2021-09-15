Morning Leadoff: Sept. 16

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Bobcats opened their season with a bang. At the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn., Donald Olivieri scored two goals and Dan Zawacki dished out three assists in the Bobcats’ 7-3 win over New Mexico. Castan Sommer added a goal and an assist in the victory. Tommy Burke earned the win with 20 saves in goal.