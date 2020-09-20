morning-leadoff, Mon, 9-21-20

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Kelly Henke swatted 16 kills and scored on two blocks to lead Bismarck State College to a 3-0 victory over Lake Region State College in Devils Lake. Scores were 15-9, 15-12, 15-11. Haley Mitzel paced the Mystics with 16 assists and added 18 digs and an ace to her evening's work.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Emmons Central needed a four-yard touchdown run from Duane Welk with four minutes to play to overtake Zeeland 16-12 in South Central Conference football at Zeeland. Al Welk set up the winning touchdown by recovering a fumbled punt at the Zeeland 10-yard line. Duane Welk scored both Emmons Central touchdowns. Lowell Schweigert caught a 45-yard pass from Greg Salwei for Zeeland's first touchdown. Salwei scored the second on a four-yard run.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Dick Plasman, a lineman and receiver for the Chicago Cardinals and Chicago Bears, was the last NFL player to compete without a helmet. Plasman, a two-time all-pro selection played without a helmet during his first five seasons in the NFL. He served in the military for three years during World War II, and when he returned in 1944, the league had made helmets mandatory. He retired after the 1947 season.

CONTACT US