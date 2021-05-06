Morning Leadoff: May 7

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, May 7
Auto racing: Dakotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
College baseball: Northern State at U-Mary, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark (DH).
High school baseball: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Minot at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Park River, 1 p.m.
High school boys golf: Dickinson Invitational, 10 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.
High school boys track: Bismarck at Minot Invitational.
High school girls soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Century, 6 p.m., Bowl.
High school girls tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon; West Fargo Sheyenne at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
High school softball: Bismarck at Fargo North; Century at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
College baseball: Northern State at U-Mary, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Mon-Dak tournament at Williston.
College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, Noon (DH).
High school baseball: Century at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, Noon, Memorial Ballpark.
High school girls tennis: Century at Legacy, 11 a.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 9 a.m.
High school softball: Bismarck at West Fargo; Valley City at Legacy, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Beulah, 1 p.m.
IFL: Massachusetts at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m., Event Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Darlington Raceway
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: The Tradition, Second Round, Birmingham, Ala.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Charlotte, N.C.
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: From Chonburi, Thailand
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Detroit
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Chicago
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
BSN-Plus — Anaheim at Minnesota
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kerby Deuwel earned the pitching victory with relief help from Jon Doll in Hazen’s 11-6 win over Beulah. Tanner Dolbec was charged with the loss. Nate Leintz rapped a single and double and knocked in four runs for Hazen. Kolby Metzger had three hits and four RBIs for the Bison.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Ang Horner was only the third-best player on the Century girls tennis team this spring, but the diminutive eighth-grader was very nearly the best in the entire West Region. Horner gave top-seeded Jenna Larson, Horner's teammate and doubles partner, all she wanted in the regional singles championship match before Larson prevailed 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory. Larson, an undefeated sophomore, hadn't been tested until the finals.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): In an economy move, the Kenmare school board has cut $48,460 from its budget by eliminating all school sports and cutting back on other programs. School officials said the elimination of athletics includes the football and basketball programs. A proposal to increase the district's mill levy was recently defeated by voters. Kenmare has been a perennial power in Class B basketball
TRIVIA ANSWER
Alfonso Soriano with 19. Mookie Betts is second with 15.
