Morning Leadoff: May 4

Tuesday, May 4
High school baseball: Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Legacy at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 5 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Legacy at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
High school softball: Century at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
College baseball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark (DH).
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Texas at Minnesota
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Louisville
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at New York Yankees
6:30 p.m.
BSN – Texas at Minnesota
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee
9 p.m.
TNT — Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
SOCCER
2 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City, Semifinal, Leg 2
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jamestown goalkeeper Carissa Fink was the difference as St. Mary's and the Blue Jays played to a 2-2 girls soccer standoff in Jamestown. Janae Dabill gave Jamestown a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Claire Gunderson scored for the Saints to make it 1-1 at halftime. Maddy Gendreau gave St. Mary's a 2-1 lead, in the second half, but Dabill scored the equalizer. Fink stopped 14 St. Mary's shots. Saints keeper Nicole Moen turned aside five shots. St. Mary's remained unbeaten at 3-0-2. Jamestown stands 0-2-2.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The University of Mary, ranked No. 4 in the NAIA softball poll, was knocked out of the DAC-10 tournament at Minot in two games. The Marauders, who had won seven of the last eight conference tournaments, lost to Jamestown College 6-5 in 10 innings and Valley City State 2-1. But the Marauders, 37-6, will play on. They will be the host team in next week's regional NAIA tournament. Christy Brandon-Wiley socked two home runs, but six errors proved costly for the Marauders against Jamestown College. Valley City pitchers Jamie Reick and Cara Miller limited U-Mary to five hits in the second game.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mike Keplin of Belcourt and Steve Barnick of Roselle, Ill., have signed letters of intent to play basketball at Mary College. Keplin was a second-team all-state selection. Barnick was named to the Chicago Prep All-Star team. Keplin, a 6-foot-3 forward, averaged 20 points per game for Belcourt. Barnick, a 5-11 guard, averaged 17 points per game as a senior.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vikings selected quarterback Christian Ponder with the 12th overall pick of the 2011 draft. Ponder played four seasons with the Vikings. Ponder was with Denver in 2015 and San Francisco in 2016. He did not play in a game either season.
