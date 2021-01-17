morning-leadoff Mon, 1-18-21

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kyle Weisbeck turned in a big night for Bismarck State College as the Mystics trimmed NDSCS-Wahpeton 92-86 in Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball at the BSC Armory. Weisbeck, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, scored 43 points, his third offensive spree in less than a week. Earlier he poured in 37 points against Williston State and 44 against Dawson Community College. Weisbeck burned Wahpeton for 12 field goals, six of them 3-pointers, and 13 free throws. Norris Rumph and Hanif Nixon-Hughes paced the visiting Wildcats with 23 and 21 points, respectively. The Mystics upped their record to 12-7 with the win.