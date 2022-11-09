Morning Leadoff: Nov. 10

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Nov. 10

High school volleyball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Williston, 2 p.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 St. Mary's, 4 p.m.; No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 7 Minot, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

College hockey: Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Central Oklahoma at University of Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; United Tribes at Williston State College, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Central Oklahoma at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; United Tribes at Williston State College, 5:30 p.m.

High school football: Dakota Bowl at Fargodome: Class B 11-man championship, 9:10 a.m. Central Cass vs. No. 2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose; Class B nine-man championship, Noon: No. 2 New Salem-Almont vs. No. 4 Cavalier; Class A championship, 3 p.m.: No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Fargo North; Class AA championship, 6:40 p.m.: No. 8 Century vs. No. 3 Fargo Shanley.

High school girls swimming: State meet at West Fargo: 12:30 (diving), 3:15 p.m. (swimming).

High school volleyball: West Region tournament at Dickinson, 2 p.m.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Atlanta at Carolina

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Charleston Southern at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

FS2 — Central Michigan at Marquette

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Bethune-Cookman at Indiana

8 p.m.

FS1 — North Dakota at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulsa at Memphis

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Pelican Women's Championship, First Round, Belleair, Fla.

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Schwab Cup (Playoff 3), First Round, Phoenix Country Club

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Nedbank Challenge, Second Round, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NFL

7:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Carolina

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Thursday & Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: Next Gen Finals Round Robin; WTA: Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Slovakia, Britain v. Kazakhstan

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State College got past Winnipeg 79-71. Chloe Gunville finished with 20 to lead the Mystics. Alexis Archambault added 15 points and Julia Davis 12.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary junior varsity women’s basketball team had a good day at the United Tribes basketball classic tournament, as they took down Dawson 82-59. The Marauder were led by by 23 points from Natalie Brunner, 18 from Amy Friesz, and 15 from Nicole Meier. Kaila Fowler was nearly half of Dawson’s offense, putting up 24 points for the game-high in scoring.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): It was a good night in the Women’s City League bowling competition, as Joan Newberry took the single game high score with a 236 to slide past second-place finisher Sylvia Golke’s 225. Elsewhere, Shirley Haakenson pinned a 216 to lead the Strike Searchers league with Emilie Julson taking second with a 208. Below 200 highs for their leagues were Marian Barbie of the Strikers League with a 199 and Sheila Wald of the Bowling Belles League with a 197.

TRIVIA ANSWER

UND holds a 156-130-16 advantage on Denver.

