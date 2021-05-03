Morning Leadoff: May 4

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jamestown goalkeeper Carissa Fink was the difference as St. Mary's and the Blue Jays played to a 2-2 girls soccer standoff in Jamestown. Janae Dabill gave Jamestown a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Claire Gunderson scored for the Saints to make it 1-1 at halftime. Maddy Gendreau gave St. Mary's a 2-1 lead, in the second half, but Dabill scored the equalizer. Fink stopped 14 St. Mary's shots. Saints keeper Nicole Moen turned aside five shots. St. Mary's remained unbeaten at 3-0-2. Jamestown stands 0-2-2.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The University of Mary, ranked No. 4 in the NAIA softball poll, was knocked out of the DAC-10 tournament at Minot in two games. The Marauders, who had won seven of the last eight conference tournaments, lost to Jamestown College 6-5 in 10 innings and Valley City State 2-1. But the Marauders, 37-6, will play on. They will be the host team in next week's regional NAIA tournament. Christy Brandon-Wiley socked two home runs, but six errors proved costly for the Marauders against Jamestown College. Valley City pitchers Jamie Reick and Cara Miller limited U-Mary to five hits in the second game.