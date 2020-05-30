Morning Leadoff: May 31

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, June 1
No local events scheduled
Tuesday, June 2
Golf: North Dakota Spring Championship, Riverwood Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 3
Golf: North Dakota Spring Championship, Riverwood Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 4
Baseball: Mandan at Dickinson, 6:30/8:30 p.m.
Friday, June 5
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, season opener, 7 p.m.
Baseball: Border Battle: Aberdeen Smittys at Bismarck Governors, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Miles City (Mont.) at Bismarck Governors, 4 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Aberdeen Smittys at Mandan Chiefs, 12 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Miles City at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: From Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
SOCCER
8:20 a.m.
FS1 — German Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at Borussia Monchengladbach
10:50 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Paderborn 07
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fargo South senior Laura Roesler racked up 38 points on her own on the final day of the state track meet at the Community Bowl. Roesler, who now has 20 individual state titles to her credit, placed first in the 200, 400 and 800 and took second in the 100. Yet that wasn't enough to spur the Bruins to a state championship. South had to settle for 133 points and second place. First went to Bismarck, which tallied 141.5 points
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Wishek cracked nine hits in each game to secure a 10-8, 9-8 American Legion baseball sweep from the visiting Jamestown B-squad. Wishek overcame an 8-5 deficit with four sixth-inning runs in the opener. A four-run fifth gave Wishek a 9-8 lead in the second game. Wishek's Neal Ulmer drilled five hits, including a home run, in the twin bill. He drove in four runs. Brooks Laber was the winning pitcher in the both games, each time in relief. Jason Schutt and Danny White took the losses for Jamestown
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Sixteen-year-old Denise Fredrickson of Tuttle has been named the 1969 state AAU athlete of the year. Last summer, for the second straight year, Fredrickson qualified for the national Junior Olympics. She advanced by winning the 75-, 100- and 220-yard dashes in the regional meet at Rapid City, S.D. She led Tuttle to the state high school girls track title in 1969 with wins in the 75 and 100. Fredrickson said her interest in track and field stems from a program instituted by high school coach Bill Jansen.
SPORTS HISTORY
1927 — Detroit first baseman Johnny Neun records an unassisted triple play in the ninth inning to end the 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians. Neun grabs a Homer Summa line drive, tags Charlie Jamieson at first and outruns Glenn Myatt to tag second.
1949 — Sam Snead wins the PGA Championship, defeating Johnny Palmer in the final round 3 and 2.
1965 — Jim Clark becomes the first non-U.S. driver in 49 years to win the Indianapolis 500.
1983 — The Philadelphia 76ers win the NBA championship with a 115-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, completing a four-game sweep.
1987 — The Edmonton Oilers win their third Stanley Cup by beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 in Game 7.
1997 — Ila Borders becomes the first woman to pitch in a regular-season professional baseball game, in the sixth inning of the St. Paul Saints’ Northern League game against Sioux Falls. She struggles, giving up three earned runs without getting an out.
2001 — Pat Day becomes the third jockey to reach 8,000 wins by guiding Camden Park to a one-length victory on the turf in the sixth race at Churchill Downs. The 47-year-old Day trails only Laffit Pincay Jr. (9,147) and Bill Shoemaker (8,833).
2007 — LeBron James scores a career playoff-high 48 points to lead Cleveland to a 109-107, Game 5 win over Detroit in two overtimes. James is the first player to score 25 straight points for a team in the postseason while scoring 29 of the Cavaliers’ final 30 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vancouver Canucks lost to the Boston Bruins in a seven-game series (4-3) in the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!