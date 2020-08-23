morning-leadoff Mon, 8-24-20

2001 — Colorado starting pitcher Jason Jennings goes 3-for-5 in his major league debut, including a homer, while pitching a 10-0 complete game shutout over the Mets. Jennings becomes the first pitcher in modern major league history to throw a shutout and hit a homer in his first game.

2007 — The NFL indefinitely suspends Michael Vick without pay just hours after he acknowledged in court papers that he did, indeed, bankroll gambling on dogfighting and helped kill some dogs not worthy of the pit.

2008 — On the final day of the Beijing Olympic Games, the United States defeats Spain 118-107 to win the gold medal for the first time since 2000.

2008 — Danny Lee becomes the U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament’s youngest champion, supplanting Tiger Woods by holding off Drew Kittleson 5 and 4. The 18-year, 1-month-old Lee is six months and 29 days younger than Woods when he won the first of his three Amateurs in 1994.

2014 — U.S. teenager Katie Ledecky slices almost six seconds off her own world mark in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle, winning in 15 minutes, 28.36 seconds to post her second world record in as many nights at the Pan Pacific championships. It’s her fifth gold medal of the meet.

CONTACT US