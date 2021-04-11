morning-leadoff, Mon, 4-12-21

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Tacy Riddle and Danelle Murphy limited Jamestown College to six hits and one run as the University of Mary logged a 4-0, 7-1 doubleheader sweep of the Jimmies in Jamestown. Riddle blanked Jamestown on two hits in the first game and Murphy pitched a four-hitter in the second contest. Leta Espinosa rapped two singles and a triple for the Marauders in the first game. Codi Kooiman and Riddle each collected three hits in the second game. Kooiman's tally included a three-run home run.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): The Bismarck Demons, after trailing Minot much of the day, successfully defended their title in the Dickinson Jaycee track meet. Bismarck eclipsed Minot 60 1/2 to 53 in the meet standings. The defending state champion Demons finished with six first-place awards. Bismarck's Keary Krause and Dave Sande were the leading point producers in the meet. Krause took firsts in the 100 and 200 and ran on the winning 880 relay team. Sande won the 440 and ran on two winning relays.

