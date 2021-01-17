morning-leadoff Mon, 1-18-21

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Jan. 18
College hockey: UND at Denver, 8:07 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
High school boys basketball: Century at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Minot at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan 20
College basketball: BSC at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
College hockey: Utah State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College wrestling: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Century, 7:15 p.m., Wachter Rink; Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh at New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Jamestown at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Watford City, 7 p.m. (At Belcourt).
Friday, Jan. 22
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck vs. Legacy, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Bismarck Blizzard, 7 p.m., Wachter Rink; Mandan at West Fargo, 7 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Mandan Invite, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
KXMR (710 AM) -- UND at Denver, 7:30 p.m.
TV TODAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FOX -- Notre Dame at Howard, 1:30 p.m.
FS1 -- St. John's at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
ESPN -- Florida State at Louisville, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
FS1 -- New Mexico at Nevada-Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
CBSSN -- North Dakota at Denver, 8 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Orlando at New York, 11 a.m.
NBATV -- Minnesota at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
TNT -- Phoenix at Memphis, 4 p.m.
TNT -- Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Columbus at Detroit, 11 a.m.
NBCSN -- Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
NHLN -- Chicago at Florida, 6 p.m.
NBCSN -- Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
NBCSN -- Arizona at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- Arkansas at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kyle Weisbeck turned in a big night for Bismarck State College as the Mystics trimmed NDSCS-Wahpeton 92-86 in Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball at the BSC Armory. Weisbeck, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, scored 43 points, his third offensive spree in less than a week. Earlier he poured in 37 points against Williston State and 44 against Dawson Community College. Weisbeck burned Wahpeton for 12 field goals, six of them 3-pointers, and 13 free throws. Norris Rumph and Hanif Nixon-Hughes paced the visiting Wildcats with 23 and 21 points, respectively. The Mystics upped their record to 12-7 with the win.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Hazen ran its season's record to 27-4-1 with a decisive 3-0 volleyball sweep of visiting Center. Game scores were 15-6, 15-1, 15-2. Rhiannon Grimm, Karlee Juntunen and Kayla Stevens provided much of the Bison offense with seven, six and six kills, respectively. Grimm was also credited with two blocks. Shelby Hoesel led the Center effort with three kills, a block and four digs.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fourth-ranked Williston suffered its third loss of the basketball season, dropping a 57-52 overtime decision to Minot Ryan. The Coyotes had to battle back to send the game into overtime at 49-all, but Tom Lundeen hit four overtime free throws to help the Lions to victory. Chuck Kramer scored 18 points for Minot Ryan and Lundeen tallied 12. John Schmitz led Williston with 23 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mike Mercer kicked the first field goal in Vikings history. He connected on a 12-yarder in the first quarter of Minnesota's 37-13 season-opening victory over Chicago in 1961. Those three points were the first ever scored by the Vikings.
