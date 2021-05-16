morning-leadoff, Mon, 5-17-21

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Dickinson invested five pitchers in a West Region game against St. Mary's but got no reward in return. St. Mary's exploded for six runs in the 12th inning to claim a 10-4 victory at Dickinson. Trent Bohan, who relieved Jordan Kenner in the eighth inning, went the rest of the way for the win. Dylan Skabo, the final pitcher for the Midgets, took the loss. Ben Schweiters rapped three hits and Cole Winbauer, Preston Tescher and Jacob Burcher added two hits for the Saints. Mason Schiff and Grant Dvorak had two hits each for Dickinson.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Washburn pitchers surrendered only four hits as the Cardinals swept a road doubleheader from Shiloh Christian School 13-1 and 11-2. Lucas Schafer limited Shiloh to one hit in the first game, which went only three innings due to the 10-run rule. Gavin Hetletved won a three-hitter in the five-inning second game. Matt Adsero popped a home run and drove in five runs for Washburn in the first game. Zach Fred collected three hits for the Cardinals in the second game.