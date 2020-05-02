Morning Leadoff: May 3

1952 -- CBS is the first network to televise the Kentucky Derby as Hill Gail wins by two lengths over Sub Fleet. Jockey Eddie Arcaro wins a record fifth Derby and Ben A. Jones gets the record for most Derby wins -- six -- by a trainer.

1969 -- Jockey Bill Hartack wins his fifth Kentucky Derby, aboard Majestic Prince, tying Eddie Arcaro’s record. Majestic Prince overtakes Arts and Pleasure at the mile pole and holds on by a neck.

1980 -- Genuine Risk, ridden by Jacinto Vasquez, becomes the second filly to win the Kentucky Derby, beating Rumbo by a length.

1986 -- The 54-year-old Bill Shoemaker wins his fourth Kentucky Derby, riding long shot Ferdinand to a sensational last-to-first dash for a 2 1/2-length win over Bold Arrangement.

1997 -- Silver Charm, ridden by Gary Stevens, wins the 123rd Kentucky Derby, withstanding Captain Bodgit in a furious stretch drive. In losing to Silver Charm by a head, Captain Bodgit becomes the 18th consecutive beaten favorite.

2000 -- The Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4, ending Atlanta’s franchise-record 15-game winning streak, the longest in the majors since 1991 and the National League’s longest since 1951.