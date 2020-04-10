morning-leadoff Sat 4-11-20

MORNING LEADOFF
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Rollie Greeno, who spent 37 years coaching and teaching at Jamestown College, has died after suffering a series of strokes. He was 83. All told, Greeno, a South Dakota native, spent 52 years as a teacher and coach. He coached several sports for the Jimmies at one time or another, winning 83 conference championships.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century senior Natalie Horner picked up her team's first goal of the season, and the Patriots won 2-1 over Jamestown at the Community Bowl. Horner scored at 9:27 and Jaslynn Piatz answered eight minutes later. Century broke through for the game-winner in the 70th minute as Kelsie Neizwaag set up Christi Lindsey. Lindsey's shot deflected off a Blue Jay defender en route to the net. The victory was Century's first of the season.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Larry Ukestad, Joe Kroeber and Bruce Jacobson have been named to fill head coaching positions at Jamestown High School. Ukestad succeeds Del Boss as head football coach. Kroeber will take over from Wes Sharbono in wrestling. Jacobson follows Jim Vondergeest as the head boys swimming coach.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers won the rookie of the year award in 1947, the first year it was presented. There was only one rookie of the year named the first two years of the award. Since 1949 the top rookie in each league has been honored.
SPORTS HISTORY
1936 — The Detroit Red Wings win the NHL Stanley Cup with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
1965 — Jack Nicklaus shoots a record 271 and wins the Masters golf tournament by nine strokes over Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.
1966 — Jack Nicklaus captures his third Masters golf tournament title and becomes the first to win in consecutive years as he shoots a 70 in an 18-hole playoff to beat Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer.
1976 — Ray Floyd shoots a record-tying 271 to win the Masters golf tournament by eight strokes over Ben Crenshaw.
1981 — Boxer Larry Holmes beats Trevor Berbick in a 15-round unanimous decision to retain his world heavyweight title in Las Vegas.
1982 — Craig Stadler defeats Dan Pohl in a sudden-death playoff to emerge victorious in the Masters golf tournament.
1983 — Spain’s Seve Ballesteros wins the Masters golf tournament by four shots over Tom Kite and Ben Crenshaw.
1989 — Ron Hextall scores his second career goal and becomes the first NHL goalie to connect for a playoff goal, and the Philadelphia Flyers top the Washington Capitals 8-5.
1993 — Bernhard Langer, with a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 13, wins his second Masters golf tournament. The German finishes four strokes ahead of Chip Beck.
2004 — Phil Mickelson’s agonizing pursuit of a major golf championship ends at the Masters when he makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole, ending a spectacular back-nine duel with Ernie Els.
2007 — Roberto Luongo sets an NHL record for saves in a first career playoff start, making 72 in Vancouver’s 5-4 quadruple-overtime win over Dallas. The sixth-longest playoff game in NHL history ends on a goal by Henrik Sedin 18:06 into the fourth extra period.
2008 — Missouri’s Jacob Priday sets a Big 12 Conference baseball record, hitting four home runs against Texas in a 31-12 rout. The senior goes 5-for- 5, drives in nine runs and scores six times.
2010 — Golfer Phil Mickelson wins his third Masters title, shooting a 5-under 67 to pull away for a three-stroke victory over Lee Westwood.
