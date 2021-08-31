Morning Leadoff: Sept. 1

MORNING LEADOFF
Wednesday, Sept. 1
College volleyball: Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
College football: U-Mary at Wayne State (Neb.), 6 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls swimming: Legacy at Minot, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago Cubs at Minnesota
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — UAB vs. Jacksonville State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
BTN — Texas at Minnesota
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship Charity Challenge, Nine-Hole Exhibition, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels
7 p.m.
BSN – Chicago Cubs at Minnesota
9 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
TOKYO PARALYMPICS
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo
2 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Norway vs. Netherlands, Oslo, Norway
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Four Minot State golfers shot in the 80s, lifting the Beavers to the championship in the Jimmie Open women's golf tournament in Jamestown with a score of 344. Contributing to the Minot State win were Dani Look with an 83, Kara Dietz (85), Mackenzie Nagel (87) and Rebecca Heinitz (89). Jamestown College athletes finished 1-2. Kelsey Ross was the medalist with a 78 and Tracy Gustafson shot an 82. Jamestown finished second with a 352.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): It's been a tough start to the football season for St. Mary's. The Saints lost to Grand Forks Central in overtime in their opener and dipped to 0-2 via a 15-14 loss to Fargo Shanley at the Community Bowl. St. Mary's was clinging to a 14-7 lead when Deacons fullback Greg Kellar banged into the end zone from three yards out with 40 seconds to play. Mike Wolfe added a two-point conversion run, and Shanley went home a winner. The Saints scored on a 47-yard run by Aaron Wald and a 52-yard pass from Kyle Weber to Joe Eberle. Wald kicked both of St. Mary's extra points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The potential of the offensive backfield has caught new head coach Bob Feeney's eye as Dickinson Trinity prepares for a new football season. Feeney, a former Dickinson State gridder, inherits a team that finished 0-7 in 1970. Feeney coached eight years at Cando before taking the reins at Trinity. Six seniors -- Wayne Sanders, Mike Privratsky, Pete Kuchenski, Bryan Kary, Arne Graff and Terry Sticka -- return from last year's team.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Carlton Fisk hit 37 home runs during the 1985 season.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com