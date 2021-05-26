 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Leadoff: May 27
0 comments

Morning Leadoff: May 27

  • 0

MORNING LEADOFF 

Thursday, May 27

College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships at Allendale, Mich.

High school baseball: West Region tournament at Dickinson, quarterfinals: No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Williston, 12 p.m.; No. 3 Minot vs. No. 6 St. Mary’s, 2:15 p.m.; No. 4 Mandan vs. No. 5 Century, 4:30 p.m.; No. 1 Dickinson vs. No. 8 Bismarck, 6:45 p.m.

High school girls soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s, state qualifiers: No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Legacy, 4 p.m.; No. 3 Bismarck vs. Century, 6 p.m.; championship: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 2 Mandan, 8 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Region dual tournament at Jamestown: No. 1 Mandan vs. No. 8 Bismarck winner; No. 4 St. Mary’s vs. No. 5 Dickinson; No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Williston; No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Century.

High school softball: West Region tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 7 Legacy, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Century vs. No. 6 Mandan, 1 p.m.; No. 1 Dickinson vs. No. 8 Williston, 3 p.m.; No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Minot, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 28

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

College track: NCAA Division II Championships at Allendale, Mich.

High school baseball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: loser out (12/2:30 p.m., semifinals (5/7:30 p.m.)

High school girls tennis: West Region tournament at Jamestown.

High school softball: West Region tournament at Minot: Loser out (11 a.m./1 p.m.), semifinals (3/5 p.m.).

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet: Bowl, 8:45 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

NCAA SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Florida St. at LSU

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Virginia Tech at UCLA

 

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: PGA Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Colonial, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Founders Cup, Match-Play, Las Vegas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Colorado at N.Y. Mets

2 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

9 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

 

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Milwaukee at Miami

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

 

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 5: Montreal at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 6: Carolina at Nashville

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Three Mandan pitchers limited Williston to four hits as the defending state champions won 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the West Region baseball tournament at Minot. Trevor Huck pitched 5 1/3 innings and was followed by Trent Kruckenberg and Aaron Janz. Janz and Brent Stoltz knocked in runs for Mandan. Also advancing into the semifinals were Century, Bismarck and St. Mary's.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Century gutted out a 3-1 upset of Fargo North to win the state high school girls soccer tournament in Fargo. Goals by Sara Meyer and Becca Buresh gave Century a 2-0 halftime lead. Lesley Heidt scored with 9:30 remaining for the Patriots. CHS goalie Katie Knodel and North's Alesha Row each made five saves.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Prince Hotel and Cloverdale Dairy golfers chalked up the first perfect records of the Apple Creek Country Club Twilight League season, registering 5-0 marks. Weekly sweepstakes winners were James Woodward, who had a low gross 42, and Gus Fristad, who carded a low net 35. Jay Green came in with the low actual score of the night, firing a 37.

TRIVIA ANSWER

LeBron James with 262.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News