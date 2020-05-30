Morning Leadoff: May 31

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fargo South senior Laura Roesler racked up 38 points on her own on the final day of the state track meet at the Community Bowl. Roesler, who now has 20 individual state titles to her credit, placed first in the 200, 400 and 800 and took second in the 100. Yet that wasn't enough to spur the Bruins to a state championship. South had to settle for 133 points and second place. First went to Bismarck, which tallied 141.5 points