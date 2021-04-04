morning-leadoff, Mon, 4-5-21

TENNIS -- WTA Volvo Car Open, early rounds, 6 p.m.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Dakota Wizards spread some icing on a disappointing season in their final game of the year. With a 103-99 victory over Sioux Falls at the Civic Center, the Wizards finished an uncharacteristic 19-31. With the win, the Wizards ended a three-game losing streak and sent the Skyforce tumbling to 10-40. Sioux Falls, down 57-42 at halftime, fought back. With the Wizards protecting a 99-96 led, Maurice Baker stuck in an offensive rebound for the Wizards. The Skyforce turned the ball over in the ensuing possession to put the game out of reach.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Justin LeBlanc was the only double winner as Bismarck overwhelmed the field at the Marauder All-City indoor track meet. With LeBlanc leading the way, the Demons won 10 of 15 events. LeBlanc placed first in the long jump and triple jump and took fourth in the high jump.