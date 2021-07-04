morning-leadoff, Mon, 7-5-21

SCHEDULE
Monday, July 5
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, July 6
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Fargo Post 400, 5:30 p.m.; Watford City at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Municipal; Bismarck Scarlets vs. Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Mandan A’s at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Minot Vistas, 5 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m.; Watford City at Bismarck Scarlets, Noon, Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, July 9
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps and Bismarck Senators at West Fargo/Post 400 Tournament; Bismarck Scarlets at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s Tournament.
Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, July 10
Indoor football League: Bismarck Bucks at Massachusetts Storm, 6:05 p.m.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps and Bismarck at West Fargo/Post 400 Tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s Tournament.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
ESPN, BSN -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
ESPN -- Boston at L.A. Angels, 9 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
FS1 -- Copa America, Brazil vs. Peru, semifinals, 6 p.m.
NHL
NBC -- Stanley Cup Finals, Tampa Bay at Montreal, game 4, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN2 -- ATP-WTA, Wimbledon, Round of 16, 7 a.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
ES{M -- U.S. vs. Mexico, international friendly, 4 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Murray Pole notched the top score in tie-down roping during the final evening of Mandan Rodeo Days. Pole, a Canadian cowboy from Erskine, Alberta, logged a time of 9.3 seconds to place him second in the overall standings. Owen Fagerhaug of Wessington Springs, S.D., won the event with an 8.9 during slack. The payday was Pole's first in a busy week of rodeos. Pole, 31, has been roping for 12 years. He sits 11th on the Alberta rodeo circuit.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Scot Mickelson was a one-man wrecking crew, pitching and hitting the Bismarck Governors to a 12-2 Independence Day victory over Mandan at Memorial Ballpark. Mickelson, batting leadoff, went 3-for-5 with a triple and knocked in six runs. On the mound he pitched a four-hitter, walking two and striking out seven for a seven-inning complete game victory. Mandan used four pitchers with Marshall Lipp taking the loss. Bismarck improved to 18-12 on the season. Mandan stands 16-13.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The Bismarck Elks strengthened their hold on first place in the Bismarck fastpitch softball league, clobbering the Considine Agency 11-0. Bill Keller picked up the shutout win for the Elks, firing a one-hitter. Dave Hummel got the Elks off to a fast start in the 10-run rule shortened game, blasting a two-run homer in the first inning.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Which big-league baseball team was the first to boast three 200-strikeout pitchers in the same season. Who were they?
The 1967 Minnesota Twins had three men reach the 200-strikeout plateau, the first team to do so. Dean Chance struck out 220 batters, Jim Kaat fanned 211 and Dave Boswell whiffed 204.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send faxed results to 223-2063.