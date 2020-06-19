You are the owner of this article.
morning-leadoff, Sat, 6-20-20

SCHEDULE

 Saturday, June 20

Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Bismarck Senators, 12 p.m., Haaland Field.

Northwoods League: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, Municipal Ballpark, 12:35/7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 21

Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Bismarck Capitals, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 22

Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Jamestown at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Grand Forks Royals, 5 p.m.; Minot Metros at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m.

Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, June 23

Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Governors at West Fargo 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League Baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark

RADIO TODAY

No live local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 -- Adelaide at Gulf Coast, 10 p.m.

ESPN2 -- Melbourne at Essendon, 12:30 a.m. Sunday

FS1 -- Port Adelaide at Fremantle, 3 a.m. Sunday

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 -- The Race All-Star Series, 11 a.m.

FS1 -- ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 200, 1 p.m.

FS1 -- NASCAR Xfinity Series, Unhinged 300, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

ESPN -- KBO, Seoul Doosan Bears at Seoul LG Twins, 2:55 a.m. Sunday

BOXING

ESPN -- Top Rank, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez, welterweights, 10 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF -- PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, third round, noon.

CBS -- PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, third round, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NBC -- IHR, Roy Ascot, closing day, 8 a.m.

FS1 -- America's Day at the Races, 10 :30 a.m.

FS2 -- America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

NBC -- Belmont Stakes, 2 p.m.

FS2 -- America's Day at the Races, 5 p.m.

NBCSN -- Trackside Live, 5 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

FS1 -- Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich, 8:20 a.m.

FS2 -- Bundesliga, Borussa Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, 8:20 a.m.

NBCSN -- Premier League, Arsenal at Brighton, 8:55 a.m.

NBC -- Premier League, Wolverhampton at West Ham, 11:30 a.m.

RODEO

CBSSN -- PBR, Monster Energy Team Challenge, 9 p.m.

RUGBY

ESPN2 -- Super Rugby, Christchurch at Wellington, 10:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS -- Adria Tour, round-robin, Ultimate tennis Showdown 2, 2 p.m. 

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): North Dakota forced seven turnovers, and they needed every last one to pull out a 41-38 victory in the Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl in Dickinson. Fittingly, Bismarck's Nick Jolliffe sealed off North Dakota's victory with an interception near the goal line with 19 seconds remaining. Century's Jake Glass and Grand Forks Red River's Elby Pope had two interceptions each. Pope returned one of his picks for a touchdown and also scored on a fumbled punt.              

20 YEARS AGO (2000):  Kyle Herman, Century's three-time state pole vault champion, has signed a letter of intent to enroll at the University of Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls. Herman, who has cleared 15 feet, six inches, won his third state vault title this spring with a 15-0 effort. He also won the 110 hurdles and placed second in the long jump. In summer track, Herman won the national AAU Junior Olympic decathlon championship last year in the 17-18 age division.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fargo Nodak emerged the champion of the initial Missouri Slope women's fast-pitch softball tournament. NoDak defeated the Bismarck Eagles 11-2 for the title. The Eagles, leading 1-0, were victimized by an eight-run NoDak second inning. Bobbi Lauf was the winning pitcher. Melinda Stastney took the loss.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Candy Cummings forged a 145-94 professional record before retiring after the 1877 season to become a baseball executive at age 28. His record during four years in the National Association with New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Hartford was 124-72. He pitched two years in the National League with Hartford and Cincinnati before retiring. His NL record was 21-22. In the NA, Cummings pitched a minimum of 382 innings each year. In the NL he worked 216 and 155 2/3 innings. 

SPORTS HISTORY

1936 -- Jesse Owens sets a 100-meter sprint record of 10.2 seconds at a meet in Chicago.

1940 -- Joe Louis stops Arturo Godoy in the eighth round at Yankee Stadium in New York to retain the world heavyweight boxing title.

1960 -- Floyd Patterson knocks out Ingemar Johansson in the fifth round in New York to become the first boxer to regain the world heavyweight title.

1964 -- Ken Venturi beats Tommy Jacobs by two strokes to win the U.S. Open golf tournament.

1966 -- Billy Casper beats Arnold Palmer by four strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open golf tournament.

1968 -- The Night of Speed. In a span of 2 3/4 hours, the world record of 10 seconds for the 100 meters is broken by three men and tied by seven others at the AAU Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, Calif. Jim Hines wins the first semifinal in a tight finish with Ronny Ray Smith, becoming the first man to break the 10-second barrier. Both runners are credited with a time of 9.9 seconds. Charlie Greene wins the second semifinal and then ties Hines’ 9.9 record in the final.

1976 -- Golfer Jerry Pate, 22, wins the U.S. Open by two strokes over Al Geiberger and Tom Weiskopf.

1980 -- Roberto Duran wins a 15-round decision over Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal to win the world welterweight boxing crown.

1982 -- Tom Watson wins the U.S. Open golf tournament by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus.

1984 -- Jockey Pat Day equals a thoroughbred horse racing record for an eight-race card when he wins seven races at Churchill Downs. Day’s only loss is in the fourth race.

1987 -- Scott Simpson, with a final-round 2-under 68, beats Tom Watson by one stroke to win the U.S. Open golf tournament.

1987 -- The Dallas Sidekicks win the Major Indoor Soccer League title with a 4-3 overtime victory in the seventh game over the Tacoma Stars.

1993 -- Golfer Lee Janzen holes a 30-foot chip for birdie on No. 16 and adds birdies on the par-5 closing holes for a two-stroke victory over Payne Stewart in the U.S. Open. Janzen ties Jack Nicklaus’ record 272 total and Lee Trevino’s four straight rounds in the 60′s.

1993 -- John Paxson hits a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left as the Chicago Bulls win their third consecutive NBA title with a 99-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the finals.

1994 -- Ernie Els of South Africa becomes the first foreign winner of the U.S. Open since 1981, beating Loren Roberts on the second playoff hole.

2004 -- Retief Goosen captures his second U.S. Open in four years. In the toughest final round at the U.S. Open in 22 years, Goosen closes with a 1-over 71 for a two-shot victory. Phil Mickelson three-putts from 5 feet on the 17th to drop out of contention.

2004 -- Ken Griffey Jr. hits the 500th home run of his big-league baseball career, connecting off Matt Morris. He  helps the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0.

2006 -- Dwyane Wade of Miami caps his outstanding playoff run with 36 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Heat past the Dallas Mavericks 95-92. The Heat roar back from a two-game deficit to win the NBA finals in six games.

2009 -- Wladimir Klitschko shows his dominance of boxing's heavyweight division, stopping Ruslan Chagaev in the 10th round of a title fight before 61,000 fans at a German soccer stadium in Gelsenkirchen. The IBF and WBO champion adds the Ring Magazine belt to his haul.

2010 -- Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland wins the U.S. Open golf tournament, holding off France’s Gregory Havret to become the first European since 1970 to win America’s national championship. 

