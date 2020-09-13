morning-leadoff, Mon, 9-14-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Sept. 14
High school boys tennis: Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
High school boys soccer: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Legacy at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Wilton-Wing, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Sept. 17
High school football: Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys soccer: Dickinson at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at Century, 7:30 p.m. Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Williston, 7 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.; New Salem-Almont at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
TV TODAY
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 -- Daegu Samsung Lions at Suwon KT Wiz, 4:25 a.m. Tuesday
MLB
FS1 -- Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m.
FSN -- Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
NFL
ESPN -- Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Tennessee at Denver, 9:15 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Western Conference Finals, Dallas vs. Las Vegas, game 5, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Rome ATP-WTA Rome tournament, early rounds, 4 a.m. Tuesday
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Bobcats will start the North American Hockey League season with a roster dotted with North Dakota talent. Six Bobcats -- Tyler Richter, Bryce Schmitt, Dan Kovar, Grant Mindt, Danny Ray and Dalton Spicer -- are North Dakotans. Six other North Dakotans are sprinkled on the rosters of Central Division teams.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Bobcats are planning to honor former captain Matt Paluczak by retiring his No. 6 jersey at the season opener with the Minot Muskies at the VFW Sports Center. Paluczak, who played for the Bobcats during their first three seasons, is the team's all-time leader in points (131), assists (103), games played (172) and penalty minutes (441).
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Former Bismarck runner Randy Lussenden made a contribution as North Dakota State University romped to victory in its own triangular cross country meet with 22 points. The Bison went 1-2-3 with Mike Slack covering the five-mile course in a record 25:14.2. Luddenden finished second and Bruce Goebel ran third. South Dakota State finished second behind the Bison and Northern State placed third.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The final round of the tournament was delayed by snow. It was the first time in 40 years that snow had fallen in Pebble Beach, and no snow has returned since.
