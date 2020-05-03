morning-leadoff, Mon, 5-4-20

MORNING LEADOFF
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010):
Bismarck State College won a 4-3 squeaker. Williston State College prevailed in a 9-2 blowout as the two teams played to a split in college baseball. Travis Tooley pitched BSC to victory in the first game, limiting the visiting Tetons to five hits while walking one and striking out eight. Williston pounded out 10 hits against three Mystics pitchers in the second contest. Ed Smith homered for Williston in the first game and Matt Keller connected for BSC in the finale.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Dakota Wizards have signed Dave Joerger to a one-year deal as head coach and vice president of basketball affairs. Joerger, 26, is the fifth head coach of the Wizards in six years. He has been with the team for three years as assistant coach and general manager. Team owners Bill Sorensen and West Norton said Joerger was their only choice to replace four-time International Basketball Association coach of the year Duane Ticknor.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jim Koch clouted a grand slam home run as the University of North Dakota exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 15-5 college baseball victory over Northern Iowa. The host Sioux also got home runs from Dave Johnson and Steve Furst. Corey Nyhus went the distance on the mound for UND, now 3-2 in the North Central Conference.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Joe Louis holds the record for the most successful world heavyweight title defenses with 26. He won the championship in 1937 by stopping James J. Braddock in the eighth round. At one stretch, beginning in 1939, he defended his title 13 times in a 29-month period. He held the title for over 11 years, retiring as champion in 1949.
SPORTS HISTORY
