morning-leadoff Sat 4-11-20

1966 — Jack Nicklaus captures his third Masters golf tournament title and becomes the first to win in consecutive years as he shoots a 70 in an 18-hole playoff to beat Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer.

1976 — Ray Floyd shoots a record-tying 271 to win the Masters golf tournament by eight strokes over Ben Crenshaw.

1981 — Boxer Larry Holmes beats Trevor Berbick in a 15-round unanimous decision to retain his world heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

1982 — Craig Stadler defeats Dan Pohl in a sudden-death playoff to emerge victorious in the Masters golf tournament.

1983 — Spain’s Seve Ballesteros wins the Masters golf tournament by four shots over Tom Kite and Ben Crenshaw.

1989 — Ron Hextall scores his second career goal and becomes the first NHL goalie to connect for a playoff goal, and the Philadelphia Flyers top the Washington Capitals 8-5.

1993 — Bernhard Langer, with a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 13, wins his second Masters golf tournament. The German finishes four strokes ahead of Chip Beck.