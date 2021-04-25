morning-leadoff, Mon 4-26-21

NBCSN -- Carolina at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): It was a long day on the road for the Bismarck High School softball team, which dropped a 9-8, 17-6 doubleheader at Dickinson. Kelsey Lafond was the winner in relief as Dickinson outscored the Demons 9-8 in the first game. Haley Butterfield benefited from double-figure backing while winning the second game 17-6. Rachel Jahner and Briana Farnsworth led the fireworks display for Dickinson in the second game. Both rapped three hits, with Jahner adding a double and triple to her collection.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Williston's Jamie Skadeland, this year's Miss Volleyball, has committed to play for the University of North Dakota next season. Skadeland, a five-year varsity starter at Williston High School, led the Coyotes to an undefeated regular season and a second-place state tournament finish as a senior. In addition to her volleyball pursuits, Skadeland was last year's West Region singles tennis champion and an all-conference basketball player.