morning-leadoff Sat, 7-11-20

<h1>MORNING LEADOFF
Saturday, July 11
Baseball: Bismarck Reps vs. Breckenridge (Minn.), 12 p.m. at West Fargo Tournament; Capital City Tournament at Dwyer Field: Bismarck Senators vs. Stephen-Argyle (Minn.), 10 a.m.; Hettinger vs. Stephen-Argyle, 12:30; Bismarck B Capitals vs. Bismarck Senators, 3 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals vs. Hettinger, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 12:35/7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, July 12
Baseball: Bismarck Reps, Mandan A’s at West Fargo Tournament; Capital City Tournament, Dwyer Field: Bismarck Senators vs. Hettinger, 10 a.m.; Bismarck B Capitals vs. Stephen-Argyle, 12:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals vs. Stephen-Argyle, 3 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 12:35 p.m.
Monday, July 13
Baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Williston at Mandan A’s, Noon, Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals B at Beulah, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Baseball: Williston at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Reps, 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Capitals at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Baseball: Mandan at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Senators, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capital B at Belfield, 5 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Fargo-Moorhead vs. Chicago, 6 p.m.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN -- Formula One, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, qualifying, 7:55 a.m.
NBC -- IndyCar GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis, 11 a.m.
NBCSN -- IndyCar, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., qualifying, 1:15 p.m.
FS1 -- ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 150, 1:30 p.m.
FS1 -- NHRA Lucas Oil Raceway, qualifying, 3:30 p.m.
NBCSN -- IndyCar, REV Group Grand Prix, 4 p.m.
FS1 -- NASCAR Gander RV and Truck Series, Buckle Up 225, 5 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open, third round, noon
CBS -- PGA Tour, Workday Charity Open, third round, 2 p.m.
NBC -- American Century Championship Golf, second round, 2 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN -- Changwon NC Dinos at Seoul LG Twins, 2:55 a.m. Sunday
MEN'S SOCCER
NBCSN -- Premier League, Burnley at Liverpool, 8:55 a.m.
NBC -- Premier League, Chelsea at Sheffield United, 11:30 a.m.
NBCSN -- Premier League, Manchester City at Brighton, 2 p.m.
FOX -- MLS is Back Tournament, Atlanta United vs. N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.
FS1 -- MLS is Back Tournament, FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus, 9:30 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN -- PBR, Monster Energy Team Challenge, 7 p.m.
RUGBY
ESPN2 -- Super Rugby, Dunedin at Wellington, 10:30 p.m.
FS2 -- NRL, Parramata at Newcastle, 1 a.m. Sunday
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Call Jeremiah Herman and Wyatt Knell pioneers of sorts in Shiloh Christian athletics. They are the first athletes from the school selected to play in an all-star football game. Herman, a lineman, and Knell, a back, will be on the Fargodome field for the Shrine Bowl's nine-man contest. Both are members of the East team. They will play on the defensive side of the ball.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Merlin Rudrud and Ray Albrecht beat Troy Pierce and Dave Hogue for the championship in the Big Apple golf tournament at Apple Creek Country Club. Tim Hennessy and Troy Reno placed third. The annual member-guest tournament has a two-man best-ball format.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Roger Larson pitched a three-hit shutout to give Williston a 1-0 win and an American Legion baseball doubleheader split with visiting Bismarck. The visitors pounded three Williston pitchers for an 11-2 win in the first game. Scott Hewitt raised his record to 4-2 in the opener. Dan Kubisiak drove in the only run of the second game with a first-inning single.
TRIVIA ANSWER
At Wimbledon, all players are required to wear white. The rule is strictly interpreted. In 2013, Roger Federer was told to switch shoes between matches because the ones he was using had orange soles.
SPORTS HISTORY
1914 — Babe Ruth makes his major league pitching debut for the Boston Red Sox against Cleveland, getting the 4-3 victory over the Indians.
1950 — Red Schoendienst hits a home run in the 14th inning to give the National League a 4-3 victory in baseball's All-Star game.
1967 — Tony Perez homers in the 15th inning off Catfish Hunter to give the National League a 2-1 win in baseball's longest All-Star game.
1979 — Renaldo Nehemiah of the United States sets a Pan American Games record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 13.20 seconds.
1981 — Britain’s Sebastian Coe breaks his own world record in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:12.18 in a meet in Oslo, Norway. Seven runners shatter the 3-minute, 51-second barrier in the mile led by Steve Ovett at 3:49.25. Steve Scott finishes third and sets an American record in 3:49.68.
1985 — Nolan Ryan of the Houston Astros becomes the first pitcher in major league history to reach 4,000 strikeouts when he fans Danny Heep iof the New York Mets in the sixth inning.
1992 — Treboh Joe, a 9-year-old gelding, makes harness racing history by running his 162nd consecutive race without a victory. Treboh Joe finishes fourth to break the North American record of 161 straight winless races held by Shiaway Moses.
1993 — Alain Prost gets his 50th Formula One victory by winning the British Grand Prix.
1995 — Maryland quarterback Scott Milanovich, the most prolific passer in school history, is suspended for eight games by the NCAA for gambling on college sports.
2008 — Spanish cyclist Manuel Beltran tests positive for the performance-enhancer EPO. He is immediately kicked out of the Tour de France and suspended by his team, Liquigas.
2011 — So Yeon Ryu wins the U.S. Women’s Open, defeating Hee Kyung Seo by three shots in a three-hole playoff. Ryu becomes the fifth South Korean to win the Open and the fourth in seven years.
2015 — Serena Williams wins her sixth title at the All England Club, beating Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s final. For Williams, it’s her second “Serena Slam” — holding all four major titles at the same time. Overall, it’s the 21st major title for Williams, one shy of the open era record.
2017 — Venus Williams reaches the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 10th time. The five-time champion at the All England Club advances by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5 under a closed roof on Centre Court.
