morning-leadoff Sat, 7-11-20

1992 — Treboh Joe, a 9-year-old gelding, makes harness racing history by running his 162nd consecutive race without a victory. Treboh Joe finishes fourth to break the North American record of 161 straight winless races held by Shiaway Moses.

1993 — Alain Prost gets his 50th Formula One victory by winning the British Grand Prix.

1995 — Maryland quarterback Scott Milanovich, the most prolific passer in school history, is suspended for eight games by the NCAA for gambling on college sports.

2008 — Spanish cyclist Manuel Beltran tests positive for the performance-enhancer EPO. He is immediately kicked out of the Tour de France and suspended by his team, Liquigas.

2011 — So Yeon Ryu wins the U.S. Women’s Open, defeating Hee Kyung Seo by three shots in a three-hole playoff. Ryu becomes the fifth South Korean to win the Open and the fourth in seven years.

2015 — Serena Williams wins her sixth title at the All England Club, beating Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s final. For Williams, it’s her second “Serena Slam” — holding all four major titles at the same time. Overall, it’s the 21st major title for Williams, one shy of the open era record.