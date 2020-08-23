morning-leadoff Mon, 8-24-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Aug. 24
High school boys tennis: Williston at Minot, 4:15 p.m.
High school girls golf: Dickinson Invitational, 9 a.m., Heart River Golf Course, Dickinson.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Minot at Legacy, 3 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys tennis: Century at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary Courts.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
TV TODAY
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Series, first round, 5 p.m.
MLB
FSN -- Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
FS1 -- Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Colorado at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
NBA
TNT -- Western Conference, first round, Houston vs. Oklahoma City, game 4, 12:30 p.m.
TNT -- Eastern Conference, first round, Indiana vs. Miami, game 4, 5:30 p.m.
TNT -- Western Conference, first round, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, game 4, 8 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Eastern Conference, second round, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, game 1, 6 p.m.
NBCSN -- Western Conference, second round, Dallas vs. Colorado, game 2, 8:45 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN2 -- Western and Southern Open, second round, 6 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): University of Mary football coach Myron Schulz didn't see a lot of separation among the three men competing for the starting quarterback job. Craig Bagnell stood out slightly more than the others. The redshirt freshman from Polson, Mont., was named U-Mary's starting quarterback for the season opener at Chadron, Neb., State.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Tim Green of the University of Mary was the most dangerous attacker in NAIA soccer last season, scoring 31 goals as a junior. But U-Mary soccer fans will never know what Green might have done his final season as a Marauder. For personal reasons, he decided not to play his senior year.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Heavy-hitting Mandan eclipsed Grand Forks in a 2-1 pitchers' duel to capture the title in the state American Legion baseball tournament at Fargo. Mike Cook pitched five innings and Jim Ressler worked the final four as Mandan overcame a four-hitter by Grand Forks hurler Dennis Kyle. Mandan scored what proved to be the winning run, an unearned tally, in the bottom of the seventh inning. Grand Forks ended Mandan's winning streak at 22 games by winning the first championship game 3-2.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ted Williams by a nose. Williams hit .327 with 31 home runs and 145 RBIs as a 20-year-old rookie with the Boston Red Sox in 1939. Joe DiMaggio had a .323 average with 29 homers and 125 RBIs as a 21-year-old rookie with the New York Yankees in 1936.
SPORTS HISTORY
1904 — Holcombe Ward wins the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association men’s singles title.
1908 — Tommy Burns knocks out Bill Squires in the 13th round at Sydney, Australia to retain the world heavyweight boxing title.
1925 — Helen Wills, 19, wins her third straight U.S. Lawn Tennis Association singles title with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory over Kathleen McKane.
1929 — Helen Wills wins her sixth U.S. Lawn Tennis Association singles title by defeating Phoebe Holcroft Watson, 6-4, 6-2.
1963 — Don Schollander becomes the first swimmer to break the two-minute barrier in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:58.4 in a meet at Osaka, Japan.
1963 — John Pennel breaks the 17-foot barrier in the pole vault with a 17-0¾ vault in a meet at Miami.
1988 — Minnesota North Stars forward Dino Ciccarelli is sentenced to one day in jail and fined $1,000 for hitting Toronto’s Luke Richardson with his stick. Ciccarelli is believed to be the first NHL player to receive a jail term for an on-ice assault on another player.
2001 — Colorado starting pitcher Jason Jennings goes 3-for-5 in his major league debut, including a homer, while pitching a 10-0 complete game shutout over the Mets. Jennings becomes the first pitcher in modern major league history to throw a shutout and hit a homer in his first game.
2007 — The NFL indefinitely suspends Michael Vick without pay just hours after he acknowledged in court papers that he did, indeed, bankroll gambling on dogfighting and helped kill some dogs not worthy of the pit.
2008 — On the final day of the Beijing Olympic Games, the United States defeats Spain 118-107 to win the gold medal for the first time since 2000.
2008 — Danny Lee becomes the U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament’s youngest champion, supplanting Tiger Woods by holding off Drew Kittleson 5 and 4. The 18-year, 1-month-old Lee is six months and 29 days younger than Woods when he won the first of his three Amateurs in 1994.
2014 — U.S. teenager Katie Ledecky slices almost six seconds off her own world mark in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle, winning in 15 minutes, 28.36 seconds to post her second world record in as many nights at the Pan Pacific championships. It’s her fifth gold medal of the meet.
