Morning Leadoff: May 30

MORNING LEADOFF
Sunday, May 30
No local events scheduled.
Monday, May 31
Nortwoods League baseball: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar: Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
5 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: From Charlotte Motor Speedway
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ACC championship: Team TBD
12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.
3 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 championship: Teams TBD
NCAA SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS
11 a.m.
ESPN — Game 3: Georgia at Florida
3 p.m.
ESPN — Game 3: Washington at Oklahoma
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 3: Arizona at Arkansas
GOLF
12/1 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Colonial, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
2/3p.m.
GOL/NBC — Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Founders Cup, Las Vegas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN — Kansas City at Minnesota
6 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
NBA PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
ABC — Game 4: New York at Atlanta
2:30 p.m.
ABC —Game 4: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers
6 p.m.
TNT — Game 4: Brooklyn at Boston
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas
NHL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m.
NBC — Game 1: Tampa Bay at Carolina
8 p.m.
NBC — Game 1: Vegas at Colorado
SOCCER
1 p.m.
ESPN — Friendly: Switzerland vs. U.S.
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Austin at Seattle
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jake Leingang (3,200) and Alex Neumiller (long jump) claimed individual titles to lead Bismarck to its eight straight state track title. The Demons’ 194 points were 100.5 more than runner-up Century.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jack Stewart sank a hole-in-one at Mandan Municipal Golf Course. Witnessed by E.E. Lauber and Fred Hirsch, Stewart aced the 180 yard No. 8 hole. He gripped a 5-wood.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): James Granberg is the new boys basketball coach at Cooperstwon High School. The recent Mayville State graduate hails originally from Northwood, N.D.
TRIVIA ANSWER
LeBron James with 7,553, 1,566 more than Michael Jordan.
