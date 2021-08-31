 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: Sept. 1
Morning Leadoff: Sept. 1

MORNING LEADOFF 

Wednesday, Sept. 1

College volleyball: Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2

College football: U-Mary at Wayne State (Neb.), 6 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls swimming: Legacy at Minot, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago Cubs at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — UAB vs. Jacksonville State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Texas at Minnesota

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: TOUR Championship Charity Challenge, Nine-Hole Exhibition, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels

7 p.m.

BSN – Chicago Cubs at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo

2 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo

 

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Norway vs. Netherlands, Oslo, Norway

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Four Minot State golfers shot in the 80s, lifting the Beavers to the championship in the Jimmie Open women's golf tournament in Jamestown with a score of 344. Contributing to the Minot State win were Dani Look with an 83, Kara Dietz (85), Mackenzie Nagel (87) and Rebecca Heinitz (89). Jamestown College athletes finished 1-2. Kelsey Ross was the medalist with a 78 and Tracy Gustafson shot an 82. Jamestown finished second with a 352.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): It's been a tough start to the football season for St. Mary's. The Saints lost to Grand Forks Central in overtime in their opener and dipped to 0-2 via a 15-14 loss to Fargo Shanley at the Community Bowl. St. Mary's was clinging to a 14-7 lead when Deacons fullback Greg Kellar banged into the end zone from three yards out with 40 seconds to play. Mike Wolfe added a two-point conversion run, and Shanley went home a winner. The Saints scored on a 47-yard run by Aaron Wald and a 52-yard pass from Kyle Weber to Joe Eberle. Wald kicked both of St. Mary's extra points.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): The potential of the offensive backfield has caught new head coach Bob Feeney's eye as Dickinson Trinity prepares for a new football season. Feeney, a former Dickinson State gridder, inherits a team that finished 0-7 in 1970. Feeney coached eight years at Cando before taking the reins at Trinity. Six seniors -- Wayne Sanders, Mike Privratsky, Pete Kuchenski, Bryan Kary, Arne Graff and Terry Sticka -- return from last year's team.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Carlton Fisk hit 37 home runs during the 1985 season.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

