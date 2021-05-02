Morning Leadoff: May 3

MORNING LEADOFF
Monday, May 3
College baseball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State, 11 a.m., Dwyer Field (DH).
High school boys golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., Hawktree Golf Course.
Tuesday, May 4
High school baseball: Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Legacy at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 5 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Legacy at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
High school softball: Century at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
College baseball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark (DH).
Thursday, May 6
High school baseball: Hettinger-Scranton at Shiloh Christian, 4:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
High school girls soccer: St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Williston, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; St. Mary’s at Minot, 4:15 p.m.
High school softball: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Texas at Minnesota
TV TODAY
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
BSN — Texas at Minnesota
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at New Orleans
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Los Angeles Lakers
NHL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Vegas at Minnesota
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Strong pitching carried Dickinson to a doubleheader sweep of Jamestown in West Region baseball at Dickinson. Scott Gordon and Brodie Candrian limited Jamestown to two hits on the way to a 5-1 victory in the first game. Taylor Thiel knocked in two runs for Dickinson. Brett Braunagel took the ball in the second game and scattered five hits as the Midgets won 2-1. Braunagel helped his own cause with the bat, as well, rapping two hits and driving in the winning run.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mandan watched a 10-3 lead turn into a 13-10 loss to Bismarck in the first game of a West Region baseball doubleheader at Memorial Ballpark. Bismarck also won the second game, which doesn't count in the regional standings, 12-1. Ben Shearer's long three-run double to right center in the top of the seventh inning was the centerpiece of the Demons' comeback victory. Kyle Mikkelsen later added a two-run double as BHS pulled ahead 12-9.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Fargo South edged Moorhead, Minn., High School by one stroke to win the team title in the Valley City Invitational golf tournament. South's golfers carded a 160. Guy Otteson fired a 40 for Bismarck, which placed 10th in the 16-team field with a 171. Otteson was one stroke behind a four-way tangle for first place. Perry Dyke of Alexandria, Minn., won a playoff to take medalist honors.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Michigan and USC have had at least one player picked in 82 straight drafts. Michigan State’s streak of 80 was snapped on Saturday.
