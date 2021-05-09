morning-leadoff, Mon, 5-10-21

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Casey Axtman went the distance to earn the win as Williston downed Dickinson 10-6 in West Region baseball at Williston. Dickinson scored four runs to take the lead in the top of the first inning but didn't score again until the seventh. The Coyotes, meanwhile, took the lead with a 15-hit attack. Brett Braunagel collected two of Dickinson's six hits. Axtman and Oliver Sogard swatted three hits apiece for Williston, now 4-5. Dickinson dropped to 10-6.