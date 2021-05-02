Morning Leadoff: May 3

NHL

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Strong pitching carried Dickinson to a doubleheader sweep of Jamestown in West Region baseball at Dickinson. Scott Gordon and Brodie Candrian limited Jamestown to two hits on the way to a 5-1 victory in the first game. Taylor Thiel knocked in two runs for Dickinson. Brett Braunagel took the ball in the second game and scattered five hits as the Midgets won 2-1. Braunagel helped his own cause with the bat, as well, rapping two hits and driving in the winning run.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mandan watched a 10-3 lead turn into a 13-10 loss to Bismarck in the first game of a West Region baseball doubleheader at Memorial Ballpark. Bismarck also won the second game, which doesn't count in the regional standings, 12-1. Ben Shearer's long three-run double to right center in the top of the seventh inning was the centerpiece of the Demons' comeback victory. Kyle Mikkelsen later added a two-run double as BHS pulled ahead 12-9.