Morning Leadoff: May 27

MORNING LEADOFF
Thursday, May 27
College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships at Allendale, Mich.
High school baseball: West Region tournament at Dickinson, quarterfinals: No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Williston, 12 p.m.; No. 3 Minot vs. No. 6 St. Mary’s, 2:15 p.m.; No. 4 Mandan vs. No. 5 Century, 4:30 p.m.; No. 1 Dickinson vs. No. 8 Bismarck, 6:45 p.m.
High school girls soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s, state qualifiers: No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Legacy, 4 p.m.; No. 3 Bismarck vs. Century, 6 p.m.; championship: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 2 Mandan, 8 p.m.
High school girls tennis: West Region dual tournament at Jamestown: No. 1 Mandan vs. No. 8 Bismarck winner; No. 4 St. Mary’s vs. No. 5 Dickinson; No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Williston; No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Century.
High school softball: West Region tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 7 Legacy, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Century vs. No. 6 Mandan, 1 p.m.; No. 1 Dickinson vs. No. 8 Williston, 3 p.m.; No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Minot, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 28
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
College track: NCAA Division II Championships at Allendale, Mich.
High school baseball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: loser out (12/2:30 p.m., semifinals (5/7:30 p.m.)
High school girls tennis: West Region tournament at Jamestown.
High school softball: West Region tournament at Minot: Loser out (11 a.m./1 p.m.), semifinals (3/5 p.m.).
High school track: State Class A and Class B meet: Bowl, 8:45 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
NCAA SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS
6 p.m.
ESPN — Game 1: Florida St. at LSU
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 1: Virginia Tech at UCLA
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: PGA Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Colonial, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Founders Cup, Match-Play, Las Vegas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Colorado at N.Y. Mets
2 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
6 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
9 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 3: Milwaukee at Miami
9 p.m.
TNT — Game 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers
NHL PLAYOFFS
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 5: Montreal at Toronto
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 6: Carolina at Nashville
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Three Mandan pitchers limited Williston to four hits as the defending state champions won 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the West Region baseball tournament at Minot. Trevor Huck pitched 5 1/3 innings and was followed by Trent Kruckenberg and Aaron Janz. Janz and Brent Stoltz knocked in runs for Mandan. Also advancing into the semifinals were Century, Bismarck and St. Mary's.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Century gutted out a 3-1 upset of Fargo North to win the state high school girls soccer tournament in Fargo. Goals by Sara Meyer and Becca Buresh gave Century a 2-0 halftime lead. Lesley Heidt scored with 9:30 remaining for the Patriots. CHS goalie Katie Knodel and North's Alesha Row each made five saves.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Prince Hotel and Cloverdale Dairy golfers chalked up the first perfect records of the Apple Creek Country Club Twilight League season, registering 5-0 marks. Weekly sweepstakes winners were James Woodward, who had a low gross 42, and Gus Fristad, who carded a low net 35. Jay Green came in with the low actual score of the night, firing a 37.
