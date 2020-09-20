morning-leadoff, Mon, 9-21-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Sept. 21
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
High school boys soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Standing Rock, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Sept. 24
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Williston, 3 p.m.
High school football: Mandan at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
High school football: Bismarck at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Shiloh Christian at Killdeer, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Legacy, 5 p.m., BSC Aqautic Center; Century at Minot Duals, 5 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No live local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 -- Daegu Samsung Lions at Changwon NC Dinos, 4:25 a.m. Tuesday.
NFL
ABC, ESPN -- New Orleans at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Stanley Cup Finals, game 2, 7 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): During his own high school soccer career at Bismarck High School, Joel Jahnke was a top offensive threat. But as coach of the Century Patriots, Jahnke has preached defense first. Evidently, the Patriots have been listening. They've surrendered only two goals this season, none in their last seven games. Going into its next match with St. Mary's, Century has a 5-1-3 record.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Kelly Henke swatted 16 kills and scored on two blocks to lead Bismarck State College to a 3-0 victory over Lake Region State College in Devils Lake. Scores were 15-9, 15-12, 15-11. Haley Mitzel paced the Mystics with 16 assists and added 18 digs and an ace to her evening's work.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Emmons Central needed a four-yard touchdown run from Duane Welk with four minutes to play to overtake Zeeland 16-12 in South Central Conference football at Zeeland. Al Welk set up the winning touchdown by recovering a fumbled punt at the Zeeland 10-yard line. Duane Welk scored both Emmons Central touchdowns. Lowell Schweigert caught a 45-yard pass from Greg Salwei for Zeeland's first touchdown. Salwei scored the second on a four-yard run.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Dick Plasman, a lineman and receiver for the Chicago Cardinals and Chicago Bears, was the last NFL player to compete without a helmet. Plasman, a two-time all-pro selection played without a helmet during his first five seasons in the NFL. He served in the military for three years during World War II, and when he returned in 1944, the league had made helmets mandatory. He retired after the 1947 season.
