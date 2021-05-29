 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: May 30
Sunday, May 30

No local events scheduled.

Monday, May 31

Nortwoods League baseball: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

NBC — IndyCar: Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

5 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Charlotte Motor Speedway

 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ACC championship: Team TBD

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.

3 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 championship: Teams TBD

 

NCAA SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS

11 a.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Georgia at Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Washington at Oklahoma

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 3: Arizona at Arkansas

 

GOLF

12/1 p.m.

GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Colonial, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

2/3p.m.

GOL/NBC — Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Founders Cup, Las Vegas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN — Kansas City at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

NBA PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

ABC — Game 4: New York at Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

ABC —Game 4: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

6 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Brooklyn at Boston

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas

NHL PLAYOFFS

4 p.m.

NBC — Game 1: Tampa Bay at Carolina

8 p.m.

NBC — Game 1: Vegas at Colorado

SOCCER

1 p.m.

ESPN — Friendly: Switzerland vs. U.S.

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin at Seattle

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jake Leingang (3,200) and Alex Neumiller (long jump) claimed individual titles to lead Bismarck to its eight straight state track title. The Demons’ 194 points were 100.5 more than runner-up Century.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jack Stewart sank a hole-in-one at Mandan Municipal Golf Course. Witnessed by E.E. Lauber and Fred Hirsch, Stewart aced the 180 yard No. 8 hole. He gripped a 5-wood.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): James Granberg is the new boys basketball coach at Cooperstwon High School. The recent Mayville State graduate hails originally from Northwood, N.D.

TRIVIA ANSWER

LeBron James with 7,553, 1,566 more than Michael Jordan.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

