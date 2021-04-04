morning-leadoff, Mon, 4-5-21

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, April 5
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, April 6
High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 4:30 p.m. (nonconference); Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m. (nonconference); Kidder County at Shiloh, 5 p.m. (1).
High school softball: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood (nonconference); Century vs. Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex (nonconference).
High school track: Shiloh at Hazen Invite.
Wednesday, April 7
College baseball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
College softball: U-Mary at Northern State, 1/3 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minot State, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four, Pittsburgh.
College golf: U-Mary Triangular.
High school baseball: Watford City at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, April 9
College soccer: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Bowl.
College track: U-Mary at South Dakota Challenge, Vermillion.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Northern State, 6 p.m.
High school baseball: Shiloh Invite, Dwyer Field.
High school girls soccer: St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Park; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls track: BPS Invite, Bowl.
High school softball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
ESPN -- Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
ESPN -- Kansas City at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
ESPN -- Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CBS -- Baylor vs. Gonzaga, NCAA national championship, 8 p.m.
MEN'S CURLING
NBCSN -- World Championships, draw 10, U.S. vs. Canada, 10 a.m.
NBA
NBATV -- New York at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
NHL
NHLN -- Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- WTA Volvo Car Open, early rounds, 9 a.m.
TENNIS -- WTA Volvo Car Open, early rounds, 6 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Dakota Wizards spread some icing on a disappointing season in their final game of the year. With a 103-99 victory over Sioux Falls at the Civic Center, the Wizards finished an uncharacteristic 19-31. With the win, the Wizards ended a three-game losing streak and sent the Skyforce tumbling to 10-40. Sioux Falls, down 57-42 at halftime, fought back. With the Wizards protecting a 99-96 led, Maurice Baker stuck in an offensive rebound for the Wizards. The Skyforce turned the ball over in the ensuing possession to put the game out of reach.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Justin LeBlanc was the only double winner as Bismarck overwhelmed the field at the Marauder All-City indoor track meet. With LeBlanc leading the way, the Demons won 10 of 15 events. LeBlanc placed first in the long jump and triple jump and took fourth in the high jump.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Robert Eaglestaff, Fort Yates' 6-foot-5 senior center, is the lone repeater on the 1971 all-state basketball team. He is joined by Jamestown's Dale Krueger and Doug Beaudoin, Williston's Jon Ellefson and New Rockford's Bob Belquist. Beaudoin, a junior, is the only non-senior on the select five. The second-team all-staters are Ron Becker, Wyndmere; Don Gunhus, Park River; Larry Gardner, New England St. Mary's; Mike Keplin, Belcourt, and Chuck Kramer, Minot. Steve Blehm of the Devils Lake School for the Deaf and John Schmitz of Williston missed by narrow margins. The all-state team is selected by a panel of Associated Press sportswriters and sportscasters.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jim Kaat is the all-time Minnesota Twins leader with 190 victories, followed by Bert Blyleven (149), Brad Radke (148) and Camilo Pascual (145).
