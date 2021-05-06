Morning Leadoff: May 7

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kerby Deuwel earned the pitching victory with relief help from Jon Doll in Hazen’s 11-6 win over Beulah. Tanner Dolbec was charged with the loss. Nate Leintz rapped a single and double and knocked in four runs for Hazen. Kolby Metzger had three hits and four RBIs for the Bison.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Ang Horner was only the third-best player on the Century girls tennis team this spring, but the diminutive eighth-grader was very nearly the best in the entire West Region. Horner gave top-seeded Jenna Larson, Horner's teammate and doubles partner, all she wanted in the regional singles championship match before Larson prevailed 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory. Larson, an undefeated sophomore, hadn't been tested until the finals.