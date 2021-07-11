morning-leadoff, Mon, 071221

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, July 12
Basketball: Lions All-Star Basketball Games, 5:30/7:30 p.m., Legacy High School.
Legion baseball: Minot Vistas at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m.; Minot Metros at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Tuesday, July 13
Legion baseball: Jamestown at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Minot Metros at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland.
Wednesday, July 14
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Dickinson, Noon; Dickinson at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Bismarck Capitals vs. Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 400, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour (championship night), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Fargo Post 2, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Reps at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Williston, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Indoor Football League: Frisco Fighters at Bismarck Bucks, 6:05 p.m.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown; Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Watford City.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Jamestown Tournament; Minot Metros at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Municipal.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, July 18
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Jamestown Tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
No live local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BASEBALL
MLBN -- MLB draft, day 2, noon.
ESPN -- All-Star home run derby, 7 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NBCSN -- Australia vs. U.S., exhibition, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
FS1 -- CONCACAF Gold Cup, Jamaica vs. Suriname, 5:30 p.m.
FS1 -- CONCACAF Gold Cup, Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, 8 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Williston Keybirds put a roster chock-full of assets on display while sweeping an American Legion doubleheader at Mandan. Jordan Nelson smashed three home runs and C.J. Vinger pitched a two-hitter as Williston won decisively, 10-4 and 8-1. Vinger, the Keybirds' ace, improved to 6-0. He will be a sophomore at Williston State College. Nelson, coming off his first North American Hockey League season, hit a pair of round-trippers in the first game and one in the nightcap, running his home run count to eight. Vinger cracked a home run in the second game, his ninth four-bagger of the summer.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mott-Regent coach Kurt Honeyman took eight North Dakota players to Belgium for a round-robin international basketball tournament against four European teams from Belgium and The Netherlands. After losing their first game, the North Dakotans won four straight. Members of the team included Jayden Honeyman and Tyler Greff of Mott-Regent, Jeremy Wallner of Wells County, Derek Arndt of LaMoure and Chris Kasowski of Williston Trinity Christian.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Randy Will fired a five-hit shutout to lead the Bismarck American Legion baseball team to a 6-0 non-conference triumph at Wahpeton. Will went the nine-inning distance for Bismarck, holding Wahpeton to five hits. He walked seven and fanned seven. Bismarck managed six hits, including doubles by Rob Montgomery, Russ Henegar and Will.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ted Williams homered off Thornton Lee, pitching for the Chicago White Sox, as a rookie on Sept. 17, 1939. On Sept. 2, 1960, in his last month of big-league baseball, Williams hit a round-tripper off Don Lee of the Washington Senators.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com