morning-leadoff Mon, 4-27-20

2008 — Ashley Force becomes the first woman to win a national Funny Car race. The 25-year-old beats her father, drag racing icon John Force, in the final round of the 28th annual Summit Racing Equipment Southern Nationals to deny him his 1,000 winning round in his 500th NHRA tour event.

2009 — West Virginia State’s Bo Darby hits home runs in five consecutive at-bats over two college baseball games, including four in one contest. The sophomore outfielder homers in his first four trips to the plate against Salem International. He also connects in his final at-bat two days earlier against the University of Charleston. Darby homers twice more in the second game of the doubleheader, giving him six for the day with 14 RBIs.

2009 — The Denver Nuggets match the biggest victory in NBA playoff history with their 121-63 rout of New Orleans in Game 4 of their first-round series. The Minneapolis Lakers had the other 58-point postseason victory, beating the St. Louis Hawks 133-75 in 1956. The Hornets record playoff lows in points, field goals made (17), field goals attempted (54), assists (10) and second-half points (24).

2011 — Nathan Horton scores 5:43 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series. Boston had never won a playoff series after trailing 0-2 in 26 tries.