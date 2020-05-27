Morning Leadoff: May 28

MORNING LEADOFF
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton pulled away from Central Prairie 8-3 in the semifinal round of the Region 8 high school baseball tournament at Washburn. Evan Eberle went the distance on the hill for the win and Central Prairie starter Brock Knodel took the loss. Brett Schreiner whacked three hits, scored three runs and knocked in one for WWCS. Wendlin Berger added three hits, including a double, and plated three runners. Knodel and Kent Slaughter each collected three hits for Central Prairie.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Rob Renschler of the University of Mary has become the first men's outdoor national champion in the history of the school's track and field program. Renschler, a junior from Bismarck, jumped 49 feet, 5 inches on his final leap to win the triple jump at the NAIA national meet in Vancouver, British Columbia. Three U-Mary women also earned All-America status in the meet. Becky Gregg took third in the 100 hurdles, Katie Hostetloer placed third in the 3,000 and Liz Brendel finished fifth in the discus. Hostetler's time of 9:56.20 was a U-Mary record.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mayville State earned a berth in the NAIA Area 2 baseball playoffs with a 5-3 win over Northern State of Aberdeen, S.D., in the District 12 title game at Mayville. Conrad Dvorak and Jan Kapaun turned in a strong pitching performance for the winning Comets. Mayville got off on the right foot by scoring four runs without the aid of a hit in the first inning.
SPORTS HISTORY
1904 — Bryn Mawr, ridden by Eugene Hildebrand, wins the Preakness Stakes by one length over Wotan.
1946 — The Washington Senators beat New York 2-1 in the first night game at Yankee Stadium.
1956 — Dale Long of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a home run in his eighth consecutive game for a major league record. Long connects off Brooklyn’s Carl Erskine at Forbes Field.
1978 — Al Unser wins his third Indianapolis 500, the fifth driver to do so, edging Tom Sneva by 8.19 seconds.
1995 — Jacques Villeneuve overcomes one penalty and wins by another in the Indianapolis 500. Villeneuve drives to victory after fellow Canadian Scott Goodyear is penalized for passing the pace car on the final restart.
2000 — Dutch swimming star Inge de Bruijn sets her third world record in three days, adding the 100 freestyle mark to the 50 and 100 butterfly marks she set previously at the Sheffield Super Grand Prix. De Bruijn becomes the first swimmer to finish under 54.00 in the 100 freestyle at 53.80 seconds.
2006 — Barry Bonds hits his 715th home run during the San Francisco Giants’ 6-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies to slip past Babe Ruth and pull in right behind Hank Aaron’s long-standing record of 755.
2011 — Novak Djokovic extends his perfect start to the season at the French Open, beating Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 for his 40th straight victory this year. Djokovic’s 40-0 start to 2011 is the second-best opening streak in the Open era, which started in 1968.
2016 — Klay Thompson makes a playoff-record 11 3-pointers and scores 41 points, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors force a seventh game in the Western Conference finals with a 108-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
2017 — Angelique Kerber becomes the first women’s No. 1 seed to lose in the French Open’s first round in the Open era. Kerber loses 6-2, 6-2 to the 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova of Russia.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Montreal Canadiens are the last team from Canada to win the NHL’s Stanley Cup, doing so in 1993 with a 4-1 series victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Montreal goalie Patrick Roy was the MVP.
