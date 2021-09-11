 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: Sept. 12
Morning Leadoff: Sept. 12

MORNING LEADOFF 

Sunday, Sept. 12

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Sept. 13

College golf: U-Mary at Bemidji State Invitational.

College volleyball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7 p.m., Armory.

High school boys tennis: Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls golf: Shiloh Christian at Washburn Invitational.

 

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota

NFL

11 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Cincinnati

3 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cincinnati at Kansas City (joined in progress)

6:30 p.m.

KXMR – Chicago at L.A. Rams

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: Grand Prix Of Portland

 

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN – Kansas City at Minnesota

TBS — Boston at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

NFL

12 p.m.

CBS — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

FOX — Minnesota at Cincinnati

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Cleveland at Kansas City

FOX — Green Bay vs. New Orleans

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at LA Rams

 

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United

 

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Women’s Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Men’s Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

 

WNBA

2 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Chicago

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck's Jake Leingang won his second Mandan Kiwanis cross country title and led the Demons to a team championship. Leingang won with a 5-K time of 15:33 and BHS posted a team score of 19. No other boys team broke 100. Jordan Jacob of Century won the girls race, but the Bismarck girls took first-place honors with a 46-point effort. Century’s girls placed second with 66 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): North Dakota State University and the University of Maine canceled their football game set for Saturday because of the nationwide halt on air travel that followed Tuesday's terrorist attacks on New York and Washington. The University of Mary is planning to go ahead with its full weekend schedule. The Marauders have games scheduled in football and men's and women's soccer.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fargo North built a 10-0 halftime lead, and that's the way the game ended as the Spartans edged visiting St. Mary's in a nonconference Class A football game. Steve Conley's seven-yard scoring run and Greg Larson's conversion kick gave North a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. St. Mary's outgained North 125 yards to 91 on the ground, but was eclipsed 102-13 in passing yardage.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Detroit Lions and Washington Football Team have not played in the NFC Championship game since playing each other in 1991.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

