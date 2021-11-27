Morning Leadoff: Nov. 28

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Nov. 28
College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 29
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at United Tribes, 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Legacy at Jamestown.
High school girls basketball: Kidder County at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
College hockey: Jamestown (DI) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Nueta Hiatsa Sahnish College, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
College men’s basketball: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College women’s basketball: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College wrestling: U-Mary vs. Concordia (Moorhead) at Frazee, Minn., 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Hazen-Beulah; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school wrestling: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century, Legacy at Mandan triangular, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
College hockey: North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State (DI), 7:30 p.m.
College football: NCAA FCS playoffs, second round.
College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 8 p.m., Armory.
College women’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 6 p.m., Armory.
High school boys basketball: Moorhead, Minn. at Century, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Fargo Davies at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: Killdeer at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
High school gymnastics: Mandan at Dickinson, Bismarck, Century at Fargo Invitational.
High school wrestling: Mandan Lions tournament, 2:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
2 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at San Francisco
TV TODAY
CFL PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal: Montreal at Hamilton
3:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Semifinal: Calgary at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Drake
11 a.m.
FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall
12 p.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Kansas vs. Iona
1 p.m.
FS1 — E. Michigan at DePaul
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Belmont
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Villanova at La Salle
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk St.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — HBCU Challenge: Grambling St. vs. Morgan St.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
BTN — Marshall at Michigan St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Tennessee at New England
FOX — Tampa Bay at Indianapolis
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Minnesota at San Francisco
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Cleveland at Baltimore
NHL
1 p.m.
BSN — Tampa Bay at Minnesota
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
11:30 a.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt.
MLS PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.
ABC — Semifinal: Salt Lake at Kansas City
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Semifinal: Nashville at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: Orange County at Tampa Bay
TRIVIA ANSWER
Oakland A’s pitcher Vida Blue won the American League MVP award in 1971 at the age of 22 years, 64 days.
