Morning Leadoff: May 28

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Rob Renschler of the University of Mary has become the first men's outdoor national champion in the history of the school's track and field program. Renschler, a junior from Bismarck, jumped 49 feet, 5 inches on his final leap to win the triple jump at the NAIA national meet in Vancouver, British Columbia. Three U-Mary women also earned All-America status in the meet. Becky Gregg took third in the 100 hurdles, Katie Hostetloer placed third in the 3,000 and Liz Brendel finished fifth in the discus. Hostetler's time of 9:56.20 was a U-Mary record.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mayville State earned a berth in the NAIA Area 2 baseball playoffs with a 5-3 win over Northern State of Aberdeen, S.D., in the District 12 title game at Mayville. Conrad Dvorak and Jan Kapaun turned in a strong pitching performance for the winning Comets. Mayville got off on the right foot by scoring four runs without the aid of a hit in the first inning.

SPORTS HISTORY

1904 — Bryn Mawr, ridden by Eugene Hildebrand, wins the Preakness Stakes by one length over Wotan.

1946 — The Washington Senators beat New York 2-1 in the first night game at Yankee Stadium.