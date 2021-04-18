morning-leadoff, Mon, 4-19-21

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Twenty-six teams will be vying for the championship of the fourth annual Mott Jaycee track meet this weekend. Watford City, Carson, Bowman and New England St. Mary's are rated the teams most likely to walk away with the championship. Some of the top competitors entered include sprinters Tom Stroup of Hazen and Neal Obrigewitsch of Belfield, quarter-milers Chuck Carvell of Mott and Rick Sturn of New Salem, shot putter Randy Merwin of Hettinger and Carson jumper and hurdler Roger Ruscheinsky.