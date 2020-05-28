Morning Leadoff: May 29

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fargo schools had the individual champions, but Valley City had the balance to win the team title in the state high school tennis tournament at Valley City. Valley City had 20 points to edge Fargo South by one. Fargo North was third with 16. Dick Anderson of Fargo South won the singles title, stopping Valley City's Wally Norgaard 6-1, 6-0 in the final. Gerry Gangnes and Duane Egeberg of Fargo North claimed doubles honors with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Dave Drenth and Rick Holly of Fargo South.

SPORTS HISTORY

1922 — The Supreme Court rules organized baseball is primarily a sport and not a business and therefore not subject to antitrust laws and interstate commerce regulations.

1971 — Al Unser wins his second straight Indianapolis 500 with a record speed of 157.735 mph and finishes 22 seconds ahead of Peter Revson. The pace car, ridden by Eldon Palmer, crashes into the portable bleachers and injures 20 people.

1993 — Wayne Gretzky’s overtime goal gives the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals. The Maple Leafs become the first NHL team to play the full 21 games in the first three rounds.