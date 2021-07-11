morning-leadoff, Mon, 071221

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Williston Keybirds put a roster chock-full of assets on display while sweeping an American Legion doubleheader at Mandan. Jordan Nelson smashed three home runs and C.J. Vinger pitched a two-hitter as Williston won decisively, 10-4 and 8-1. Vinger, the Keybirds' ace, improved to 6-0. He will be a sophomore at Williston State College. Nelson, coming off his first North American Hockey League season, hit a pair of round-trippers in the first game and one in the nightcap, running his home run count to eight. Vinger cracked a home run in the second game, his ninth four-bagger of the summer.