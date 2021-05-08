Morning Leadoff: May 9

3:30 p.m.

NBC — USATF: Golden Games at Mt. SAC, Walnut, Calif.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century placed three golfers in the top 10 en route to the championship at the Williston Invitational golf tournament at the Links of North Dakota. The Patriots logged a 306 for first place. Dickinson and St. Mary's tied for second place at 312. Tanner Megal of St. Mary's shot a 72 for medalist honors. He was a stroke ahead of B.J. Mahar of Williston and Jake DeForest of St. Mary's, who shared second place.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Minot posted a 306 to win the Williston Invitational golf tournament by seven strokes. Minot's top three scorers, Chad Norquist, Ryan Bakke and Cody Mueller, placed in the top 10. Norquist claimed second, a stroke behind medalist Adam Zander of Williston. Zander shot a 73. Tom Koch of Mandan and Scott Riedinger of Century were the top Bismarck-Mandan finishers, shooting 75s for a fourth-place tie.