Morning Leadoff: May 7
Morning Leadoff: May 7

MORNING LEADOFF 

Friday, May 7

Auto racing: Dakotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

College baseball: Northern State at U-Mary, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark (DH).

High school baseball: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Minot at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Park River, 1 p.m.

High school boys golf: Dickinson Invitational, 10 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.

High school boys track: Bismarck at Minot Invitational.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Century, 6 p.m., Bowl.

High school girls tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon; West Fargo Sheyenne at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school softball: Bismarck at Fargo North; Century at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

College baseball: Northern State at U-Mary, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Mon-Dak tournament at Williston.

College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, Noon (DH).

High school baseball: Century at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, Noon, Memorial Ballpark.

High school girls tennis: Century at Legacy, 11 a.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 9 a.m.

High school softball: Bismarck at West Fargo; Valley City at Legacy, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Beulah, 1 p.m.

IFL: Massachusetts at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m., Event Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Darlington Raceway

 

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon

 

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: The Tradition, Second Round, Birmingham, Ala.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Charlotte, N.C.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: From Chonburi, Thailand

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Detroit

 

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Chicago

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BSN-Plus — Anaheim at Minnesota

 

SOCCER

2 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kerby Deuwel earned the pitching victory with relief help from Jon Doll in Hazen’s 11-6 win over Beulah. Tanner Dolbec was charged with the loss. Nate Leintz rapped a single and double and knocked in four runs for Hazen. Kolby Metzger had three hits and four RBIs for the Bison.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Ang Horner was only the third-best player on the Century girls tennis team this spring, but the diminutive eighth-grader was very nearly the best in the entire West Region. Horner gave top-seeded Jenna Larson, Horner's teammate and doubles partner, all she wanted in the regional singles championship match before Larson prevailed 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory. Larson, an undefeated sophomore, hadn't been tested until the finals.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): In an economy move, the Kenmare school board has cut $48,460 from its budget by eliminating all school sports and cutting back on other programs. School officials said the elimination of athletics includes the football and basketball programs. A proposal to increase the district's mill levy was recently defeated by voters. Kenmare has been a perennial power in Class B basketball

TRIVIA ANSWER

Alfonso Soriano with 19. Mookie Betts is second with 15.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

