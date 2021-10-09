Morning Leadoff: Oct. 10

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Oct. 10
College hockey: Minnesota at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College women’s soccer: Northern State at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota
KXMR (710 AM) – Philadelphia at Carolina
3 p.m.
KXMR – N.Y. Giants at Dallas
6:30 p.m.
KXMR – Buffalo at Kansas City
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas
COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Penn St.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
11 a.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Spanish Open, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course
2 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club,
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Lexington, Ky.
MARATHON
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Chicago Marathon: From Chicago
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
3 p.m.
MLBN — Game 3: Tampa Bay at Boston
7 p.m.
FS1 — Game 3: Houston at Chicago White Sox
NBA PRESEASON
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee
9 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at L.A. Lakers
NFL
8:30 a.m.
NFLN — N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta, London
12 p.m.
FOX — Detroit at Minnesota
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Francisco at Arizona
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at Kansas City
SOCCER
7:50 a.m.
ESPNU — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Turin, Italy
WNBA FINALS
2 p.m.
ABC — Game 1: Chicago at Phoenix
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ben Kraft had two touchdown runs and Ryan Gesellchen one in Century’s 28-0 win over Williston. Drew Wiseman hauled in a 11-yard TD catch from Jared Fischer.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tracy Strasser scored 16 points as Underwood edged Trenton 53-52 in overtime. Vanessa Clarys topped Trenton with 12 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Howard Sage returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in Bismarck Junior College’s 20-0 win over Brandon University. Ralph Botnen and Russ Henegar added TD runs for the Mystics.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Hideki Matsui of the Yankees had five hits and four extra-base hits against the Red Sox during the 2004 ALCS.
