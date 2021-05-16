 Skip to main content
morning-leadoff, Mon, 5-17-21
morning-leadoff, Mon, 5-17-21

MORNING LEADOFF

SCHEDULE

Monday, May 17

High school baseball: Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Kidder County, 2:30 p.m.

High school boys golf: Bismarck Invitational, 9:30 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.

High school girls soccer: Jamestown at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school softball: Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: Last Chance meet, 2 p.m., Bowl. 

Tuesday, May 18

High school baseball: Century at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school softball: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m. 

Wednesday, May 19

No local events scheduled. 

Thursday, May 20

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Velva, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo Davies, Valley City at Legacy, Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Dickinson.

High school softball: Century at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex. 

Friday, May 21

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school baseball: Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Fargo Davies, Valley City at Bismarck, Tom O’Leary; Century at Grand Forks Red River, at Grand Forks Central; Williston at Mandan, 4 p.m.

High school track: West Region meet, 2 p.m., Bowl.

RADIO TODAY

BASEBALL

 KXMR (710 AM) -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

TV TODAY

BASEBALL

ESPN -- N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

 BSN-- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

MLBN -- Arizona at L.A. Dodgers or Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

 ESPN2 -- NCAA College Cup, Santa Clara vs. Florida State, 4:30 p.m.

NHL

 NBCSN -- East Division first-round playoffs: Boston at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

 CNBC -- Central Division first-round playoffs: Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

 NBCSN -- West Division first-round playoffs: St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

FS1 -- Generals at Sea Lions, 6 p.m.

FS1 -- Jousters vs. Blues, 9 p.m.

PLAYBACK 

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Dickinson invested five pitchers in a West Region game against St. Mary's but got no reward in return. St. Mary's exploded for six runs in the 12th inning to claim a 10-4 victory at Dickinson. Trent Bohan, who relieved Jordan Kenner in the eighth inning, went the rest of the way for the win. Dylan Skabo, the final pitcher for the Midgets, took the loss. Ben Schweiters rapped three hits and Cole Winbauer, Preston Tescher and Jacob Burcher added two hits for the Saints. Mason Schiff and Grant Dvorak had two hits each for Dickinson.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Washburn pitchers surrendered only four hits as the Cardinals swept a road doubleheader from Shiloh Christian School 13-1 and 11-2. Lucas Schafer limited Shiloh to one hit in the first game, which went only three innings due to the 10-run rule. Gavin Hetletved won a three-hitter in the five-inning second game. Matt Adsero popped a home run and drove in five runs for Washburn in the first game. Zach Fred collected three hits for the Cardinals in the second game.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Host Watford City continued its domination of the Southwest small school track scene, totaling 68 points to win the Badlands Conference track championship. Second-place Hettinger matched the Wolves with four first-place finishes, but could not withstand Watford City's depth. The Wolves placed in all but one event. Hettinger athletes broke three meet records. Brad Merwyn threw the shot put 51-1 3/4 to break his own record and sailed the discus 147-6 for another meet best. DuWayne Marthaller's two-mile clocking of 10:47.0 rounded out the day's record-setting performances.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The L.A. Dodgers' all-switch-hitting infield consisted of first baseman Wes Parker, second baseman Jim Lefebvre, third baseman Jim Gilliam and shortstop Maury Wills. 

CONTACT US

 Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

Send faxed results to 223-2063.

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

