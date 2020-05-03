morning-leadoff, Mon, 5-4-20

1905 — Belmont Park in New York opens for its first thoroughbred racing program.

1935 — Omaha, ridden by Willis Saunders, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths over Roman Soldier. Omaha goes on to win the Triple Crown.

1940 — Gallahadion, a 35-1 long shot ridden by Carroll Bierman, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths over favorite Bimelech.

1946 — Assault, ridden by Warren Mehrtens, wins the Kentucky Derby by eight lengths over Spy Song. Assault goes on to win the Triple Crown.

1957 — Iron Liege, ridden by Bill Hartack, wins the Kentucky Derby by a nose when jockey Willie Shoemaker, on top of Gallant Man, takes the lead but misjudges the finish line. Shoemaker stands up in the saddle before the finish, which allows Iron Liege to win.

1968 — Dancer’s Image, ridden by Bob Ussery, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths over Forward Pass. Three days later, Dancer’s Image is disqualified when traces of a painkiller are found in tests; Forward Pass, ridden by Ismael Valenzuela, is declared the winner.

1968 — The Pittsburgh Pipers beat New Orleans Buccaneers 122-113 in Game 7, to win the first American Basketball Association championship.

1969 — The Montreal Canadiens win the NHL's Stanley Cup with a four-game sweep as they beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1.

1993 — Dale Hunter of the Washington Capitals receives a record 21-game suspension without pay from the National Hockey league for a blindside check on Pierre Turgeon in an April 28 playoff game with the New York Islanders.

1994 — Charles Barkley scores 56 points, including a NBA playoff record 38 in the first half, to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 140-133 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

1999 — The New Jersey Devils become the first top-seeded team to lose in the first round of the NHL playoffs in consecutive years when they fall 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7.

2000 — Keith Primeau ends the third-longest game in NHL history by scoring at 12:01 of the fifth overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, tying their Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.

2002 — War Emblem, a 20-1 underdog, scores a wire-to-wire, four-length victory over Proud Citizen in the Kentucky Derby.

2003 — Detroit becomes the seventh team in NBA history to advance after falling behind 3-1 in a series, beating Orlando 108-93.

2006 — Kobe Bryant scores 50 points for Los Angeles, but the Lakers lose to Phoenix 126-118 in overtime, forcing a Game 7 in their first-round NBA playoff series.

2008 — In the eighth longest game in NHL history, Dallas eliminates San Jose in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. In a game that lasts 5 hours, 17 minutes, the Stars beat the Sharks 2-1 when Brenden Morrow scores a power play goal 9:03 into the fourth overtime.

2009 — Cleveland’s LeBron James, unstoppable at both ends of the floor, is named the NBA’s MVP. James, who easily outdistanced Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers in the voting, averaged 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

2009 — Alex Ovechkin records his first NHL playoff hat trick and nets the winning goal in Washington’s 4-3 win over Pittsburgh in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference series. Sidney Crosby of the Penguins scores three goals in a losing cause.

2013 — Orb, carrying Joel Rosario, splashes through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby, coming from way back in the pack and giving Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey his first victory in the classic race for 3-year-olds.

2013 — Floyd Mayweather comes back from a year’s absence to win a unanimous 12-round decision over Robert Guerrero in their welterweight title fight. All three judges score the bout 117-111 and Mayweather remains unbeaten in 44 fights.