morning-leadoff, Mon, 5-10-21

<h1>MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, May 10
High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 4 p.m.
High school girls tennis: St Mary’s at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.
College baseball: Mon-Dak Conference tournament at Williston.
Tuesday, May 11
High school baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; St. Mary’s at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys golf: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 8 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Dickinson at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
High school softball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Legacy at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
High school track: BPS triangular meet, 3:30 p.m., Bowl.
Wednesday, May 12
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, May 13
College baseball: NSIC tournament.
College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at Duluth, Minn.
High school baseball: Bismarck at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Century at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Beulah at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.
High school girls soccer: Jamestown at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Bowl; Century at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school girls tennis: Williston at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
High school softball: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 14
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
College baseball: NSIC tournament.
College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at Duluth, Minn.
High school boys golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf & Country Club.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne; Century at Fargo Davies, at Fargo South; Legacy at West Fargo, vs. Wahpeton at Fargo; St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, at Fargo Shanley.
High school softball: Century at Williston, 4:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No live local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
ESPN -- L.A. Angels at Houston, 7 p.m.
MLBN -- Texas at San Francisco or Miami at Arizona, joined in progress.
NBA
NBATV -- Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
NBATV -- Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Rome ATP-WTA, early rounds, 5 a.m. Tuesday
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Casey Axtman went the distance to earn the win as Williston downed Dickinson 10-6 in West Region baseball at Williston. Dickinson scored four runs to take the lead in the top of the first inning but didn't score again until the seventh. The Coyotes, meanwhile, took the lead with a 15-hit attack. Brett Braunagel collected two of Dickinson's six hits. Axtman and Oliver Sogard swatted three hits apiece for Williston, now 4-5. Dickinson dropped to 10-6.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge St. Mary's 9-8 in an extra-inning West Region baseball game. Bismarck's Chris Gulsvig, who relieved in the fifth inning, was credited with the victory. Saints starter Lee Dolajak, who pitched into the eighth, took the loss. Scott Ressler led the attack for the visiting Saints with three singles and a double. Travis Dressler rapped four hits for Bismarck, including a triple. Bismarck also won the second game, a five-inning non-regional contest, by a run, 7-6.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jamestown, the host team, captured a girls high school track meet with 97 1/2 points. New England St. Mary's was far back in second place with 42 points. A truncated Mandan team placed third with 29 points. JoAnne Koch garnered Mandan's lone first-place title, winning the softball throw with a toss of 181-10. Most of the team's juniors and seniors were absent due to Mandan's prom.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Cy Young pitched no-hitters in 1897 and 1908. Pitching for Cleveland, then in the National League, he threw a no-hitter on Sept. 18, 1897. Then, on May 5, 1904 he threw a perfect game for the Boston Red Sox in the American League. He added another no-hitter for the Red Sox on June 30, 1908.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com