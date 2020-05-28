Morning Leadoff: May 29

MORNING LEADOFF
TV TODAY
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — KT Wiz at Kiwoom Heroes
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — KT Wiz at Kiwoom Heroes
RUGBY
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Melbourne
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.
FS2 — German Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Freiburg
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck girls tennis team hadn't qualified for the state tournament since 1997, and the Demons seem to be making up for lost time. BHS downed Fargo North and West Fargo to reach the state championship match for the first time since 1992. They'll face tournament host Grand Forks Red River in the state title match. Red River is shooting for a ninth straight championship. Tyne Oberlander and Alek Haugen were singles winners in Bismarck's 3-2 victory over West Fargo. Erin Haugen and Jazmyn Oban picked up a three-set win in No. 2 doubles to lift BHS into the finals.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Lezlie Link scored both Bismarck goals as the Demons defeated St. Mary's 2-1 for the state girls soccer championship at the Community Bowl. Both Bismarck goals came in the first 11 minutes of the game. The two tallies ran Link's state tournament total to seven goals. It was the first state girls soccer title for BHS, which finished the season with a 14-2-5 record. St. Mary's closed at 12-4-5.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fargo schools had the individual champions, but Valley City had the balance to win the team title in the state high school tennis tournament at Valley City. Valley City had 20 points to edge Fargo South by one. Fargo North was third with 16. Dick Anderson of Fargo South won the singles title, stopping Valley City's Wally Norgaard 6-1, 6-0 in the final. Gerry Gangnes and Duane Egeberg of Fargo North claimed doubles honors with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Dave Drenth and Rick Holly of Fargo South.
SPORTS HISTORY
1922 — The Supreme Court rules organized baseball is primarily a sport and not a business and therefore not subject to antitrust laws and interstate commerce regulations.
1971 — Al Unser wins his second straight Indianapolis 500 with a record speed of 157.735 mph and finishes 22 seconds ahead of Peter Revson. The pace car, ridden by Eldon Palmer, crashes into the portable bleachers and injures 20 people.
1993 — Wayne Gretzky’s overtime goal gives the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals. The Maple Leafs become the first NHL team to play the full 21 games in the first three rounds.
2006 — Rafael Nadal passes Guillermo Vilas as the king of the clay courts and begins his pursuit of a second successive French Open trophy. Nadal earns his 54th consecutive win on clay, breaking the Open era record he shared with Vilas by beating Robin Soderling in straight sets in the first round at Roland Garros.
2010 — Philadelphia’s Roy Halladay pitches the 20th perfect game in major league history, beating the Florida Marlins 1-0. Halladay strikes out 11 and goes to 3-1 or 3-2 counts seven times, twice in the game’s first three batters alone.
2012 — Serena Williams loses in the first round of a major tournament for the first time, falling to Virginie Razzano of France 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the French Open. Williams enters the day with a 46-0 record in first-round matches at Grand Slam tournaments.
2014 — Shelly Sterling signs a binding contract to sell the Los Angeles Clippers to former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer for a record-breaking $2 billion.
TRIVIA ANSWER
21. The last perfect game was thrown by Felix Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners Aug. 15, 2012 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
