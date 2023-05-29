Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tuesday, May 30

High school boys golf: West Region tournament at Heart River Golf Course.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, May 31

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, June 1

Class A baseball: State tournament at West Fargo, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Wahpeton vs. No. 4 West Legacy, 11:30 a.m.; No. 2 West Century vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne; No. 1 West Mandan vs. No. 4 East Fargo North, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo vs. No. 3 West, Jamestown.

Class A softball: State tournament at Fargo/West Fargo, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks Central, 11 a.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Jamestown; No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 4 p.m.; No. 1 East West Fargo vs. No. 4 West Century.

Class B baseball: State tournament at Minot: No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:30 a.m.; No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Shiloh Christian; No. 1 Thompson vs. Minot Ryan, 4:30 p.m.; No. 5 Central Cass vs. No. 4 North Star.

Class B softball: State tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: No. 2 Renville County vs. Thompson, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Kindred-Richland vs. Central McLean; No. 1 Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 4 p.m.; No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. No. 5 May-Port-C-G.

High school girls soccer: State tournament at Fargo, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, Noon; No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.; No. 4 East Grand Forks Central vs. No. 1 West Minot, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 6:45 p.m.

High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals, 10 a.m.: No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East Fargo Davies; No. 2 East Grand Forks Central vs. No. 3 West Bismarck; No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 4 West Century; No. 2 West Legacy vs. No. 3 East Valley City.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Houston

TV TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — NCAA Team Match-Play: Quarterfinals, Scottsdale, Ariz.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Houston

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at San Francisco

SOCCER

12:15 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Round of 16

SOCCER

5 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Group A

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open, First round

WNBA

7 p.m.

BSN Extra – Minnesota at Dallas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York at Seattle

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): St. Mary’s finished the season with a 4-1 win over Minot to finish third at the state tournament. The Saints swept the singles matches behind Caitlin Bakke, Alicia Beck, and Mary Roller. Mariya Krumm and Victoria Brucker earned a win in doubles.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): The University of Mary fell to top-seeded Mobile, Ala., 5-2 in 12 innings in their final game at the NAIA national softball tournament. Danelle Murphy threw every inning in the Marauders’ national tournament, which included seven games and a fourth-place finish.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A second-place finish by Cindy Misner in the 220 and third-place finishes in the 440 and 880 relays led Mandan to a seventh-place finish at the state track meet.

