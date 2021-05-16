morning-leadoff, Mon, 5-17-21

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, May 17
High school baseball: Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Kidder County, 2:30 p.m.
High school boys golf: Bismarck Invitational, 9:30 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.
High school girls soccer: Jamestown at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school softball: Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
High school track: Last Chance meet, 2 p.m., Bowl.
Tuesday, May 18
High school baseball: Century at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls tennis: Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
High school softball: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, May 20
High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Velva, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo Davies, Valley City at Legacy, Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Dickinson.
High school softball: Century at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Friday, May 21
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
High school baseball: Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls tennis: Fargo Davies, Valley City at Bismarck, Tom O’Leary; Century at Grand Forks Red River, at Grand Forks Central; Williston at Mandan, 4 p.m.
High school track: West Region meet, 2 p.m., Bowl.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
ESPN -- N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
BSN-- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
MLBN -- Arizona at L.A. Dodgers or Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
ESPN2 -- NCAA College Cup, Santa Clara vs. Florida State, 4:30 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- East Division first-round playoffs: Boston at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
CNBC -- Central Division first-round playoffs: Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
NBCSN -- West Division first-round playoffs: St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
FS1 -- Generals at Sea Lions, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- Jousters vs. Blues, 9 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Dickinson invested five pitchers in a West Region game against St. Mary's but got no reward in return. St. Mary's exploded for six runs in the 12th inning to claim a 10-4 victory at Dickinson. Trent Bohan, who relieved Jordan Kenner in the eighth inning, went the rest of the way for the win. Dylan Skabo, the final pitcher for the Midgets, took the loss. Ben Schweiters rapped three hits and Cole Winbauer, Preston Tescher and Jacob Burcher added two hits for the Saints. Mason Schiff and Grant Dvorak had two hits each for Dickinson.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Washburn pitchers surrendered only four hits as the Cardinals swept a road doubleheader from Shiloh Christian School 13-1 and 11-2. Lucas Schafer limited Shiloh to one hit in the first game, which went only three innings due to the 10-run rule. Gavin Hetletved won a three-hitter in the five-inning second game. Matt Adsero popped a home run and drove in five runs for Washburn in the first game. Zach Fred collected three hits for the Cardinals in the second game.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Host Watford City continued its domination of the Southwest small school track scene, totaling 68 points to win the Badlands Conference track championship. Second-place Hettinger matched the Wolves with four first-place finishes, but could not withstand Watford City's depth. The Wolves placed in all but one event. Hettinger athletes broke three meet records. Brad Merwyn threw the shot put 51-1 3/4 to break his own record and sailed the discus 147-6 for another meet best. DuWayne Marthaller's two-mile clocking of 10:47.0 rounded out the day's record-setting performances.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The L.A. Dodgers' all-switch-hitting infield consisted of first baseman Wes Parker, second baseman Jim Lefebvre, third baseman Jim Gilliam and shortstop Maury Wills.
