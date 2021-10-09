 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: Oct. 10
0 Comments

MORNING KICKOFF 

Sunday, Oct. 10

College hockey: Minnesota at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College women’s soccer: Northern State at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

11 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

KXMR (710 AM) – Philadelphia at Carolina

3 p.m.

KXMR – N.Y. Giants at Dallas

6:30 p.m.

KXMR – Buffalo at Kansas City

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul

1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas

 

COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

 

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

11 a.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

 

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Spanish Open, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course

2 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club,

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Lexington, Ky.

 

MARATHON

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Chicago Marathon: From Chicago

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

3 p.m.

MLBN — Game 3: Tampa Bay at Boston

7 p.m.

FS1 — Game 3: Houston at Chicago White Sox

NBA PRESEASON

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

NFL

8:30 a.m.

NFLN — N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta, London

12 p.m.

FOX — Detroit at Minnesota

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Francisco at Arizona

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at Kansas City

SOCCER

7:50 a.m.

ESPNU — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Turin, Italy

WNBA FINALS

2 p.m.

ABC — Game 1: Chicago at Phoenix

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ben Kraft had two touchdown runs and Ryan Gesellchen one in Century’s 28-0 win over Williston. Drew Wiseman hauled in a 11-yard TD catch from Jared Fischer.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tracy Strasser scored 16 points as Underwood edged Trenton 53-52 in overtime. Vanessa Clarys topped Trenton with 12 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1971)Howard Sage returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in Bismarck Junior College’s 20-0 win over Brandon University. Ralph Botnen and Russ Henegar added TD runs for the Mystics.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hideki Matsui of the Yankees had five hits and four extra-base hits against the Red Sox during the 2004 ALCS.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)

