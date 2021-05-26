Morning Leadoff: May 27

NBCSN — Game 5: Montreal at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 6: Carolina at Nashville

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Three Mandan pitchers limited Williston to four hits as the defending state champions won 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the West Region baseball tournament at Minot. Trevor Huck pitched 5 1/3 innings and was followed by Trent Kruckenberg and Aaron Janz. Janz and Brent Stoltz knocked in runs for Mandan. Also advancing into the semifinals were Century, Bismarck and St. Mary's.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Century gutted out a 3-1 upset of Fargo North to win the state high school girls soccer tournament in Fargo. Goals by Sara Meyer and Becca Buresh gave Century a 2-0 halftime lead. Lesley Heidt scored with 9:30 remaining for the Patriots. CHS goalie Katie Knodel and North's Alesha Row each made five saves.