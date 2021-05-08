Morning Leadoff: May 9

MORNING LEADOFF
Sunday, May 9
College baseball: Northern State at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.
College softball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, Noon (DH).
College baseball: Mon-Dak Conference tournament at Williston.
Monday, May 10
High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 4 p.m.
High school girls tennis: St Mary’s at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.
College baseball: Mon-Dak Conference tournament at Williston.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Northern State at U-Mary
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: From Darlington Raceway
NCAA BEACH VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m./12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tournament: Gulf Shores, Ala.
GOLF
10 a.m./4:30 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: Walker Cup, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Juno Beach, Fla.
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, Final Round, Birmingham, Ala.
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Detroit
6 p.m.
ESPN/ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBA
12:15 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Boston
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Orlando
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at West Ham United
12 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Atlanta at Miami
1 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: West Brom at Arsenal
2 p.m.
ABC — MLS: Seattle at Portland
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City
TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
NBC — USATF: Golden Games at Mt. SAC, Walnut, Calif.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century placed three golfers in the top 10 en route to the championship at the Williston Invitational golf tournament at the Links of North Dakota. The Patriots logged a 306 for first place. Dickinson and St. Mary's tied for second place at 312. Tanner Megal of St. Mary's shot a 72 for medalist honors. He was a stroke ahead of B.J. Mahar of Williston and Jake DeForest of St. Mary's, who shared second place.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Minot posted a 306 to win the Williston Invitational golf tournament by seven strokes. Minot's top three scorers, Chad Norquist, Ryan Bakke and Cody Mueller, placed in the top 10. Norquist claimed second, a stroke behind medalist Adam Zander of Williston. Zander shot a 73. Tom Koch of Mandan and Scott Riedinger of Century were the top Bismarck-Mandan finishers, shooting 75s for a fourth-place tie.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck captured the team title in the Western Dakota Association golf tournament, firing a 325 to nip the host Williston Coyotes by four strokes. St. Mary's carded a 339 to finish third in the 10-team tournament. Leading Bismarck's charge to the tournament title was medalist Rich Bibelheimer, who shot a 77 at the Williston Country Club. Tim Lynch of Williston and Jay Uhlman of Mandan shared second place with 79s. Bismarck's other scorers were Guy Otteson (81), Tom Parson (82) and Charles Vedvik (85).
TRIVIA ANSWER
Moses Malone with 27,409 points ranks ninth.
