morning-leadoff, Mon, 7-5-21

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Murray Pole notched the top score in tie-down roping during the final evening of Mandan Rodeo Days. Pole, a Canadian cowboy from Erskine, Alberta, logged a time of 9.3 seconds to place him second in the overall standings. Owen Fagerhaug of Wessington Springs, S.D., won the event with an 8.9 during slack. The payday was Pole's first in a busy week of rodeos. Pole, 31, has been roping for 12 years. He sits 11th on the Alberta rodeo circuit.