Morning Leadoff: Sept. 1

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Four Minot State golfers shot in the 80s, lifting the Beavers to the championship in the Jimmie Open women's golf tournament in Jamestown with a score of 344. Contributing to the Minot State win were Dani Look with an 83, Kara Dietz (85), Mackenzie Nagel (87) and Rebecca Heinitz (89). Jamestown College athletes finished 1-2. Kelsey Ross was the medalist with a 78 and Tracy Gustafson shot an 82. Jamestown finished second with a 352.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): It's been a tough start to the football season for St. Mary's. The Saints lost to Grand Forks Central in overtime in their opener and dipped to 0-2 via a 15-14 loss to Fargo Shanley at the Community Bowl. St. Mary's was clinging to a 14-7 lead when Deacons fullback Greg Kellar banged into the end zone from three yards out with 40 seconds to play. Mike Wolfe added a two-point conversion run, and Shanley went home a winner. The Saints scored on a 47-yard run by Aaron Wald and a 52-yard pass from Kyle Weber to Joe Eberle. Wald kicked both of St. Mary's extra points.