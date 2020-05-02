Morning Leadoff: May 3

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Sunday, May 3
No Local events scheduled.
Monday, May 4
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
ESPN — F1 eSports Series: The Pro Exhibition
12 p.m.
ESPN — F1 eSports Series: The Dutch Grand Prix
FOX — eNASCAR iRacing: Pro Invitational Series, virtual Dover International Speedway
FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: Pro Invitational Series, virtual Dover International Speedway
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLB The Show: Players League, Championship Series
SOCCER
6 p.m.
FS1 — eMLS Tournament Special: Week 3
SPORTS HISTORY
1902 -- Alan-a-Dale, ridden by Jimmy Winkfield, wins the Kentucky Derby by a nose over Inventor, giving Winkfield his second straight Derby victory. Winkfield is the last black American to win the Kentucky Derby.
1941 -- Whirlaway, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, has an easy start to the Triple Crown with an eight-length victory over Staretor in the Kentucky Derby.
1947 -- Jet Pilot, ridden by Eric Guerin, wins one of the closest finishes in the Kentucky Derby with a head victory over Phalanx. Jet Pilot goes wire-to-wire and Phalanx comes from last to finish second, a head in front of Faultless.
1952 -- CBS is the first network to televise the Kentucky Derby as Hill Gail wins by two lengths over Sub Fleet. Jockey Eddie Arcaro wins a record fifth Derby and Ben A. Jones gets the record for most Derby wins -- six -- by a trainer.
1969 -- Jockey Bill Hartack wins his fifth Kentucky Derby, aboard Majestic Prince, tying Eddie Arcaro’s record. Majestic Prince overtakes Arts and Pleasure at the mile pole and holds on by a neck.
1980 -- Genuine Risk, ridden by Jacinto Vasquez, becomes the second filly to win the Kentucky Derby, beating Rumbo by a length.
1986 -- The 54-year-old Bill Shoemaker wins his fourth Kentucky Derby, riding long shot Ferdinand to a sensational last-to-first dash for a 2 1/2-length win over Bold Arrangement.
1997 -- Silver Charm, ridden by Gary Stevens, wins the 123rd Kentucky Derby, withstanding Captain Bodgit in a furious stretch drive. In losing to Silver Charm by a head, Captain Bodgit becomes the 18th consecutive beaten favorite.
2000 -- The Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4, ending Atlanta’s franchise-record 15-game winning streak, the longest in the majors since 1991 and the National League’s longest since 1951.
2007 -- Golden State is the first No. 8 seed to capture a best-of-seven playoff series with a 111-86 victory over the NBA-best Dallas Mavericks in Game 6. The Warriors are only the third eighth seed to upset the No. 1 and the first since the opening round went from best-of-five to the current format. The Denver Nuggets (1994) and the New York Knicks (1999) are the only other No. 8 teams to win a series.
2008 -- Big Brown, ridden by Kent Desormeaux, defies history with his 4 3/4-length victory in the Kentucky Derby. Big Brown is the first horse since the filly Regret in 1915 to win the Derby off just three career starts and the second to win from post position No. 20. Filly Eight Belles finishes second and then breaks both front ankles while galloping out a quarter of a mile past the wire. She is euthanized on the track.
2011 -- Chicago’s Derrick Rose becomes the NBA’s youngest MVP. The 22-year-old Rose gets 113 first-place votes from a panel of 120 media voters. He averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists while leading Chicago to the league’s best record of 62-20.
2011 -- Francisco Liriano pitches the major leagues’ first no-hitter of the season, throwing his first career complete game in Minnesota’s 1-0 victory over Chicago.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jim Fitzsimmons -- 1930 (Gallant) and 1935 (Omaha) – and Bob Baffert – 2015 (American Pharoah) and 2018 (Justify) – are the only trainers to win the Triple Crown twice.
