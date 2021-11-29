Morning Leadoff: Nov. 30

Tuesday, Nov. 30

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at United Tribes, 7 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Lake Region State College at Bismarck State College, 5:30 p.m., Armory.

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Jamestown.

High school girls basketball: Kidder County at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

College hockey: Jamestown (DI) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Nueta Hiatsa Sahnish College, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

College men’s basketball: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary vs. Concordia (Moorhead) at Frazee, Minn., 7 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Hazen-Beulah; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school wrestling: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century, Legacy at Mandan triangular, 4:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Saginaw Valley St. at Butler

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Indiana at Syracuse

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Pittsburgh

FS2 — Longwood at Georgetown

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Florida St. at Purdue

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Clemson at Rutgers

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Northwestern at Wake Forest

FS2 — North Dakota State at Creighton

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Duke at Ohio St.

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN – Arizona at Minnesota

SOCCER

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leeds

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: NY City FC at New England (semifinal)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., New Lambton, Australia

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Sao Paulo, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Cory Keating could not be stopped on this night. Wilton-Wing’s 5-foot-10 guard poured in 43 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Miners held off New Salem 76-72. The Holsteins’ balanced attack was topped by Andrew Hulm with 19 points. Skylar Rebel added 17 and Andrew Kreidt 15.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Alan Jechort scored two of Century’s four first-period goals in a 5-2 victory over Mandan. Scottie Bina and Dave Mickelson also lit the lamp in the opening period for the Patriots. Mike Triska added Century’s fifth goal in the second period. Mandan got third-period goals from Jim Crouse and Josh Berreth.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Lon Brew (98 pounds), Rhett Hilzendeger (105), Wayne Goehring (112), Ken Gabriel (126), Mike Reimnitz (138) and Mike Mayer (180) won individual titles for Bismarck as the Demons won the team title at the St. Mary’s Invite. The Demons totaled 125.5 points. St. Mary’s was second with 63.5 points, topped by heavyweight champion Russ Dworshak.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Montana qualified for the FCS playoffs 17 straight years from 1993 to 2009.

