morning-leadoff, Mon 4-26-21

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, April 26
High school baseball: Century at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
College softball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 1/3 p.m.
High school baseball: Legacy vs. St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Beulah, 5 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck vs. St. Mary’s, 8 p.m., Bowl.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Dickinson, 4 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Century, 4:15 p.m, O’Leary Courts; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.
High school softball: Mandan at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Clem Kelley; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Wednesday, April 28
College baseball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
High school baseball: Washburn at Shiloh, 5 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Century at Dickinson, 4:15 p.m.; Minot at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 4:15 p.m., Mandan Middle School.
High school track: Mandan MAR Meet, 1 p.m. (field), 2:30 (track), Starion Sports Complex.
High school softball: Minot at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Fort Lincoln.
Friday, April 30
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at Grand Valley State Meet, Allendale, Mich.
High school baseball: Legacy at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Century vs. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark (nonconference); St. Mary’s at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys golf: Minot Invite, Souris Valley Golf Course, 10 a.m.
High school girls soccer: Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Park; Century vs. St. Mary’s, 8 p.m.
High school softball: Mandan at Devils Lake, 4 p.m.; Century vs. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school track: Howard Wood Relays, Sioux Falls, S.D.
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Minnesota at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
MLBN -- Kansas City at Detroit, noon.
BSN -- Minnesota at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
ESPN -- Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
MLBN -- Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers or Colorado at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Championship, second round, 3 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Phoenix at New York, 6:30 p.m.
NBATV -- Dallas at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Carolina at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): It was a long day on the road for the Bismarck High School softball team, which dropped a 9-8, 17-6 doubleheader at Dickinson. Kelsey Lafond was the winner in relief as Dickinson outscored the Demons 9-8 in the first game. Haley Butterfield benefited from double-figure backing while winning the second game 17-6. Rachel Jahner and Briana Farnsworth led the fireworks display for Dickinson in the second game. Both rapped three hits, with Jahner adding a double and triple to her collection.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Williston's Jamie Skadeland, this year's Miss Volleyball, has committed to play for the University of North Dakota next season. Skadeland, a five-year varsity starter at Williston High School, led the Coyotes to an undefeated regular season and a second-place state tournament finish as a senior. In addition to her volleyball pursuits, Skadeland was last year's West Region singles tennis champion and an all-conference basketball player.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Robert Molland, superintendent of the Watford City school district, said the city's athletic status is dropping from Class A to Class B. Molland said earlier this month the school board passed a motion returning the city to Class B, effective the beginning of the next school year. Coach Leon House said he believes the change will help the teams and the city by putting Watford City athletes on a more competitive basis. Watford City will continue to compete in the Badlands Conference in football.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Both the Dodgers and Giants lost their final games of the 1957 season before heading for California. The Dodgers lost 5-1 to the Phillies in Philadelphia on Sept. 29, 1957 with Roger Craig taking the loss. On the same day, Johnny Antonelli was the losing pitcher as the Giants were clubbed 9-1 by Pittsburgh at the Polo Grounds.
