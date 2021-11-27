 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: Nov. 28

MORNING KICKOFF 

Sunday, Nov. 28

College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 29

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at United Tribes, 7 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Jamestown.

High school girls basketball: Kidder County at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

College hockey: Jamestown (DI) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Nueta Hiatsa Sahnish College, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

College men’s basketball: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary vs. Concordia (Moorhead) at Frazee, Minn., 7 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Hazen-Beulah; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school wrestling: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century, Legacy at Mandan triangular, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

College hockey: North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State (DI), 7:30 p.m.

College football: NCAA FCS playoffs, second round.

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 8 p.m., Armory.

College women’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at Bismarck State, 6 p.m., Armory.

High school boys basketball: Moorhead, Minn. at Century, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Fargo Davies at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school girls basketball: Killdeer at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school gymnastics: Mandan at Dickinson, Bismarck, Century at Fargo Invitational.

High school wrestling: Mandan Lions tournament, 2:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

2 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at San Francisco

TV TODAY

CFL PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal: Montreal at Hamilton

3:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Semifinal: Calgary at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

9:30 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Drake

11 a.m.

FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall

12 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: Kansas vs. Iona

1 p.m.

FS1 — E. Michigan at DePaul

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Belmont

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Villanova at La Salle

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Challenge: Grambling St. vs. Morgan St.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

BTN — Marshall at Michigan St.

 

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia

 

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NFL

12 p.m.

CBS — Tennessee at New England

FOX — Tampa Bay at Indianapolis

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at San Francisco

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Cleveland at Baltimore

NHL

1 p.m.

BSN — Tampa Bay at Minnesota

 

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

11:30 a.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt.

 

MLS PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.

ABC — Semifinal: Salt Lake at Kansas City

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Semifinal: Nashville at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Orange County at Tampa Bay

TRIVIA ANSWER

Oakland A’s pitcher Vida Blue won the American League MVP award in 1971 at the age of 22 years, 64 days.

