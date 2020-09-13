morning-leadoff, Mon, 9-14-20

TENNIS

TENNIS -- Rome ATP-WTA Rome tournament, early rounds, 4 a.m. Tuesday

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Bobcats will start the North American Hockey League season with a roster dotted with North Dakota talent. Six Bobcats -- Tyler Richter, Bryce Schmitt, Dan Kovar, Grant Mindt, Danny Ray and Dalton Spicer -- are North Dakotans. Six other North Dakotans are sprinkled on the rosters of Central Division teams.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Bobcats are planning to honor former captain Matt Paluczak by retiring his No. 6 jersey at the season opener with the Minot Muskies at the VFW Sports Center. Paluczak, who played for the Bobcats during their first three seasons, is the team's all-time leader in points (131), assists (103), games played (172) and penalty minutes (441).