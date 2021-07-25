morning-leadoff, Mon, 7-26-21

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, July 26
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, July 27
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: No. 2 Fargo Post 2 vs. Fargo Post 400, 10 a.m.; No. 3 Minot vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 1 p.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Grand Forks, 4 p.m.; No. 8 Mandan vs. No. 1 West Fargo, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Wednesday, July 28
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: North Dakota vs. N.D. Wild Card, 1:30 p.m.; Missouri vs. Iowa, 4 p.m. (Haaland Field); Minnesota vs. Kansas, 4:30 p.m.; South Dakota vs. Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: 10 a.m./1/4/7 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: N.D. Wild Card vs. Minnesota, 9 a.m.; Iowa vs. South Dakota, 11:45 a.m.; Bismarck vs. Missouri, 2:15 p.m.; Kansas vs. North Dakota, 5 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: 11 a.m./2/5 p.m. Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup (Night 1), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Iowa vs. Bismarck, 9 a.m.; Kansas vs. N.D. Wild Card, 11:45 a.m.; Minnesota vs. North Dakota, 2:15 p.m.; Missouri vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan:2/5 p.m. Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup (Night 2), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: 9/11:45 a.m./2:15/5 p.m.
Indoor Football League: Green Bay Blizzard at Bismarck Bucks, 7:10 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: 12 p.m., 3 p.m. (if necessary). Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
KLXX (710 AM) -- Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
MLBN -- Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m.
ESPN -- Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
BSN -- Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
MLBN -- Houston at Seattle or Colorado at L.A. Angels, joined in progress, 11 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Atlanta ATP, early rounds, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS -- Atlanta ATP, early rounds, 6 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Two North Dakota college athletes have signed free agent contracts with NFL teams. Former North Dakota State cornerback Josh Gatlin has agreed to a contract with New Orleans. Ty Boyle, a former University of North Dakota defensive tackle, has come to terms with Pittsburgh. Gatlin led the Bison with five interceptions last fall and returned one for a touchdown. Boyle logged 38 tackles, a sack and an interception last season.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Meredith Johnson, Tyler Bakke and Terry Kragers are the leaders halfway through the North Dakota Big I golf tournament at Tom O'Leary golf course. Johnson, who graduated from Fargo North this year, shot a 76 for the girls lead. Bakke and Kragers posted 65s to share the boys lead.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Russ Henegar got the collar, but Bismarck got the victory. Henegar saw his 27-game hitting streak come to an end as Bismarck edged Billings, Mont., 7-6 in an error-filled Legion baseball game at Municipal Ballpark. Scott Hewitt emerged as Bismarck's man of the hour, rapping two hits, driving in a run and picking up the pitching win. Hewitt blanked Billings in the top of the ninth and was accorded the win when the hosts overcame a one-run deficit with two tallies in the bottom of the inning.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Buddy Blattner, a native of St. Louis, Mo., teamed with James McClure to win the doubles title at the World Table Tennis Championships as a teenager in 1936 and 1937. He later played baseball in the big leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1942. After a hitch in the U.S. Navy, Blattner, a second baseman, returned to play for the New York Giants and Philadelphia Phillies from 1946 through 1949.
