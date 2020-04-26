morning-leadoff Mon, 4-27-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, April 27
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, April 28
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, April 29
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, April 30
No local events scheduled.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck State College's pitchers surrendered just one hit in a 10-0, 10-0 doubleheader sweep of visiting Dakota College at Bottineau. Travis Tooley no-hit the Lumberjacks in the five-inning first game, walking three and striking out five. Coby Dennis surrendered just one hit in the second contest while walking three and striking out five.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Brett Anderson and Julie Bosch were the winners in the annual Bunny Hop road race in Bismarck. Anderson, the overall champion, ran a 15:54. Bosch was clocked in 18:48. Paul Kohler placed second overall in 15:59 and David Witham took third in 16:31. Stacey Duffield ran a 19:47 to finish second to Bosch in the women's competition.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson State's Arnie Binek has been named the outstanding graduating wrestler in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference. Binek, a co-captain on coach Leroy Boespflug's team last season, is a two-time conference champion. As a junior he defeated the defending champion, Rollie Canham of Valley City State, for the 191-pound title. Last season Binek moved up to heavyweight and downed reigning champion Dwight Farrell of Minot State for the championship.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
No live events scheduled.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Harmon Killebrew is Minnesota's all-time statistical leader in all of the above except basehits. He ranks sixth in hits as a Twin with 1,714. He trails Kirby Puckett (2,304), Joe Mauer (2,123),Rod Carew (2,085), Tony Oliva (1,917) and Kent Hrbek (1,749).
SPORTS HISTORY
1956 — Rocky Marciano retires as the undefeated heavyweight boxing champion. He finished with a 49-0 record, including six title defenses and 43 knockouts.
1960 — The Minneapolis Lakers announce that they will relocate to Los Angeles.
1968 — Jimmy Ellis won the world heavyweight boxing title with a 15-round decision over Jerry Quarry in Oakland, Calif. This is the final bout of an eight-man elimination tournament to fill Muhammad Ali’s vacated title.
1994 — Scott Erickson, who allowed the most hits in the majors the previous season, pitched Minnesota’s first no-hitter in 27 years as the Twins beat Milwaukee 6-0 in major league baseball.
1994 — Dave Hannan scores 5:43 into the fourth overtime to keep the Buffalo Sabres going in the NHL playoffs with a 1-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils, the sixth-longest game in NHL history.
2001 — Jamal Mashburn of Charlotte sets an NBA playoff record by making all 25 of his free throws during the three-game sweep of Miami. Mashburn is 10-for-10 in Charlotte’s 94-79 victory.
2002 — Derek Lowe pitches a no-hitter against Tampa Bay. Brent Abernathy is the only baserunner Lowe allows in Boston’s 10-0 American League baseball victory.
2003 — Kevin Millwood pitches his first career no-hitter to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 1-0 in National League baseball action.
2007 — Kirk Radomski, a former New York Mets clubhouse employee, pleads guilty to distributing steroids to major league players for a decade and agrees to help baseball’s steroids investigators.
2008 — Ashley Force becomes the first woman to win a national Funny Car race. The 25-year-old beats her father, drag racing icon John Force, in the final round of the 28th annual Summit Racing Equipment Southern Nationals to deny him his 1,000 winning round in his 500th NHRA tour event.
2009 — West Virginia State’s Bo Darby hits home runs in five consecutive at-bats over two college baseball games, including four in one contest. The sophomore outfielder homers in his first four trips to the plate against Salem International. He also connects in his final at-bat two days earlier against the University of Charleston. Darby homers twice more in the second game of the doubleheader, giving him six for the day with 14 RBIs.
2009 — The Denver Nuggets match the biggest victory in NBA playoff history with their 121-63 rout of New Orleans in Game 4 of their first-round series. The Minneapolis Lakers had the other 58-point postseason victory, beating the St. Louis Hawks 133-75 in 1956. The Hornets record playoff lows in points, field goals made (17), field goals attempted (54), assists (10) and second-half points (24).
2011 — Nathan Horton scores 5:43 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series. Boston had never won a playoff series after trailing 0-2 in 26 tries.
2011 — Dwayne Roloson makes 36 saves as Tampa Bay completes a big series comeback and eliminates Pittsburgh with a 1-0 win in Game 7. Roloson becomes the second NHL goalie to go 6-0 in elimination games. He allowed only four goals in winning the final three games as the Lightning erased a 3-1 series deficit.
2013 — The Detroit Red Wings make the playoffs for the 22nd straight season after Henrik Zetterberg had two goals and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Dallas. The Red Wings own the longest active playoff streak in major professional sports, six years longer than the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs’ stretch of postseason play.
2014 — Three-time Olympic champion Kerri Walsh wins her record 47th FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour title, teaming with April Ross to beat Brazil’s Juliana Felisberta Silva and Maria Antonelli 21-11, 21-18 in the Fuzhou Open final.
2014 — Lydia Ko birdies the final hole for her third LPGA Tour victory and first as a professional, holding off Stacy Lewis and Jenny Shin in the inaugural Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic. Ko earns $270,000, celebrating on the 18th green three days after celebrating her 17th birthday.
