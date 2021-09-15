 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: Sept. 16
Morning Leadoff: Sept. 16

MORNING LEADOFF 

Thursday, Sept. 16

College golf: U-Mary at Dickinson State Invitational.

High school boys soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Minot at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck Bobcats vs. Maine Nordiques, 2 p.m., Blaine, Minn.

Friday, Sept. 17

College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Dakota County TC, Iowa Central CC, Wahpeton.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 4 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Century at Grand Forks Red River, at Grand Forks Central; Mandan at Williston, 4 p.m.

High school cross country: Becki Wells Invitational, 11 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.

High school football: West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Bowman County, 7 p.m.

High school girls golf: Minot Invitational, 10 a.m., Vardon Golf Club; Shiloh Christian at regional tournament.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck Multi Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck Bobcats vs. Corpus Christi IceRays, 8:15 p.m., Blaine, Minn.

Rodeo: Bucking Battle in Bismarck, 7 p.m., Event Center.

 

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

7 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at San Francisco

NFL

7:20 p.m.

NFLN — N.Y. Giants at Washington

SOCCER

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: Luxembourg and Portoroz, Early rounds

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Cleveland

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Bismarck Bobcats opened their season with a bang. At the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn., Donald Olivieri scored two goals and Dan Zawacki dished out three assists in the Bobcats’ 7-3 win over New Mexico. Castan Sommer added a goal and an assist in the victory. Tommy Burke earned the win with 20 saves in goal.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Joseph Kraft scored on a five-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift Strasburg-Zeeland over Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 12-6. The Clippers, 4-0, got a 32-yard scoring strike from David Van Boven to Joey Baumgartner in the first quarter. Linton-HMB’s lone TD came on a 2-yard Brent Ohlhauser plunge.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Rick Trydahl hit a game-winning three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Bismarck Junior College to a 9-6 win over Lake Region. Vern Brew added three hits in the win for the Mystics.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Rodney Harrison had 30.5 sacks during his career from 1994-2008 for the Chargers and Patriots.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

