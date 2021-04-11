morning-leadoff, Mon, 4-12-21

<h1>MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, April 12
College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Invite.
College soccer: Minot State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13
College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Invite.
College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota Crookston, 2/4 p.m.
High school baseball: Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Washburn, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Park; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school softball: Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
High school track: Shiloh at Hazen Invite.
Wednesday, April 14
College baseball: Wayne State at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; BSC at Lake Region, 3/5 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
College hockey: ACHA D2 National Tournament, pool play at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan: Aurora vs. Florida Golf Coast, 10 a.m.; Providence vs. North Carolina State, 1 p.m.; Concordia vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.; Davenport vs. U-Mary, 7 p.m.; At Wachter Arena: Williston State vs. Marian, 10:30 a.m.; Adrian vs. Bottineau, 1:30 p.m.; Jamestown vs. Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.; East Texas Basin vs. Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m.
College softball: BSC at Lake Region, 3/5 p.m.
College: track: U-Mary at Dragon Twilight, Moorhead.
High school baseball: Hazen at Shiloh, 5 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Park; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century vs. Bismarck, 8 p.m. Bowl.
Friday, April 16
College hockey: ACHA D2 National Championships, Pool Play, At Starion Sports Complex, Mandan: Concordia vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 10 a.m.; Davenport vs. N.C. State, 1 p.m.; Aurora vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.; Providence vs. U-Mary, 7 p.m.; At Wachter Arena: Jamestown vs. Marian, 10:30 a.m.; East Texas Basin vs. Bottineau, 1:30 p.m.; Williston State vs. Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.; Adrian vs. Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m.
College men’s golf: NSIC Championships.
College track: U-Mary at Sioux City Relays and Dickinson Invite.
College women’s golf: U-Mary at Augustana Invite.
High school baseball: Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m. (nonconference); Legacy vs. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Century vs. St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m. (nonconference), Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at West Fargo, 5 p.m.
High school boys golf: Dickinson Invite, Heart River Golf Course, 10 a.m.
High school softball: Williston at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Bismarck vs. Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls tennis: Century at Minot, 10 a.m.; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary Courts.
High school girls track: Mandan Invite, 1 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
MLBN -- Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
FS1 -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
MLBN -- Cincinnati at San Francisco or L.A. Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress), 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
GOLF -- Western Intercollegiate, round 1, 6 p.m.
NBA
ESPN -- Philadelphia at Dallas, 6:45 p.m.
ESPN -- Denver at Golden State, 9:05 p.m.
NHL
NHLN -- Chicago at Columbus, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- WTA, Charleston, early rounds, noon
TENNIS -- ATP, Monte Carlo, early rounds, 4 a.m. Tuesday
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Annie Dineen, Taylor Peterson, Brittany Jordan and Maddy Gendreau scored as St. Mary's claimed a West Region soccer win at Minot. Jordan and Gendreau scored the final two goals of the game to break a 2-2 tie. Minot had a 12-9 edge in shots on net, but Saints keeper Nicole Moen made 10 saves.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tacy Riddle and Danelle Murphy limited Jamestown College to six hits and one run as the University of Mary logged a 4-0, 7-1 doubleheader sweep of the Jimmies in Jamestown. Riddle blanked Jamestown on two hits in the first game and Murphy pitched a four-hitter in the second contest. Leta Espinosa rapped two singles and a triple for the Marauders in the first game. Codi Kooiman and Riddle each collected three hits in the second game. Kooiman's tally included a three-run home run.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The Bismarck Demons, after trailing Minot much of the day, successfully defended their title in the Dickinson Jaycee track meet. Bismarck eclipsed Minot 60 1/2 to 53 in the meet standings. The defending state champion Demons finished with six first-place awards. Bismarck's Keary Krause and Dave Sande were the leading point producers in the meet. Krause took firsts in the 100 and 200 and ran on the winning 880 relay team. Sande won the 440 and ran on two winning relays.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Twins pitchers have thrown five no-hitters since the team moved to Minnesota in 1961, three of them by left-handers. Jack Kralick (1962), Eric Milton (1999) and Francisco Liriano (2011) are the leftys who have performed the feat. The other no-hitters were pitched by Dean Chance in 1967 and Scott Erickson in 1994.
