morning-leadoff, Mon, 4-19-21

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, April 19
College hockey: ACHA D2 National Championships, Semifinals, Lindenwood vs. Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.; University of Mary vs. Liberty, 6 p.m., Starion Sports Complex, Mandan.
Tuesday, April 20
College hockey: ACHA D2 National Championships, championship game, 6 p.m., Starion Sports Complex, Mandan.
High school baseball: Mandan vs. Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Watford City at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.; Shiloh at Hettinger-Scranton, 4 p.m.
High school boys golf: Dickinson Invite, Heart River Golf Course, 10 a.m.
High school girls soccer: Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century vs. Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl.
High school girls tennis: Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.
High school softball: Jamestown at Century, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Fort Lincoln Field; Minot at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
College baseball: U-Mary at Minot State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Lake Region at BSC, 11 a.m./1 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College softball: Lake Region at BSC, 11 a.m./1 p.m., Cottonwood Complex; Minot State at U-Mary, 2/4 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
High school baseball: Bismarck vs. Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.; Heart River at Shiloh, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary Courts.
High school softball: Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood.s Center.
RADIO TODAY
No live local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
MLBN -- Chicago White Sox at Boston, 10 a.m.
MLBN -- St. Louis at Washington or San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
NBA
ESPN -- Golden State at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
ESPN -- Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:05 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Detroit at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
NHLN -- San Jose at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
SOCCER
NBCSN -- Premier League, Liverpool at Leeds United, 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
ESPN2 -- NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, 11 a.m.
ESPN2 -- NCAA Tournament, quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Blake Nash, Williston State College's outstanding six-foot freshman guard, has signed a letter of intent to play at South Florida of the Big East Conference next season. Nash won second-team All-American honors as a freshman after helping the Tetons to a 24-9 season and their second Region 13 basketball championship in a row. He averaged 22.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tacy Riddle and Danelle Murphy pitched two-hit shutouts as the University of Mary swept a home college softball doubleheader from Jamestown College. Scores were 9-0 and 8-0. The Marauders poked four home runs in the two games. Christy Wiley and Tanya Guzman connected in the first game, and Riddle and Lisa Harris homered in the second game. U-Mary improved to 29-4, 12-1 in the DAC-10 Conference.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Twenty-six teams will be vying for the championship of the fourth annual Mott Jaycee track meet this weekend. Watford City, Carson, Bowman and New England St. Mary's are rated the teams most likely to walk away with the championship. Some of the top competitors entered include sprinters Tom Stroup of Hazen and Neal Obrigewitsch of Belfield, quarter-milers Chuck Carvell of Mott and Rick Sturn of New Salem, shot putter Randy Merwin of Hettinger and Carson jumper and hurdler Roger Ruscheinsky.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jim Bunning was the first man to make appearances for both leagues in the baseball all-star game. While with the Detroit Tigers, Bunning pitched for the American League all-stars in 1957, 1959, 1961, 1962 and 1963. After being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, he took the mound for the National League in the 1964 and 1966 classics.
