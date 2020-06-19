morning-leadoff, Sat, 6-20-20

SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 20
Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Bismarck Senators, 12 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, Municipal Ballpark, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 21
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Bismarck Capitals, 4 p.m.
Monday, June 22
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Beulah, 5 p.m.; Jamestown at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Grand Forks Royals, 5 p.m.; Minot Metros at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 23
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Governors at West Fargo 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League Baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark
RADIO TODAY
No live local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 -- Adelaide at Gulf Coast, 10 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Melbourne at Essendon, 12:30 a.m. Sunday
FS1 -- Port Adelaide at Fremantle, 3 a.m. Sunday
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 -- The Race All-Star Series, 11 a.m.
FS1 -- ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 200, 1 p.m.
FS1 -- NASCAR Xfinity Series, Unhinged 300, 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
ESPN -- KBO, Seoul Doosan Bears at Seoul LG Twins, 2:55 a.m. Sunday
BOXING
ESPN -- Top Rank, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez, welterweights, 10 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, third round, noon.
CBS -- PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, third round, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NBC -- IHR, Roy Ascot, closing day, 8 a.m.
FS1 -- America's Day at the Races, 10 :30 a.m.
FS2 -- America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
NBC -- Belmont Stakes, 2 p.m.
FS2 -- America's Day at the Races, 5 p.m.
NBCSN -- Trackside Live, 5 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
FS1 -- Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich, 8:20 a.m.
FS2 -- Bundesliga, Borussa Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, 8:20 a.m.
NBCSN -- Premier League, Arsenal at Brighton, 8:55 a.m.
NBC -- Premier League, Wolverhampton at West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
RODEO
CBSSN -- PBR, Monster Energy Team Challenge, 9 p.m.
RUGBY
ESPN2 -- Super Rugby, Christchurch at Wellington, 10:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Adria Tour, round-robin, Ultimate tennis Showdown 2, 2 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): North Dakota forced seven turnovers, and they needed every last one to pull out a 41-38 victory in the Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl in Dickinson. Fittingly, Bismarck's Nick Jolliffe sealed off North Dakota's victory with an interception near the goal line with 19 seconds remaining. Century's Jake Glass and Grand Forks Red River's Elby Pope had two interceptions each. Pope returned one of his picks for a touchdown and also scored on a fumbled punt.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Kyle Herman, Century's three-time state pole vault champion, has signed a letter of intent to enroll at the University of Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls. Herman, who has cleared 15 feet, six inches, won his third state vault title this spring with a 15-0 effort. He also won the 110 hurdles and placed second in the long jump. In summer track, Herman won the national AAU Junior Olympic decathlon championship last year in the 17-18 age division.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fargo Nodak emerged the champion of the initial Missouri Slope women's fast-pitch softball tournament. NoDak defeated the Bismarck Eagles 11-2 for the title. The Eagles, leading 1-0, were victimized by an eight-run NoDak second inning. Bobbi Lauf was the winning pitcher. Melinda Stastney took the loss.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Candy Cummings forged a 145-94 professional record before retiring after the 1877 season to become a baseball executive at age 28. His record during four years in the National Association with New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Hartford was 124-72. He pitched two years in the National League with Hartford and Cincinnati before retiring. His NL record was 21-22. In the NA, Cummings pitched a minimum of 382 innings each year. In the NL he worked 216 and 155 2/3 innings.
SPORTS HISTORY
