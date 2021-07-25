morning-leadoff, Mon, 7-26-21

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Meredith Johnson, Tyler Bakke and Terry Kragers are the leaders halfway through the North Dakota Big I golf tournament at Tom O'Leary golf course. Johnson, who graduated from Fargo North this year, shot a 76 for the girls lead. Bakke and Kragers posted 65s to share the boys lead.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Russ Henegar got the collar, but Bismarck got the victory. Henegar saw his 27-game hitting streak come to an end as Bismarck edged Billings, Mont., 7-6 in an error-filled Legion baseball game at Municipal Ballpark. Scott Hewitt emerged as Bismarck's man of the hour, rapping two hits, driving in a run and picking up the pitching win. Hewitt blanked Billings in the top of the ninth and was accorded the win when the hosts overcame a one-run deficit with two tallies in the bottom of the inning.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Buddy Blattner, a native of St. Louis, Mo., teamed with James McClure to win the doubles title at the World Table Tennis Championships as a teenager in 1936 and 1937. He later played baseball in the big leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1942. After a hitch in the U.S. Navy, Blattner, a second baseman, returned to play for the New York Giants and Philadelphia Phillies from 1946 through 1949.

