Morning Leadoff: Sept. 12

MORNING LEADOFF
Sunday, Sept. 12
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Sept. 13
College golf: U-Mary at Bemidji State Invitational.
College volleyball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7 p.m., Armory.
High school boys tennis: Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls golf: Shiloh Christian at Washburn Invitational.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Cincinnati
3 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cincinnati at Kansas City (joined in progress)
6:30 p.m.
KXMR – Chicago at L.A. Rams
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: Grand Prix Of Portland
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette
GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN – Kansas City at Minnesota
TBS — Boston at Chicago White Sox
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
FOX — Minnesota at Cincinnati
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Cleveland at Kansas City
FOX — Green Bay vs. New Orleans
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at LA Rams
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, Women’s Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, Men’s Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
2 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Chicago
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck's Jake Leingang won his second Mandan Kiwanis cross country title and led the Demons to a team championship. Leingang won with a 5-K time of 15:33 and BHS posted a team score of 19. No other boys team broke 100. Jordan Jacob of Century won the girls race, but the Bismarck girls took first-place honors with a 46-point effort. Century’s girls placed second with 66 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): North Dakota State University and the University of Maine canceled their football game set for Saturday because of the nationwide halt on air travel that followed Tuesday's terrorist attacks on New York and Washington. The University of Mary is planning to go ahead with its full weekend schedule. The Marauders have games scheduled in football and men's and women's soccer.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fargo North built a 10-0 halftime lead, and that's the way the game ended as the Spartans edged visiting St. Mary's in a nonconference Class A football game. Steve Conley's seven-yard scoring run and Greg Larson's conversion kick gave North a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. St. Mary's outgained North 125 yards to 91 on the ground, but was eclipsed 102-13 in passing yardage.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Detroit Lions and Washington Football Team have not played in the NFC Championship game since playing each other in 1991.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com